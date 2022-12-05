U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

Government of Canada announces projects in Saskatoon to support seniors

·4 min read

SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has helped millions of Canadians, including seniors, by providing them with supports and benefits related to COVID‑19. As Canada emerges from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to support community organizations that make a difference and create opportunities for seniors to stay active and involved in their communities.

Amid global uncertainty, the Government of Canada introduced targeted measures in the Fall Economic Statement to help Canadians who need it the most, including seniors. We are doubling the GST credit for six months for an average of an extra $225 back in the pockets of seniors and delivering a one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit of $500 for renters who need it most. These are two measures that focus on building an economy that works for everyone.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, announced an investment of $266,159 to fund 12 community-based projects to support seniors in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. This funding was awarded through the 2021–22 New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) call for proposals for community-based projects. Minister Khera made the announcement while visiting the Central Urban Métis Federation Inc.

Under the 2021–22 NHSP community-based call for proposals, over $61 million was invested in more than 3,000 community-based projects across Canada. In Saskatchewan, 95 projects were funded for a total of nearly $2 million.

Program funding creates opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities. This year's national priorities aim to do just that by focusing on projects that:

  • support healthy aging;

  • prevent elder abuse;

  • celebrate diversity and promote inclusion; and

  • help seniors age in place.

Through a simplified application process, organizations submitted project proposals to help seniors move beyond the pandemic and continue to play important roles in their communities.

Quotes

"Seniors have worked hard to support their families and build the strong communities that we live in today. Projects funded by the New Horizons for Seniors Program offer hands-on activities that allow seniors to stay active, expand their social network and engage in learning experiences that will help them better keep up with a rapidly evolving society. The measures introduced in the Fall Economic Statement will also ensure that seniors are better equipped financially to cover their day-to-day expenses."
Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

"Elders are our teachers, our Michif language historians and our inspiration; and they build community through truth and reconciliation."
 Shirley Isbister, President, CUMFI

Quick Facts

  • Seniors are the fastest-growing age group in Canada. By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.4 million, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.

  • The New Horizons for Seniors Program is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in the community. Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

  • Since its inception, NHSP has funded more than 33,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada, with the Government of Canada having invested a total of more than $720 million.

  • Program funding supports projects that engage seniors in their communities and address one or more of the program's five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and providing capital assistance.

  • Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on November 23, 2021, and closed on December 21, 2021.

  • Budget 2022 proposed an additional $20 million over two years, beginning in 2022–23, to support more projects that improve the quality of life of seniors and help them continue to participate fully in their communities.

Backgrounder – Canada announces New Horizons for Seniors Program funding for projects in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Backgrounder: New Horizons for Seniors Program

Applicant guide: Community-based projects (up to $25,000)
Programs and services for seniors
New Horizons for Seniors Program – Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

