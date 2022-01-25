Government of Canada to announce new funding to support Kelowna International Airport

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of International Development and the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, and the Mayor of Kelowna, his Worship Colin Basran will participate in a virtual news conference to announce new funding to support Kelowna International Airport.

Minister Alghabra, Minister Sajjan and Mayor Basran will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

For media participation virtually:

Media are invited to email Transport Canada Media Relations at media@tc.gc.ca no later than 10:00 A.M. (PST) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 to receive Digicast Webinar information.

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Time: 11:00 A.M. (PST) Location: Login link to be provided upon registration



Live Stream: Live streamed on Transport Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/25/c5892.html