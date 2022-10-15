The Government of Canada announces funding for the construction of a Métis National Heritage Centre in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, Oct. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand announced federal funding of more than $23.1 million for the construction of a Métis National Heritage Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

"Investments in green infrastructure like this new home for the Métis National Heritage Centre provide safe and accessible spaces for communities to gather, learn and grow. This new Centre will showcase and celebrate the Métis' history through heritage workshops, protection and display of artifacts, photography, as well as traditional and contemporary arts and will help promote Metis culture across Manitoba and Canada," said the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

The first of its kind in Canada, the Métis National Heritage Centre will provide members of the Métis Nation with an opportunity to showcase their history. It will offer Canadians an opportunity to learn about the heritage, language, culture, methods of governance, and significant contributions of the Métis Nation before, during, and after Confederation – including the founding of the Province of Manitoba in 1870.

The project will also facilitate a large reduction in GHG emissions, provide significant energy savings, and include extensive accessibility components that will exceed current standards. As we work towards our goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, projects like this one will help us ensure that we improve Canadians' quality of life along the way.

"The story of our Red River Metis formation, and our contributions to Canada's confederation, are an important part of our shared history," said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. "Through our heritage centre, visitors will learn about how the Red River Métis were instrumental in bringing the west into Canada just 153 years ago. The Red River Métis were the economic engine of the west. It is symbolic that when you stand inside our new heritage centre at the corner of Portage and Main and look through the doors, you are facing Northwest into our Homeland. This is the corner where all roads westward began.", said President David Chartrand, President of the Manitoba Métis Federation.

The announcement was made at the Annual General Meeting of the Manitoba Métis Federation in front of thousands of Red River Métis Citizens.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing over $23.1 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The Government of Canada has already contributed close to $5.1 million to the project.

The Métis National Heritage Centre represents Canada's commitment to work in partnership with the Métis Nation to advance reconciliation.

The GICB program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada.

At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the GICB program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process. A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

Applicants with small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 are accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis.

Announced in December 2020, Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

