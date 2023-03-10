Government of Canada announces $3 million to support the mental health of Black communities

Funding is part of a commitment of $100 million to support those most affected by COVID-19.

TORONTO (EAST YORK), ON , March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - By making strategic investments to help address the specific challenges faced by Black Canadians and other equity-deserving groups, including heath inequities shaped by discrimination and stigma, the Government of Canada will ensure that all people in Canada get the mental health and substance use supports they need, when and where they need them.

Today, during Black Mental Health Week, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced nearly $3 million in funding to six organizations in Toronto, Ontario, for their projects to support the mental health of Black individuals and communities. These projects aim to promote positive mental health by increasing mental health literacy, better distributing culturally informed mental health resources, educating sectors that serve Black clients about ways to combat and address systematic anti-Black racism, and using art as a method of expression.

Today's investment builds on the historic announcement the Government of Canada made in February of $198.6 billion over 10 years to improve health care services for Canadians, reduce surgical backlogs, support health workers, and improve integrated mental health and substance use services. We will continue to do whatever it takes to ensure that all Canadians have the mental health and substance use supports they need to maintain their well-being now and into the future.

Quotes

"Black Mental Health Week is a chance to talk about the mental health issues faced by Black individuals and communities, and what is being done to improve access to culturally safe and informed mental health care. These six Toronto-based organizations are doing incredible work to support Black mental health through community-based projects that meet the needs of people where they live and access services."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health

"The mental health of young Black mothers has been disproportionally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to intervene now to stop the negative impacts of the pandemic from being passed down to their children. This critical funding from PHAC will promote positive mental health, resilience, and educational attainment and outcomes for Black adolescent mothers and their children through a home-visiting model. We are grateful to PHAC for their significant investment in young Black lives."

Ekua Asabea Blair

President & Chief Executive Officer, Abiona Centre for Infant & Early Mental Health (formerly Massey Centre and Humewood House)

"Supporting mental health and well being ensures that those who face systemic barriers have access to the resources they need to thrive."

Julie Dabrusin

Member of Parliament for Toronto—Danforth

Quick Facts

Mental health promotion and mental illness prevention are critical components for well-being and can help reduce demands on the health care system. Community-based projects focussed on mental health promotion have the potential to improve health outcomes over the life course.

On February 7, 2023, the Government of Canada announced that it will work collaboratively with provinces and territories on shared health priorities to improve integrated health care for Canadians, including improved access to quality mental health and substance use services.

The Wellness Together Canada portal provides free access to educational content, self-guided therapy, moderated peer-to-peer support, and one-to-one counselling with qualified health professionals. If you or a loved one is struggling, you can access the Wellness Together Canada portal , or call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 (adults) or 686868 (youth).

Kids Help Phone is also available 24/7 with e-mental health service offering free, confidential support to young people in English and French.

