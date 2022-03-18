U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.50
    -21.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,761.32
    +986.79 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.38
    +36.51 (+3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Government of Canada Announces Additional Funding for Continued Support to the COVID-19 Agri-Worker Isolation and Recovery Centre in Windsor, Ontario

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of people in Canada and to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Self-isolation remains one of the most effective ways to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. However, for some people in Canada, crowded housing conditions and costs can make it unsafe or impossible to self-isolate, putting themselves, their families, and communities at risk.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced an additional $4.8 million to the City of Windsor to operate two Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites for temporary foreign agri-workers in Windsor-Essex, due to a surge in demand in the region already this year. These workers tend to live in close accommodations and work in congregate settings, which makes it difficult to self-isolate if required.

The Safe Voluntary Isolation Site Program (SVISP) directly supports cities, municipalities, and health regions across Canada that are at-risk of COVID-19 community transmission. Sites selected under the Program provide an accessible location where people can safely self-isolate for the required period. Access to these sites is completely voluntary and local public health officials determine eligibility and manage all aspects of the sites.

Quotes

"Protecting agri-workers, especially those who are supporting Canada's food chain and economy, is a priority for our government. The additional funding to support the operation of these safe isolation sites in Windsor-Essex will continue to help protect temporary foreign workers and the community from the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos
Minister of Health

Quick Facts

  • The additional $4.8 million will allow the City of Windsor to operate approximately 400 rooms across two sites to accommodate temporary foreign agri-workers in Windsor and Essex County.

  • Government of Canada funding will allow the operations of the Windsor and Essex County sites to continue until June 30, 2022.

  • Through the Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program (SVISP), the Government of Canada has made over $181 million available over three years to municipalities and health regions and has established projects in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and the Yukon.

  • SVISP is one of the Government of Canada's rapid response tools established to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and can be deployed to communities facing outbreaks.

  • SVISP has supported over 60 sites in 47 communities since it was established in 2020.

  • To date, over 17,000 people have been supported through one of the federally funded safe voluntary isolations sites across the country.

  • The sharing of best practices is encouraged among funded communities to improve how the sites operate and how services are delivered to the people who access them.

  • To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all Canadians are advised to follow local public health measures, avoid places that do not have controls in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms.

Associated Links
Support for Provinces and Territories
Canada.ca/coronavirus

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/18/c0026.html

