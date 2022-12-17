Government of Canada announces reappointments to The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated's Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the reappointment of Richard Cacchione and Sylvain Villiard to the Board of Directors of the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI), the Crown corporation responsible for the operation of five federal transportation corridors in the Montreal area.

Mr. Cacchione is a Fellow of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec and a Certified Corporate Director. He has extensive business experience in both the private and public sectors, particularly in construction and infrastructure, with companies such as Hydro-Québec, Aéroports de Montréal and Groupe Lavalin. He serves on the boards of private companies and foundations. He was appointed to the Board of Directors of JCCBI on June 21, 2018.

Mr. Villiard is an experienced lawyer and manager who has worked in government administration. One of his roles was as Assistant Director General of the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM), where he led the hospital's modernization project. As a consultant, he supports and assists clients in planning and managing their projects while carrying out management contracts. He was appointed to the Board of Directors of JCCBI on June 15, 2017.

Mr. Cacchione and Mr. Villiard were appointed in accordance with the Government of Canada's open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

JCCBI manages projects such as the deconstruction of the former Champlain Bridge while ensuring the ongoing viability of its infrastructure portfolio and safe user mobility. Building on its 40 years of leadership and a strong and diverse team, JCCBI is developing and implementing innovative techniques to improve the sustainability of Montréal's bridge infrastructure while protecting local ecosystems.

"Over the past few years, Richard Cacchione and Sylvain Villiard have conducted their duties with professionalism and care. Their management experience and expertise will continue to contribute to the successful completion of JCCBI's projects."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

JCCBI is a Crown corporation that operates at arm's length from the government and reports to Parliament through the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

JCCBI owns and operates five federal transportation corridors in the Montréal area:

JCCBI is responsible for the deconstruction of the original Champlain Bridge. This major project began in 2020 and work is expected to be completed in January 2024.

