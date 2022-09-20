U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,855.93
    -43.96 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,706.23
    -313.45 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,425.05
    -109.97 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.50
    -25.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.00
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.26
    +0.08 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9971
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1379
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5640
    -0.1390 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,886.46
    -663.12 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.94
    -6.09 (-1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Government of Canada announces up to $1.9 million in funding to combat online terrorist and violent extremist content

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - As our world becomes more and more connected through digital devices and expanding online networks, knowledge is continuously available at our fingertips. With information so easy to access, the Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that social media and other online platforms are not used as tools to incite, publish and promote terrorism, violence, and hatred.

Today, at the Christchurch Call 2022 Leaders' Summit, the Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, announced that Canada will commit up to $1.9 million in funding over three years to Tech Against Terrorism for Phase 2 of their Terrorist Content Analytics Platform (TCAP), a secure online tool that automates the detection, notification, and analysis of verified terrorist content.

This funding is made available through the Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence's Community Resilience Fund (CRF), which supports partnerships and innovation in countering radicalization to violence in Canada.

In June 2019, in support of the Christchurch Call to Eliminate Terrorist & Violent Extremist Content Online, the Government of Canada provided approximately
$1 million in funding through the CRF for Tech Against Terrorism to create the TCAP.

Building on the TCAP's successes, Phase 2 of the platform will expand its capabilities to identify and assess more types of content across a wider range of platforms, and help develop a content moderation tool to assist smaller tech companies in quickly removing this terrorist content.

Investing in tools such as the TCAP helps keep Canadians safe by finding innovative and effective ways to address harmful online content, and to work with our global partners to combat terrorist and extremist activities in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

Quote(s)

"Terrorist and extremist views and content do not belong anywhere online where they can influence others and incite violence. The Government of Canada is investing in real tools that can make the Internet a safer place for Canada, Canadians and the world."

-       The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

  • The Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence leads the Government of Canada's efforts to counter radicalization to violence, and works with all levels of government, not-for-profit organizations, communities, youth, frontline practitioners, academia, law enforcement, and international organizations.

  • Canada continues to work with Five Eyes partners, through the Five Country Ministerial, and G7 countries to engage with digital industry, including the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism led by Facebook, Google, Twitter and Microsoft, to address issues related to violent extremist and terrorist use of the Internet.

  • The Community Resilience Fund provides financial support to organizations working to improve Canada's understanding and capacity to prevent and counter violent extremism.

  • Tech Against Terrorism is an initiative launched and supported by the United Nations Counter Terrorism Executive Directorate, working with the global tech industry to tackle terrorist use of the Internet while respecting human rights.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/20/c9998.html

