Government of Canada announces $10 million to Science World for building upgrades and new exhibits

PacifiCan funding will support structural improvements to the dome and the creation of a new creative technology gallery

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - For over 30 years, Science World has celebrated scientific discovery, innovation, and connection to nature. By sparking curiosity, this world-class institution is nurturing the next generation of problem solvers and world changers.

COVID-19 significantly impacted facilities like Science World that rely on tourists and local visitors. For Science World, the pandemic meant closing its doors for months, then reopening at reduced capacity to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

The Government of Canada understands that a vibrant tourism industry benefits all Canadians. That is why today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister for International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $10 million in funding for Science World through the Tourism Relief Fund.

This funding will support critical infrastructure and gallery renovations, including improvements to the dome, new energy efficient lighting, and mechanical upgrades. Enhanced accessibility features will allow visitors with mobility challenges to experience every floor of the inspiring space.

In 2023, Science World will also launch a new exhibit, the Creative Technology Gallery, in partnership with DigiBC. This gallery will immerse visitors in an exploration of the relationship between science, technology and art.

The Government of Canada continues to deliver on its plan for a robust economic recovery, including supporting tourism organizations as they resume activities safely. In British Columbia, the $79 million Tourism Relief Fund is being delivered by PacifiCan, the Government of Canada's new regional development agency dedicated to strengthening B.C.'s economy.

"Science World is an iconic gem of the Vancouver skyline, a tourist destination like none other, and a leading educational facility of our province. Science World provides locals and tourists alike with an experience to learn, explore, discover and imagine. Our Government is committed to ensuring that tourism attractions can once again reach their full potential and with this partnership, Science World will be able to renovate and revitalize critical infrastructure providing many more years of impact."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"The Canadian tourism sector continues to be one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will work with businesses and organizations through these challenging times, ensuring they get support to innovate in their products and services as well as to grow and thrive, all while keeping safety as the top priority. The Tourism Relief Fund helps businesses adapt to welcome back guests safely. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector recover from the pandemic and build an economy that works for everyone. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Our Government is committed to the revitalization of this iconic tourist attraction in the heart of Vancouver. Today's funding will ensure that Science World continues to deliver world-class educational programming and nurture curious minds for many years to come."

- The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament, Vancouver Centre

"We are very grateful to receive this funding from the Federal Government. The dome was originally constructed for Expo '86 as a temporary structure. As a result, critical infrastructure updates are needed for Science World to continue to thrive. We look forward to working together with all levels of government to ensure the iconic dome is here to support the learners of today and in the future."

- Tracy Redies, President & CEO, Science World

In the decade prior to the pandemic, Science World's outreach programs provided science education in over 340 B.C. communities.

In 2021, Science World reached over 3.4 million people through a combination of onsite visits, community outreach, and online programming.

PacifiCan's investment in Science World will help create and maintain over 150 jobs, including many for youth, women and Indigenous workers.

PacifiCan is the Government of Canada's new regional economic development agency dedicated to British Columbia. PacifiCan promotes growth and diversification in B.C.'s economy by enhancing innovation, improving business competitiveness, and promoting inclusive growth.

The Tourism Relief Fund helps position Canada as a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds by:

Eligible applicants include tourism entities that cater mainly to visitors, such as:

