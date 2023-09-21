Government borrowing rises in blow to tax cut hopes - latest updates

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt welcomed a surprise fall in inflation on Wednesday ahead of the public borrowing figures - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Government borrowing increased last month dampening any hopes that the Chancellor will have room for tax cuts.

The Treasury borrowed £11.6bn in August, which was £3.5bn more than the same month last year and the fourth highest August borrowing figure since monthly records began in 1993, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The figure was £1.4bn below the forecast made by the Office for Budget Responsibility but was higher than borrowing of £11.1bn predicted by most economists.

It comes after a surprise fall in inflation on Wednesday which led markets to dramatically cut bets on the Bank of England raising interest rates today, easing pressure on households.

However, Jeremy Hunt insisted it will not mean a pre-election “borrowing binge”.

Total debt reached £2.59trn, which is 98.8pc of GDP.

Britain’s debt ratio to GDP is 2.3 percentage points higher than a year ago and at levels last seen in the early 1960s.

07:16 AM BST

Hunt: We need to balance the books

As public borrowing came in above economists’ forecasts, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

These numbers show why after helping families in the pandemic we now need to balance the books. That becomes much easier when inflation is under control because higher inflation pushes up interest rates, so we need to stick to the plan to get it down.

07:12 AM BST

Government borrowed more than expected

Government borrowing was more than expected last month and the fourth highest August borrowing since records began, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public-sector net borrowing stood at £11.6bn last month, £3.5bn more than a year earlier.

Most economists had expected borrowing of £11.1bn in August.

The ONS said net debt stood at £2.59trn at the end of August, equal to around 98.8pc of the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 2.3 percentage points higher than a year ago.

Public sector net borrowing (excluding public sector banks) was £11.6 billion in August 2023, up £3.5 billion on August 2022.



It was the fourth-highest August borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.



➡️ https://t.co/sLq2s6DDDD pic.twitter.com/qH11blvElM — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 21, 2023

07:08 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining us on a huge day as the Bank of England prepares to announce its next decision on interest rates.

This morning, the latest data from the Office for National Statistics showed that public sector borrowing increased in August compared to the same time a year earlier.

The Treasury borrowed £11.6bn last month, which was the fourth highest August borrowing figure since monthly records began in 1993.

