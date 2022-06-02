U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

Government of Canada announces 119 new and renewed Canada Research Chairs

·4 min read

Canadian researchers pursue research excellence across range of disciplines

OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Every day, Canadian researchers stand at the forefront of discoveries and research breakthroughs reflecting the excellence that makes up Canada's thriving research ecosystem. That's why the Government of Canada continues to invest in Canadian researchers, the drivers of innovation who will help to shape a healthier and more prosperous economy, environment and community.

Government of Canada announces 119 new and renewed Canada Research Chairs (CNW Group/Government of Canada)
Government of Canada announces 119 new and renewed Canada Research Chairs (CNW Group/Government of Canada)

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of more than $102 million, in support of 119 new and renewed Canada Research Chairs at 35 Canadian research institutions.

Continued investment over the years in the Canada Research Chairs Program (CRCP) has enabled world-class researchers based in Canada to reach new heights in their research, and to contribute to important global discussions on the COVID-19 pandemic, health care, the environment, gender-based rights, education, Indigenous perspectives, and more. This cycle of new and renewed chairs will add support in various research disciplines, including economics of sustainability and globalization, processing of viral vectors and vaccines, Indigenization of higher education, stem cell models of childhood disease, and many others.

The Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI), a CRCP partner, also commits to supporting nine of the chairs, at eight institutions, with an investment of close to $1.8 million through its John R. Evans Leaders Fund. This investment will help institutions attract and retain Canada Research Chairs, and support the infrastructure and tools needed for chairs to excel in their respective research fields.

The CRCP actively strives to ensure Canada's research system is open to all outstanding researchers, so they can achieve research excellence within their chosen disciplines, which will benefit Canadians for years to come.

Quotes

"Our government recognizes that investing in researchers and scientists results in breakthroughs to advance our society, and benefits all Canadians. The Canada Research Chairs Program provides a unique opportunity for researchers to push boundaries and make cutting-edge discoveries with lasting impacts across the health, environment, natural sciences, social sciences and humanities disciplines."
—The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The Canada Research Chairs Program is a cornerstone of research excellence in Canada. With each cycle, we see emerging and experienced researchers who represent the breadth and depth of diversity in Canada, and who are committed to advancing their ideas, finding solutions to some of the world's toughest problems, and having a seat at the global table to help shape a better future for generations to come. We congratulate you on your research achievements, and eagerly anticipate your next successes."
—Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

"The Canada Foundation for Innovation is proud to support the Canada Research Chairs Program, a joint effort that contributes to retaining and attracting the most promising and accomplished researchers. State-of-the-art facilities and equipment acquired thanks to CFI contributions are key to bringing extraordinary talent to our institutions, and to enabling them to innovate across all fields."
—Roseann O'Reilly Runte, President and CEO, Canada Foundation for Innovation

Quick facts

  • The CRCP invests up to $311 million per year to attract and retain some of the world's most accomplished and promising minds. Chairholders aim to achieve research excellence in engineering and natural sciences, health sciences, humanities and social sciences.

  • There are currently 1,985 active chairs in the program.

  • The Government of Canada and the CRCP are committed to excellence in research and research training for the benefit of Canadians. Their work is essential to creating the excellent, innovative and impactful research necessary to seize opportunities and respond to global challenges.

  • The CRCP is a tri-agency initiative funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

  • All new Tier 2 Canada Research Chairs receive a $20,000 research stipend to help support their research program.

  • As of 2022, institutions eligible for the CRCP are also invited to nominate an eligible faculty member or team of eligible faculty members leading a bold, potentially game-changing project that will address systemic barriers in the research ecosystem and academia for the Robbins-Ollivier Award for Excellence in Equity.

Associated links

Government of Canada supports research excellence through new and renewed Canada Research Chairs
Canada Research Chairs recipients list: Cycle 2021-1
Canada Research Chairs recipients list: Cycle 2020-2
Canada Research Chairs program statistics
Robbins-Ollivier Award for Excellence in Equity
Canada Foundation for Innovation news release

Follow the Canada Research Chairs on Twitter: @CRC_CRC
Follow Canada's federal research funding agencies on Twitter: @CIHR_IRSC, @NSERC_CRSNG, @SSHRC_CRSH, @InnovationCA
Follow Canadian Science on social media: Twitter, Facebook,

