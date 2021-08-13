U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,561.83
    +3,635.52 (+8.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Government of Canada announces funding to support infrastructure action plans with Indigenous Self-Government and Modern Treaty Partners

·3 min read

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada is making historic investments in Indigenous infrastructure to address critical infrastructure gaps and improve economic, social and health outcomes in their communities, including meaningful action on the new approach that was launched with Indigenous partners to end the national tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs announced $517.7 million over four years to support action plans specific to Indigenous Self-Government and Modern Treaty Partners' infrastructure priorities, needs and circumstances.

The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of Indigenous Self-Government and Modern Treaty Partners' leading the way to ensure their citizens have access to adequate infrastructure, which includes clean drinking water, sufficient transportation infrastructure, well-built homes, quality health and cultural facilities, schools, and reliable Internet access, vital components of a community's physical, mental and economic health and well-being.

Quotes

"Today I am pleased to announce the Indigenous Community Infrastructure funding to support Self-Governing and Modern Treaty Nations. Our relationship with Self-governing and Modern Treaty Nations is an example of what we can accomplish when we work together to recognize and respect Indigenous people's right to self-determination."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.
Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"The Government of Canada is committed to Nation-to-Nation, Inuit-Crown and Government-to-Government relationships with Indigenous communities. By working closely with Indigenous partners, these investments will not only help close the social and economic gaps but will also advance meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous people."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.
Minister of Northern Affairs

"Canada's contribution will fund much needed infrastructure in support of the mental health and wellbeing of our people. It will also help ensure the continuation of our cultural practices as we face the rapidly expanding impacts of climate change. This welcome investment is not just about building and maintaining community infrastructure, it's about Canada's responsibility to work toward reconciliation and to rebuild the relationship with Indigenous peoples in concrete ways."

Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm
Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation

Quick facts

  • As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada proposed historic, new investments of over $18 billion over the next five years to address critical infrastructure gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, and improve economic, social and health outcomes to advance meaningful reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit, and the Métis Nation.

  • Starting 2021-22, the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund provides $4.3 billion over four years, to support shovel-ready infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities, including $517.7 million for Self-Government and Modern Treaty nations.

  • Informed by the work to develop the Federal Pathway on human safety and security, Budget 2021 also proposed a historic $2.2 billion in funding directly dedicated to address the root causes that contribute to the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, including access to affordable, adequate and safe housing.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous
Facebook: @GCIndigenous
Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Twitter: @Min_IndServ
Twitter: @CrownIndigenous
Twitter: @Min_Northern

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c1641.html

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Is Having Its #MeToo Moment. What It Means for China’s Tech Stocks.

    The furor over a sexual-assault incident at Alibaba represents peril for China’s tech sector because it lends an additional stick to authorities bent on beating up big online platforms.

  • Marijuana: Cannabis CEOs signal confidence on banking law reform

    The leaders of America's largest cannabis companies are getting confident Congress could pass important marijuana banking reforms.

  • Money Reimagined: A Turning Point for Crypto

    Even as crypto lost a battle over taxes in Congress this week, it felt like a victory, says CoinDesk's chief content officer.

  • Sesen Bio's stock rocked on heavy volume after shock FDA decision on BLA for cancer treatment

    Shares of Sesen Bio Inc. was rocked for a more than 75.4% loss on massive volume in afternoon trading Friday, after the company focused on cancer treatments shocked investors by saying it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 54.5 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 6.5 millions shares. The CRL was regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of unresponsive non-mu

  • Texas Cruise Outbreak; CDC Panel Backs Third Shot: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- A panel of CDC advisers unanimously backed a recommendation that people in the U.S. with weakened immune systems should get three shots of Covid vaccine. A group representing emergency physicians said they should be prioritized as booster shots are considered.Houston’s main school district defied Texas Governor Greg Abbott and voted for a mask requirement when classes resume in less than two weeks. Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. school district, will require all em

  • How One GOP Senator Got Millions in Extra Tax Breaks for His Wealthy Donors

    According to a report out this week from ProPublica, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) helped some of his extraordinarily wealthy donors gain millions in additional tax breaks through the 2017 tax law passed by a Republican-controlled Congress and signed into law by then President Donald Trump. Johnson publicly opposed the GOP tax bill for a time, while calling for a more generous tax break for pass-through companies, which allow business owners to pay taxes on their personal returns. The bill writers gra

  • Dollar’s Dominance Faces Threat From Money Printing and Debt

    Fifty years after Nixon untethered the greenback from gold, it could be near a tipping point as the world's store of value.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • IRS sends $15 billion in second round of Child Tax Credit payments amid tech issues

    The Internal Revenue Service sent the second set of monthly Child Tax Credit payments to families of nearly 61 million children — worth $15 billion — this week.

  • Gov't stimulus is 'keeping people from working': Fmr YUM! Brands CEO

    David Novak, host of 'How Leaders Lead' podcast, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the health of the U.S. labor market.

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • Donald Trump Yells Question About People Missing Him And You Know What Happened Next

    The former president's question on so-called Reinstatement Day got the treatment on Twitter.

  • No Pressure Suits? Bezos, Branson Spark Alarm Over Safety in Space

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaires who blasted into space in recent weeks did so with style. Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos sported a cowboy hat after landing and Richard Branson wore a blue Virgin Galactic jumpsuit he’d called “sexy.”To some of the world’s leading experts in space-travel safety, something else stood out: Neither company equipped the passengers of their spacecraft with pressure suits to protect them from a rapid decompression outside Earth’s atmosphere.Such suits are required by NASA and

  • U.S. Authorizes Third Dose of Covid Vaccines. Don’t Call Them Booster Shots.

    The move allows recipients of solid organ transplants and other equally immunocompromised people to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

  • Many Americans aren’t going back to work, but it’s not for the reason you might expect

    Based on preliminary data from more than two dozen states, which have already cut off an extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits to some 3.5 million Americans, it may be. Dr. Arindrajit Dube, a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, has looked at what has happened in those states. He notes that half of U.S. states have ended all or most of the pandemic unemployment insurance (UI) programs, the vast majority in June. All have stopped the $300 weekly payments, called Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or PUC.

  • Tesla's Musk hopes to make first cars at Berlin plant in Oct

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla hopes to make the first cars at its "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, near Berlin, in October or soon afterwards, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday. Tesla has pushed back the expected opening of the gigafactory to late 2021, blaming German bureaucratic hurdles. The plant has also faced local public resistance due to environmental concerns.

  • 5.5% GDP growth in 2022 plausible amid budget reconciliation: BofA

    The Senate’s passing of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Tuesday, Aug. 10, sets the stage to add around $550 billion in new spending. According to a Bank of America Global Research report, BofA’s forecast of 5.5% real GDP growth for 2022 remains feasible.

  • Will the Taliban take over Afghanistan? Here’s what we know so far

    It is a triumph for the Taliban, and a humiliation for the West.

  • Summers Faults Biden’s Effort to Champion Lower Gasoline Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers criticized President Joe Biden’s efforts to lower the price of gasoline, saying it should be allowed to rise because fossil fuel consumption warms the planet.Summers said in an interview Friday on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” that the Biden administration should instead adjust its trade and economic policies to help lower the price of other goods.“There’s no more important price to increase in the American economy than the pr

  • PG&E Faces Growing Risk of State Oversight as Fire Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- A sprawling Northern California wildfire has now destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, crossing a key threshold that puts PG&E Corp. at risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and ultimately could set the utility further down a path toward a state takeover.The Dixie Fire, which PG&E says may have been sparked by its equipment, is the second-largest blaze in state history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. If PG&E is found to have started it, the