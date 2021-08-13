Government of Canada announces funding to support infrastructure action plans with Indigenous Self-Government and Modern Treaty Partners

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada is making historic investments in Indigenous infrastructure to address critical infrastructure gaps and improve economic, social and health outcomes in their communities, including meaningful action on the new approach that was launched with Indigenous partners to end the national tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs announced $517.7 million over four years to support action plans specific to Indigenous Self-Government and Modern Treaty Partners' infrastructure priorities, needs and circumstances.

The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of Indigenous Self-Government and Modern Treaty Partners' leading the way to ensure their citizens have access to adequate infrastructure, which includes clean drinking water, sufficient transportation infrastructure, well-built homes, quality health and cultural facilities, schools, and reliable Internet access, vital components of a community's physical, mental and economic health and well-being.

"Today I am pleased to announce the Indigenous Community Infrastructure funding to support Self-Governing and Modern Treaty Nations. Our relationship with Self-governing and Modern Treaty Nations is an example of what we can accomplish when we work together to recognize and respect Indigenous people's right to self-determination."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"The Government of Canada is committed to Nation-to-Nation, Inuit-Crown and Government-to-Government relationships with Indigenous communities. By working closely with Indigenous partners, these investments will not only help close the social and economic gaps but will also advance meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous people."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

"Canada's contribution will fund much needed infrastructure in support of the mental health and wellbeing of our people. It will also help ensure the continuation of our cultural practices as we face the rapidly expanding impacts of climate change. This welcome investment is not just about building and maintaining community infrastructure, it's about Canada's responsibility to work toward reconciliation and to rebuild the relationship with Indigenous peoples in concrete ways."

Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm

Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation

As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada proposed historic, new investments of over $18 billion over the next five years to address critical infrastructure gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, and improve economic, social and health outcomes to advance meaningful reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit, and the Métis Nation.

Starting 2021-22, the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund provides $4.3 billion over four years, to support shovel-ready infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities, including $517.7 million for Self-Government and Modern Treaty nations.

Informed by the work to develop the Federal Pathway on human safety and security, Budget 2021 also proposed a historic $2.2 billion in funding directly dedicated to address the root causes that contribute to the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, including access to affordable, adequate and safe housing.

