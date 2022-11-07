U.S. markets closed

Government of Canada announces projects in Calgary to support seniors

·4 min read

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has helped millions of Canadians, including seniors, by providing them with supports and benefits related to COVID‑19. As Canada emerges from the COVID‑19 pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to support community organizations that make a difference and create opportunities for seniors to stay active and involved in their communities.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera along with Member of Parliament George Chahal, announced an investment of $1,316,138 to fund 61 community-based projects to support seniors in Calgary, Alberta. This funding was awarded through the 2021–22 New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) call for proposals for community-based projects. The Minister made the announcement while visiting the Dashmesh Cultural Seniors Society.

Under the 2021–22 NHSP community-based call for proposals, over $61 million was invested in more than 3,000 community-based projects across Canada. In Alberta, 254 projects were funded for a total of over $5,227,228 million.

NHSP funding creates opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities. This year's national priorities aim to do just that by focusing on projects that:

  • support healthy aging;

  • prevent elder abuse;

  • celebrate diversity and promote inclusion; and

  • help seniors age in place.

Through a simplified application process, organizations submitted project proposals to help seniors move beyond the pandemic and continue to play important roles in their communities.

Quotes

"Seniors are the pillars of our communities, and have built the Canada that we proudly call home. With the New Horizons for Seniors Program, seniors are able to create opportunities to connect with and empower each other. By supporting community-based projects like these in Calgary, we not only improve the well-being of seniors but we also strengthen our communities."
– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

"By investing in these community-based projects, our government confirms once again its commitment to deliver positive change in Canadian communities like those in Calgary and improve the lives of seniors. These projects provide seniors in Calgary with more opportunities to stay active as well as share their invaluable knowledge and experience with other community members. This is key to enhancing their well-being and overall quality of life."
– Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, George Chahal

"The Government of Canada's New Horizons for Seniors Program has helped develop a much-needed Punjabi Based Alexa program to support seniors and their connection with loved ones and vital services through technology.  This program will help them connect with doctors, loved ones and vital services with ease and a familiar voice and language.  We are proud of the support from this grant to provide this incredible service to our vulnerable population."
 Virinderjit Singh Bhatti, President, Dashmesh Culture Seniors Society

Quick Facts

  • Seniors are the fastest-growing age group in Canada. By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.4 million, representing close to one-quarter of Canada's population.

  • The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in the community. Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

  • Since its inception, the NHSP has funded more than 33,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada, with a total Government of Canada investment of more than $720 million.

  • NHSP funding supports projects that engage seniors in their communities and address one or more of the program's five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and providing capital assistance.

  • Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on November 23, 2021, and closed on December 21, 2021.

  • Budget 2022 proposed an additional $20 million over two years, beginning in 2022–23, to support more projects that improve the quality of life for seniors and help them continue to participate fully in their communities.

Related Documents

Backgrounder – Canada announces New Horizons for Seniors Program funding for projects in Calgary, Alberta
Backgrounder: New Horizons for Seniors Program

Associated Links

Applicant guide: Community-based projects (up to $25,000)
Programs and services for seniors
New Horizons for Seniors Program – Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

