U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.95
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.10
    +8.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.14 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0407
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2113
    +0.0056 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4650
    -1.1080 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,566.54
    +105.19 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.30
    +4.72 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Government of Canada announces Expert Panel members conducting the Legislative Review of the Cannabis Act

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced the members of the Expert Panel on the legislative review of the Cannabis Act.

The Panel will provide independent, expert advice to both ministers on progress made towards achieving the Act's objectives and help identify potential areas for improving the functioning of the legislation.

The ministers have taken a number of factors, such as geography, expertise, and demographic representation, into consideration when making their selection. They have carefully selected individuals who represent Canada's diversity, and collectively hold significant public sector experience, expertise in public health and justice, and experience engaging with Indigenous communities and organizations.

The Expert Panel, chaired by Morris Rosenberg, will lead a credible and inclusive review with the following members:

  • Dr. Oyedeji Ayonrinde

  • Dr. Patricia J. Conrod

  • Lynda L. Levesque

  • Dr. Peter Selby

The ministers have mandated the Expert Panel to engage with the public, governments, Indigenous peoples, youth, marginalized and racialized communities, cannabis industry representatives, and people who access cannabis for medical purposes, to gather their perspectives on the implementation and administration of the Cannabis Act. The independent Expert Panel is also expected to meet and consult with experts in relevant fields, including, but not limited to, public health, substance use, criminal justice, law enforcement, Indigenous governance and rights and health care.

To help inform the Panel's work, Health Canada has extended their online engagement process for Indigenous peoples. First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples are invited to read and provide feedback on the Summary from Engagement with First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples: The Cannabis Act and its Impacts, which is open until January 15, 2023.

Quotes

"The Expert Panel will provide us with an independent, inclusive and evidence-informed review of the Cannabis Act and its economic, social, and environmental impacts, as well as the progress that's been made displacing the illicit cannabis market. We welcome the Expert Panel members and look forward to reviewing their findings to help address the ongoing and emerging needs of Canadians while protecting their health and safety."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos
Minister of Health

"The Cannabis Act has been instrumental in our efforts to protect youth from accessing cannabis, displacing the illegal market, and providing adult consumers with access to a safe supply of cannabis, but there's more work to do. We congratulate the new members of the Expert Panel, and look forward to their work assessing our progress in meeting the goals of the Act and guiding our next steps."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett 
Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"It's my great pleasure to begin working with the members of the Expert Panel. Each member brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, which will be essential as we conduct a thorough, independent review of the Cannabis Act."

Morris Rosenberg 
Chair of the Expert Panel

Quick Facts

  • The Act requires the Minister of Health to conduct a review of the legislation, its administration, and operation three years after coming into force, and for the Minister to table a report on this review in both Houses of Parliament 18 months after the review begins.

  • The legislative review will assess the progress made towards achieving the Act's objectives, and will evaluate:

  • The Panel will broaden that focus to include:

  • Budget 2022 included a commitment that Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED) would establish a cannabis industry engagement mechanism to advance industry-government collaboration.

  • ISED is presently designing a cannabis forum that will foster industry-government dialogue, and provide a means for industry and government to examine issues relevant to the long-term competitiveness and stability of the sector.

Associated links

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c8761.html

Recommended Stories

  • Musk shuns EU as Twitter disbands entire Brussels office

    Elon Musk has disbanded Twitter's entire office in Brussels after a row over the policing of the social network's content in the bloc.

  • Germany Sets Windfall Tax at 90% for Clean Power Generators

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany has set out its plan to claw back 90% of the earnings from some clean power generators as the government seeks funding for its consumer aid package.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe government is planning to skim earnings above €130 a

  • Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

    YouTubeThe European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance.“The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and other serious violations of human rights and

  • New immigration plan needs changes to avoid more strain on housing supply

    A different strategy on skills-targeting for immigration can help mitigate the strain on housing supply in the longer term.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’

    The former CEO of PIMCO sees three trends that suggest a transformation in the global economy is under way.

  • Fed minutes show 'substantial majority' support slowing pace of rate hikes

    A “substantial majority” of Fed officials suggested earlier this month slowing the pace of rate hikes would soon be appropriate.

  • Russia plans launch of national crypto exchange

    Russian lawmakers aim to launch a national cryptocurrency exchange, supported by the country’s Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Russia.

  • China to Ramp Up Monetary Stimulus as Growth Outlook Darkens

    (Bloomberg) -- China signaled more monetary stimulus was on the cards, including a likely cut to the reserve requirement ratio for banks, as it ramps up support for an economy under strain from surging Covid cases and more lockdowns. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai O

  • EU Puts Energy Crisis Steps on Hold to Address Gas Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union paused efforts to approve a package of emergency measures to curb the fallout from high natural gas prices as member states struggled to resolve a deep split over a push to cap the cost of gas.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai Outbreak

  • Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty ImagesPolish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland.Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, accused Poland, the current OSCE chair, of railroading European national security by barri

  • Here's what the U.S. Constitution has to say about the House of Representatives | Opinion

    Article I, Sections 1 and 2 of the U.S. Constitution establishes the legislative branch and outlines qualifications for House members.

  • Tucker Carlson Says Pete Buttigieg 'Lied' About Being Gay In Deranged New Attack

    The Fox News host, who has made homophobic comments about the transportation secretary in the past, attacked Buttigieg for not coming out earlier.

  • Supreme Court Clears House Panel to Get Trump’s Tax Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court cleared the way for a House committee to get six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, dealing a major blow to the former president and giving Democrats a late but resounding triumph after a three-year battle.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesTrump Had Losses of $900 Mill

  • Tory rebellion forces Rishi Sunak to put house-building target on pause

    Rishi Sunak was on Tuesday night forced to delay long-awaited planning reforms after dozens of Tory MPs threatened to rebel.

  • US expected to give Chevron approval to expand Venezuela oil operations

    The U.S. may be on the verge of giving Chevron Corp. permission to expand its oil operations in Venezuela, provided talks can resume with the opposition.

  • After Russian retreat, Ukrainian military plans next move

    The Ukrainian sniper adjusted his scope and fired a.50-caliber bullet at a Russian soldier across the Dnieper River. Earlier, another Ukrainian used a drone to scan for Russian troops. Two weeks after retreating from the southern city of Kherson, Russia is pounding the town with artillery as it digs in across the Dnieper River.

  • 3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

    In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...

  • Ukraines defence forces repel Russian attacks near 12 settlements General Staff report

    Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and struck several critical Russian military targets. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 23 November Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine's defence forces have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne, Berestove, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne, Novobakh

  • Most Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials concluded earlier this month that the central bank should soon moderate the pace of interest-rate increases to mitigate risks of overtightening, signaling they were leaning toward downshifting to a 50 basis-point hike in December.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesCh

  • EU nations work on rift over gas price cap as cold sets in

    An emergency meeting of energy ministers Thursday only shows how the energy crisis tied to Russia's war in Ukraine has divided the 27-nation bloc in almost irreconcilable blocs.