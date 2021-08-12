U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,459.90
    +12.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,480.52
    -4.45 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,813.19
    +48.06 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.80
    -5.54 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.98
    -0.27 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.20
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.32 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    -0.0064 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4340
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,348.92
    -1,963.01 (-4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,104.17
    -49.41 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Government of Canada announces coming into force date of Criminal Code amendments on single event sport betting

·4 min read

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Strengthening our economy by supporting the decriminalization of single event sport betting is important to the Government of Canada and contributes to creating a safer and stronger Canada. Canadians understand that single event sport betting should take place in a safe and regulated environment, while also supporting good, well-paying jobs for Canadians. Communities with existing casinos and other gaming operations, particularly along the Canada-U.S. border, could benefit from single event sport betting, especially in light of recent changes to gambling laws in the United States.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, along with Chris Bittle, the Member for St. Catharines, and Vance Badawey, the Member for Niagara Centre, announced that Criminal Code amendments relating to single event sport betting will come into force on August 27, 2021. The amendments to paragraph 207(4)(b) of the Criminal Code received Royal Assent on June 29, 2021.

With these amendments, provinces and territories will be permitted to conduct and manage single event sport betting in their respective jurisdictions and offer Canadians an opportunity to place bets in a regulated and safe environment either online or in physical facilities, with the exception of betting on horse racing, which will continue to be regulated by the federal government. The revenues generated from this type of gambling could be used by provinces and territories to fund programs and services in areas such as health care and education, as they currently do with other lottery revenues.

The Government of Canada is engaging with provinces and territories and Indigenous nations, communities and organizations that have expressed an interest in discussing how gambling is regulated in Canada to better understand and respond to calls for greater opportunities for Indigenous peoples to participate in the conduct and regulation of gaming in Canada. The federal government remains committed to continuing discussions on the future of gaming, collaboratively with provincial and territorial partners and Indigenous nations, communities, and organizations.

Quotes

"I am pleased to announce that single event sport betting will be legal in Canada on August 27th. Canadians will have the opportunity to participate in single event sport betting in a regulated and safe environment, at the discretion of the provinces and territories. The Government of Canada will continue discussions on the future of gaming, collaboratively with provincial and Indigenous partners."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"Canadians have been able to legally bet on sports for a long time through parlays. However, instead of creating jobs and boosting our local tourism industry, single event sport betting has been a black market that evaded taxes and directed funds to organized crime. Single event sport betting is a multi-billion dollar industry and its legalization will add to our economy, create jobs and boost tourism."

Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"As Canada's economy restarts and revs up, we want to make sure it has all the fuel it needs to come back as strong as possible. Examining our gambling industry and making responsible changes that allow citizens to better enjoy responsible betting while contributing dollars to our economy instead of the pockets of organized crime is an action I fully support, especially as our tourism and casino industries open their doors and need our support in facing renewed competition from our American friends for tourism dollars."

Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

Quick Facts

  • The regulation of single event sport betting will be up to the discretion of each province and territory with the exception of horse racing, which remains regulated and supervised by the Canadian Pari-Mutuel Agency.

  • Since April 2021, the Government of Canada has been engaging on former Bill C-218 and on the regulation of gaming more generally with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous nations, communities and organizations, and the horse racing industry.

  • The Canadian Gaming Association estimates that Canadians spend approximately $10 billion per year on single event sport betting conducted illegally through organized crime, and approximately $4 billion through offshore internet sites that are not provincially regulated.

Associated Links

Statement by Minister Lametti regarding Royal Assent of Criminal Code amendments on single event sport betting

Stay Connected

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/12/c4380.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Slumped Today

    On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed its $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill containing at least $9 billion in funding for various fuel cell technologies. This was a clear win for a company with a name like FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), shares of which surged 4% on the day the bill passed. Today is Wednesday, and today, FuelCell stock is down 9.2% (as of 3:25 p.m. EDT).

  • Pelosi Ally Asks US House Speaker to Modify Crypto Language in Infrastructure Bill

    Rep. Anna Eshoo endorsed a compromise amendment intended to narrow the scope of the term "broker" for crypto tax reporting purposes.

  • FDA Could Authorize Covid Booster Shots for Immunocompromised. What to Know.

    The agency could expand the emergency use authorizations for both Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines as early as Thursday, according to multiple reports.

  • Biogen's New Alzheimer's Drug Turned Away By Veterans Affairs

    The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has decided not to include the new Alzheimer's drug developed by Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY), Stat News reported citing a notice issued by the federal agency. The department has cited the lack of evidence of "a robust and meaningful clinical benefit" alongside safety concerns. Sales reps will not be allowed to promote the drug to VA doctors, either, another agency document shows. However, the VA unveiled that it would make excep

  • Poland Defies U.S. and EU by Passing Contentious Media Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland risks undermining relations with the U.S. and further antagonizing the European Union after the ruling party pushed through a controversial media law in 24 hours of political drama.Parliament’s lower chamber voted 228-216 late on Wednesday to approve the legislation, which ostensibly is designed to protect broadcasters from non-European takeovers. Yet it targets Discovery Inc., the American owner of Poland’s largest private television network, and would force it to sell. Th

  • Apple’s hot antitrust autumn: Storm clouds are forming from multiple directions

    The decision in a landmark antitrust case could come by the end of the month, but that is far from the only antitrust concern bearing down on Apple Inc.

  • Texas senator ends 15-hour filibuster over GOP voting bill

    A Texas state senator ended a 15-hour filibuster Thursday in the Democrats' latest defiance over new voting restrictions, but it only delayed Republicans who went on to approve the sweeping elections bill just minutes after she wearily left the floor. The GOP's sustained efforts to tighten Texas' election laws, however, remained no closer to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk than a month ago. Democrats are still refusing to show up in the state House of Representatives in a standoff that has now dragged on for 32 days, preventing the Senate bill from going any farther.

  • Rand Paul discloses 16 months late that his wife bought stock in company behind coronavirus treatment

    WASHINGTON - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., revealed Wednesday that his wife bought stock in Gilead Sciences - which makes an antiviral drug used to treat the coronavirus - on Feb. 26, 2020, before the threat from covid-19 was fully understood by the public and before it was classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The disclosure, in a filing with the Senate, came 16 months after the 45-day reporting deadline set forth in the Stock Act, which is designed to combat insider trading.Subsc

  • Los Angeles County Working On Plan For Proof Of Vaccination Requirement In Indoor Public Spaces

    On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors ordered plans be drafted that would require proof of vaccination to enter many public spaces. The motion was just to make a plan for such a measure, not to actually implement one. Supervisor Janice Hahn called for the proof of vaccination evaluation “to correct course on […]

  • The FDA Rejects FibroGen Drug. The Damage to the Stock Is Already Done.

    The long-expected rejection of FibroGen’s application for approval of its drug roxadustat finally arrived early Wednesday morning.

  • A $1 billion space suit is holding up NASA’s 2024 moon landing

    In the end, they’ll blame the space suits. The US government’s plan to return astronauts to the moon by 2024 was farfetched when it was announced in 2019, and became less likely each year as lawmakers have declined to pay for the project in full. This isn’t easy: NASA considers these spacesuits to be, effectively, one-person space vehicles, requiring sophisticated life support systems and reliable communications, as well as the means to keep astronauts comfortable, fed, hydrated, and capable of rambling about and using various tools.

  • CDC head warns unauthorized boosters undermine safety monitoring

    Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned Thursday that Americans getting unauthorized booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine undermine the CDC's safety monitoring of recipients.Why it matters: With booster shots a near inevitability, many Americans are eager to know when they will be able to get one. Some are now circumventing official CDC guidelines and getting a third shot.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Dri

  • Discovery to Charge Poland With Violating U.S. Treaty

    (Bloomberg) -- Discovery Inc. plans to take legal action against the Polish government for potential breach a bilateral investment treaty with the U.S., escalating a standoff over the media giant’s television assets in the east European country.A “notice of dispute” for violating the 1990 pact between the two NATO allies was sent to President Andrzej Duda on Thursday, Discovery said in an emailed statement. A day earlier, Poland’s lower house of parliament passed legislation that -- if implement

  • Judge rules House Democrats can get some Trump financial records

    A federal judge in Washington ruled the former president's accounting firm must hand over a portion of financial documents sought by Congress.

  • Senate Dems reveal rifts on $3.5 trln spending plan

    U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: “Now is the moment to put in place the long-term plan to build back America better….” Hours after the U.S. Senate approved a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint aimed to ease the financial strain on American families, new fissures emerged between the moderate and liberal wings of the Democratic Party over the size and scope of the spending - prompting President Joe Biden on Wednesday to press for unity in passing the legislation. “Because a vote against this plan is a vote against lowering the cost of healthcare, housing, child care, elder care and prescription drugs for American families.” Moderate Democrat Joe Manchin threw a bit of a body block early Wednesday by issuing a statement in which he warned about the “grave consequences” for the nation's debt as well as the country's ability to respond to other potential crises. That followed his colleague Senator Kyrsten Sinema's earlier warning that she does not support the $3.5 trillion price tag but would work "in good faith" to develop the legislation. Asked how he would navigate their pushback, or whether he would consider a smaller package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said this. “Every part of Biden’s proposal will be there in a big robust way. There are some members in our caucus who want less, some members in our caucus who want more – same in the House. We’re going to all come together to meet that goal.” The plan addresses key Democratic priorities, including climate change and immigration reform, and would create new social programs such as universal preschool education and subsidized home healthcare for senior citizens. The Senate approved the $3.5 trillion budget plan after a marathon all-night session in a 50-49 vote along party lines, less than 15 hours after passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill with Republican support. The Democrats plan to push the larger package through over the next few months, using a process called "budget reconciliation”, which allows them to pass legislation with a simple majority vote. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said his chamber would return from its summer break early, on Aug. 23rd, to consider Biden’s sweeping budget plan.

  • Newsom says he's proud of out-of-state people 'b****ing' about California

    Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom used profanity extensively during a tense interview with state newspapers on issues urgent to Californians late last month.

  • Which Industries Stand to Gain From the $1.2T Infrastructure Bill—and Which Stand to Lose

    The Senate on Tuesday approved a $1.2 trillion proposal to improve the nation’s aging infrastructure, offering hope of a historic boost to several industries that stand to benefit from increased funding and regulations. While the bill must still clear the House, where it faces a rocky path over the next few weeks, the Senate outcome marks a major step forward in President Joe Biden’s economic agenda as the nation recovers from labor constraints and financial losses due to the pandemic. The White House projects the bill will add roughly 2 million jobs per year for American workers, and initiatives are expected to last over the course of a decade.

  • Media, Holocaust bills test Poland's ties with US, Israel

    Poland is looking at a more difficult relationship with two allies, the United States and Israel, after lawmakers passed separate bills — one dealing with foreign ownership of media and the other affecting the property rights of the families of Holocaust survivors — which the Polish government had been warned to drop. The European Union also slammed the media bill on Thursday as undermining media freedom, adding to pre-existing strains between Warsaw and Brussels from the EU's perception of democratic backsliding in member nation Poland.

  • Ottawa to announce single-sports betting details on Thursday

    Canadians could find out Thursday when they will be able to wager on single sports events legally.

  • AOC hits out at Rand Paul over wife’s Covid drug investment: ‘Absolutely wild’

    ‘We’ve introduced legislation to end the practice, but as one can imagine it’s a very uphill battle to pass,’ says AOC