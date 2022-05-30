U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.68
    +0.61 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.80
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0781
    +0.0042 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2643
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6200
    +0.5350 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,458.65
    +1,174.63 (+4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    665.57
    +36.07 (+5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.20
    +5.74 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Government of Canada announces contract to extend life of Royal Canadian Air Force fleet of 85 CH‑146 Griffon helicopters

·3 min read

Griffon Limited Life Extension project

MIRABEL, QC, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Through Canada's defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, the Government of Canada is modernizing its military equipment to support the Canadian Armed Forces and keep Canadians safe.

CH-146 Griffon (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
CH-146 Griffon (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Minister Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced the Government of Canada has awarded a contract worth nearly $800 million to Bell Textron Canada Limited (BTCL) of Mirabel, Quebec, to extend the life of the Royal Canadian Air Force's fleet of 85 CH-146 Griffon helicopters until at least the mid-2030s.

As the original manufacturer of the CH-146 Griffon helicopters, BTCL owns the intellectual property rights for the aircraft and is therefore the only company certified to assess and define necessary design changes and associated repairs to the aircraft.

Under the contract, the company will perform modifications on the first 9 helicopters, and will then manage a competitive process to sub-contract suppliers to install modifications on the remaining 76 helicopters.

Canada recognizes the potential for the Canadian aerospace industry to provide significant contributions to this project. BTCL established Team Griffon, a made-in-Canada solution for this project, which includes CMC Electronics and Pratt & Whitney Canada. Through the application of the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, BTCL has also committed to business activities that will ensure opportunities for the broader Canadian supply chain, including small and medium-sized businesses, and motivate innovation in key industrial capabilities within Canada's world-leading aerospace sector.

Canada's aerospace sector ranks among the top 5 globally for the production of flight simulators, engines and civil aircraft. In 2020, it contributed close to 207,000 jobs and over $22 billion to Canada's gross domestic product.

Quotes

"I am pleased to announce this important contract award to Bell Textron Canada Limited to keep 85 Griffon helicopters in service, while supporting jobs here in Canada. Canadians take great pride in their armed forces, and it's important to make sure its members have what they need to keep Canada safe and secure."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi
Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Canada's aerospace sector is a world leader and a huge benefit to the entire Canadian economy. This project will have an incredible economic impact, benefiting the economy, the supply chain and, most importantly, the aerospace workers, who are the best in the world."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne
Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"We are proudly celebrating the award and implementation of the Griffon Limited Life Extension project for the Royal Canadian Air Force by the Government of Canada. Our teams, located from the East to the West Coast, in collaboration with industry partners, ensure that the skills required to sustain the Griffon remain resident in Canada. Our 1,300 employees feel privileged to perform the work that will support the fleet of the RCAF for their critical missions in Canada and abroad."

Steeve Lavoie
President, Bell Textron Canada Ltd. 

Quick facts

  • In 1992, BTCL was awarded a non-competitive contract to provide National Defence with 100 CH‑146 Griffon helicopters, a military variant of the civilian Bell 412EP helicopter. As of 2022, 85 CH-146 Griffon helicopters remain in service.

  • The CH‑146 helicopters were delivered between 1994 and 1998, and have since fulfilled multiple mission requirements both at home and abroad, including tactical transport, emergency response, as well as search and rescue.

  • BTCL is the original equipment manufacturer for the CH-146 helicopters and retains all intellectual property and proprietary information rights to perform ongoing maintenance work, or to sub-contract it as required.

  • The first upgraded helicopter is expected to be delivered in 2024 and the remaining will be upgraded by 2028.

Associated links

Griffon helicopters limited life extension 
CH-146 Griffon limited life extension 
Industrial and Technological Benefits
Canada's defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c6599.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Readies New Bond-Payment Plan in Bid to Avoid Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is planning a bond-payment mechanism to sidestep US sanctions and a potential default as a grace period ticks down on its latest missed coupons.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseTh

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • More signs that a major shift in the economic narrative could be underway

    There’s more evidence that the economic narrative could be undergoing a major shift.

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tes

  • Brent Crude Tops $120 as China Eases Curbs, EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to a two-month high as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the EU worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseBrent crude rose above $1

  • Mo Brooks gets into fiery exchange with ‘Fox News Sunday’ host over 2020 election

    Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) got into a fiery argument with a “Fox News Sunday” guest host over the 2020 presidential election, which Brooks repeatedly claimed was stolen and riddled with fraud. When Brooks pressed his claims of voter fraud and pushed for tighter election laws, guest host Sandra Smith countered that effort after effort had…

  • Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

    The Russian tank was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east

  • Vladimir Putin ‘given three years to live’ and ‘is losing his eyesight due to illness’ spy claims

    Putin’s limbs are ‘shaking uncontrollably’ according to Russian spy, following recent footage of the president gripping table

  • Ukrainian Presidential Office: Russians hysterical after US shipment of MLRS systems to Ukraine

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 14:19 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the President of the Ukrainian President's Office, pointed out that Russians became hysterical after US authorities decided to provide Ukraine with MLRS launchers, and called on the West not to hesitate going forward and continue to put pressure on Russia.

  • Analysis: Russians feel little economic pain now, long-term outlook darkens

    For Oleg Kechin, owner of a chain of barbershops, forecasts that Russia will be plunged into its deepest economic crisis in a generation feel overdone. U.S. President Joe Biden may have promised that Western sanctions would wreak economic havoc in Russia, but Kechin's business is still drawing in customers in the town of Saransk, which lies 510 km (320 miles) southeast of Moscow.

  • EU leaders gather to try and hammer out agreement over Russian oil ban

    European Union leaders will gather Monday in a new show of solidarity with Ukraine, but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will address the 27 heads of state and government by videoconference in the evening, has repeatedly demanded that the EU target Russia’s lucrative energy sector and deprive Moscow of billions of dollars each day in supply payments. Hungary gets more than 60% of its oil from Russia and 85% of its natural gas.

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Oil Ban Impasse With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenC

  • Global Stocks Rise as China Signals Stimulus for Shanghai

    International stocks rose Monday, extending a rally that has pared some of this year’s losses, while U.S. markets were set to stay closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

  • 3 ways Russia’s war in Ukraine could end — and even a Ukraine victory brings danger

    Depending on how long the war continues, the economic impact could be even worse for the developing world than the 2008 financial crisis.

  • UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers

    Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update. "With multiple credible reports of localised mutinies amongst Russia's forces in Ukraine, a lack of experienced and credible platoon and company commanders is likely to result (in) a further decrease in morale and continued poor discipline," it said.

  • China in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Covid-zero strategy is set to stay in place for the rest of the year, intensifying the world’s supply-chain woes and challenging efforts by central bankers to rein in inflation that’s running at multi-decade highs.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and S

  • General Staff: Russian operation on Sloviansk front fails, Russian units withdraw from Lyman

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Sunday, 29 May 2022, 18:48 Russia continues to mount an offensive in eastern Ukraine in order to establish full control over Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 29 May Quote: "The enemy continues to mount an offensive in the Skhid [East] Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and to cut off Ukraine's naval connections in the

  • Security Service of Ukraine: contract soldiers in the Russian army are waiting for the end of May to escape from Ukraine

    VALENTINA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 12:35 PM At the end of May, the 90-day deadline set by the Putin regime for conducting the so-called "special operation" expires. Contract soldiers who came to fight in Ukraine in February are "legally" entitled to leave the service.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband arrested for DUI in Napa

    Pelosi avoids mentioning incident in Sunday appearance

  • 'It Destroys Bunkers': Russia Systematically Uses Thermobaric Warheads in Ukraine

    KRAMATORSK, Ukraine — Russia has made liberal use of one of its most fearsome conventional weapons in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian military commanders, medics, British officials and videos from the battlefields. The weapon, a track-mounted rocket artillery system nicknamed Solntsepek, or the Heatwave, fires thermobaric warheads that explode with tremendous force, sending potentially lethal shock waves into bunkers or trenches where soldiers would otherwise be safe. “Yo