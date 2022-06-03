U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

Government of Canada announces support to the University of Northern British Columbia to establish the Environmental Solutions Innovation Hub

·3 min read

The Hub will advance clean technologies for use in the natural resource sectors in Northern B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - British Columbia's natural resource sectors are among the world's best when it comes to environmental performance. As they seek to grow that advantage, businesses have been working with the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) to develop clean innovations.

Government of Canada announces support to the University of Northern British Columbia to establish the Environmental Solutions Innovation Hub (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)
Government of Canada announces support to the University of Northern British Columbia to establish the Environmental Solutions Innovation Hub (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

However, due to limited capacity and equipment, UNBC has only been able to partially satisfy this demand. Some local firms have had to go outside the region to access the required services.

Environmental Solutions Innovation Hub to be established

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, or PacifiCan, announced Government of Canada funding of over $1.9 million to support the establishment of the Environmental Solutions Innovation Hub at UNBC.

This new hub will allow for the increased and expedited development and prototyping of new materials and technologies. This will help solve pressing environmental concerns in Northern B.C. in sectors such as water management, mining, forestry and bioenergy.

The hub will connect industries and communities needing sustainable and economically viable solutions with world-class research where solutions can be explored, developed and then commercialized.

This funding will allow the university to procure the advanced analytical instruments and personnel needed to meet the expanded scope of needed services. And the local natural resources industries will have greater support close to home, enhancing environmental performance of their operations.

Investing in clean technologies is a key priority for the Government of Canada. PacifiCan is committed to advancing the commercialization and adoption of clean technologies to increase the green advantage of the British Columbian economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental impacts.

Quote(s)

"Universities like UNBC are often the birthplace of ideas, such as innovations that leverage the power of clean technology. The Environmental Solutions Innovation Hub will strengthen the local clean technology ecosystem and help local firms tackle grow their green competitive edge."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Canada is committed to supporting the energy transition needed to reach Canada's climate goals by investing in clean energy technology projects that will lower emissions and increase our competitiveness. This Environmental Solutions Innovation Hub will help lead us closer to our net-zero goals."

- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson
  Minister of Natural Resources

" This investment at UNBC will help us not only meet the pressing needs of our region but will help us develop local solutions that can have a global impact as well. Environmental sustainability is at the core of our being at Canada's Green University; supporting a variety of industries and stakeholders with sustainability-focused solutions that strengthen environmental leadership fits well with our commitment to the communities we are honoured to serve. I congratulate the many partners and members of the University community who collaborated in support of this initiative."

- Dr. Geoff Payne, President and Vice Chancellor, University of Northern British Columbia

