Government of Canada announces more than $25 million for projects to counter radicalization to violence

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - As our world becomes increasingly interconnected, the spread of dangerous, radical views has become easier and simpler. This puts vulnerable individuals at risk. Whether polarizing and hateful topics, dis- and misinformation or conspiracy theories, this extreme content can lead to radicalization and violence.

The Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, yesterday announced more than $25 million to support new projects to fight radicalization, through the Community Resilience Fund (CRF). He made the announcement during Public Safety Canada's conference on countering radicalization to violence (CRV) organized by the Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence. This funding is in addition to the more than $35 million that the CRF has provided to 48 projects since its inception in 2017.

The week-long conference, "What to Measure, How to Prevent", is the fourth international conference organized by Public Safety's Canada Centre. It brings together experts, practitioners and researchers on countering violent radicalization, as well as domestic and international officials & representatives from civil society & technology sectors.

The conference is covering a wide range of topics on countering violent extremism, including:

the emerging threat landscape and the factors that drive individuals to violent extremism;

leading methods in preventing and countering violent extremism programming and prevention;

adapting prevention methods for complex cases, latest practices and research assessment, client-centered interventions, and integrating gender and equity into measuring progress and impact;

gaps, challenges, and opportunities for collaboration; and,

the need for greater international collaboration, evidence-informed policymaking, and building a community of practice.

This week's conference is being supported by key partners, including the Global Internet Forum to Counter-Terrorism, Tech Against Terrorism, and the Canadian Practitioners Network for the Prevention of Radicalization and Extremist Violence.

Story continues

Quotes

"Protecting the safety and security of Canadians is our government's top priority. The Canada Centre plays an essential role in this work, bringing together experts to share knowledge and best practices. The success of this year's conference demonstrates our commitment to addressing the root causes of radicalization. These new Community Resilience Fund projects will build on this important work, preventing violent extremism across our country."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"It is encouraging to see this collaboration and work to help find innovative ways to prevent the spread of extremist ideologies and build a more peaceful and tolerant society. Not only do these efforts benefit Canadians, but also our partners and individuals around the world."

- Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

The Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence was established in 2017 and leads the Government of Canada's efforts to counter radicalization to violence. The Canada Centre works with all levels of government, as well as many not-for-profit organizations, communities, youth groups, frontline practitioners, academia, law enforcement, and international organizations.

The Community Resilience Fund (CRF) is funded by the Canada Centre. It provides financial support to organizations working to improve Canada's understanding of and capacity to prevent and counter violent extremism. Since it was initiated, the CRF has supported 48 projects across the country and internationally.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/03/c8704.html