Government of Canada announces a five-year extension of the Ferry Services Contribution Program in Eastern Canada

WOOD ISLANDS, PEI, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - For local communities in Eastern Canada, ferry services are an essential component of daily living. From visiting friends and family to getting goods to market, the Government of Canada understands that these services are essential to economic and social activities in the region.

In support of ferry services in Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, the Minister of Veterans Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Transport, and the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, the Minister of National Revenue, announced the renewal of the Ferry Services Contribution Program for five years until March 31, 2027.

This renewal means that there will be continued services between:

  • Saint John, New Brunswick and Digby, Nova Scotia, operated by Bay Ferries Ltd (BFL);

  • Wood Islands, Prince Edward Island and Caribou, Nova Scotia, operated by Northumberland Ferries Ltd (NFL);

  • Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec and Souris, Prince Edward Island, operated by CMTA.

This extension ensures that ferry services in Eastern Canada continue to provide essential services to Canadians while supporting the marine sector, creating well-paying jobs, growing the middle class, and building a strong foundation for a sustainable economic future in Canada.

Quotes

"For communities in Eastern Canada, today's announcement means continued access to essential ferry services. From delivering essential goods to local travel, the Government of Canada is committed to supporting the crucial work of the ferry industry."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra
Minister of Transport

"Ferries are vital for our local communities and economy here in Prince Edward Island. With this long-term investment, we're making sure that Islanders can continue to rely on them for years to come."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay
Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Today's announcement marks an important step in strengthening the Eastern Canadian economy as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments like this ensure that Eastern Canadians, including our essential workers, can access the essential services they rely on—from delivering COVID-19 supplies to interprovincial travel—in a safe and efficient manner."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier
Minister of National Revenue

Quick Facts

  • In Budget 2019, the Government of Canada previously committed to extending the Ferry Services Contribution Program until March 31, 2022. The extension will ensure continued operations of ferry services in Eastern Canada until March 31, 2027. The Government of Canada intends to renew the contribution agreements with the existing ferry operators.

  • In June 2019, the Government of Canada announced that it would be entering into contract negotiations with Chantier Davie Canada Inc. to build two new vessels to replace the MV Madeleine and MV Holiday Island.

  • In summer 2020, the Government of Canada announced that it had awarded a contract to purchase the MV Villa de Teror (renamed MV Madeleine II) to replace the MV Madeleine on an interim basis until the new ferry is ready for service. The MV Madeleine II went into service in June 2021.

