U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,008.55
    +11.21 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,219.37
    +89.78 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,538.88
    +46.58 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.44
    +11.22 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.52
    -1.84 (-2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    -0.21 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0633
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9080
    -0.0470 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7520
    -0.1660 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,768.88
    -759.67 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.74
    -8.88 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Government of Canada appoints President and Commissioners to the Law Commission of Canada

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The federal government is committed to a justice system that reflects contemporary Canada and serves all of its citizens. This includes ensuring that Canadian laws are fair, equitable and work to create a better country for all.

The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, today announced the appointment of Shauna Van Praagh as the President of the revived Law Commission of Canada, as well as Sarah Elgazzar and Aidan Edward Johnson as Commissioners. The Commissioners will hold office for a term of four years, with the President holding office for five years, all effective June 6.

The Law Commission of Canada is an independent body that provides non-partisan advice to the federal government on matters relating to the improvement, modernization and reform of Canadian laws. First established as the Law Reform Commission of Canada in 1971 and re-established as the Law Commission of Canada in 1997, the Commission will once again be tasked with reviewing our country's laws.

The Commission will support the Government of Canada's efforts toward a more inclusive, representative and accessible justice system – one that respects the rights of marginalized people and protects vulnerable communities. The Commission will develop new approaches to the law to address systemic racism in legislation and the legal system and support reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. Other important priorities like access to justice, legal issues around climate change and rapid technological shifts may also be considered.

Quotes

"Building a justice system that responds to the needs and realities of Canada's diverse population is crucial to ensuring public safety. The Law Commission of Canada has a critical role in ensuring that Canada's legal system keeps up with new challenges in our society, meets the highest standards of equity and fairness and addresses issues of systemic racism and the unique needs of Indigenous peoples."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"All Canadians deserve a justice system that works for them and responds to their needs. Independent expertise is critical for Canada's legal system to be responsive to the complex challenges it faces. Re-establishing the Law Commission of Canada will help make our justice system more fair, equitable, and accessible for all Canadians. The appointments announced today move us a critical step closer to the Law Commission resuming its important work."

- The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., K.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Quick Facts

  • Budget 2021 provided $18 million over five years, starting in 2021-22, and $4 million annually, to re-establish the Law Commission of Canada.

  • By working with Indigenous partners to study Canadian laws, the Commission will identify and address the gaps in the current system and help advance Indigenous approaches to justice.

  • Reviving the Law Commission of Canada contributes to the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16, to promote peaceful and inclusive societies, provide access to justice for all, and build accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

  • In June 2021, the Government of Canada released the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People as part of the National Action Plan.

  • The re-establishment of the Law Commission of Canada is identified as a key initiative to address systemic racism in the criminal justice system in the Federal Pathway. Reviving the Law Commission of Canada responds to the National Inquiry into MMIWG's Calls for Justice 5.2, 5.3, 5.14, 5.17 and 5.18.

  • This initiative will also support whole-of-government efforts to align legislation, policies, programs and initiatives with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

  • The Law Commission of Canada Act, which came into force in 1997, provides for a full-time president, supported by part-time commissioners, all appointed by the Governor in Council, under the recommendation of the Minister of Justice.

  • To preserve its independence and maintain accountability, the Commission reports to Parliament through the Minister of Justice.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/22/c5705.html

Recommended Stories

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • China urges state firms to drop Big Four auditors - Bloomberg

    China's Ministry of Finance is among government entities that gave informal guidance to some state-owned enterprises as recently as last month, urging them to let contracts with PwC, EY, KPMG and Deloitte expire, the report said, quoting people familiar with the matter. While offshore subsidiaries can use the global auditors, their parent firms were urged to hire local Chinese or Hong Kong accountants when contracts come up for renewal, one of the people told Bloomberg.

  • Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s bold tax hike to shore up Social Security

    We are entering into what could be a prolonged battle over the future of Social Security and Medicare.

  • U.S. Debt Is Over $30 Trillion. Who’s on the Other Side of Those Liabilities?

    Is the U.S. going bankrupt? Does China own us? The devil is in the details, write Paul J. Simko and Richard P. Smith.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Worry Over Fed Minutes Has Slammed Stocks. Tune in This Afternoon.

    The official record of the central bank's last policy meeting should give investors more insight into where interest rates are headed.

  • Don Lemon Returns to ‘CNN This Morning’ Without Acknowledging Nikki Haley Comments On Air

    The co-anchor of “CNN This Morning” drew criticism for saying the presidential candidate wasn’t in her prime as a 51-year-old woman.

  • Norfolk Southern’s Toxic Spill Could Benefit This Maker of Rail Brakes

    A potential legislative push for railroads to deploy new braking systems would benefit train manufacturers such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

  • Why Americans should care about a hostile Russia and China

    Bombastic dictators in Russia and China want to scare you. Don't buy it for a second.

  • In China, Worries About a Weakened Russia Prompt a Rethink

    Concern that a Russian setback in Ukraine would cripple China’s partner against the West helps drive Beijing’s push for an end to the war.

  • Saudi Arabia says it's now 'open' to the idea of trading in currencies besides the US dollar — does this spell doom for the greenback? 3 reasons not to worry

    Can't get rid of U.S. that easily.

  • Faster Inflation Portends Higher Fed Peak Rate in Latest Economists’ Survey

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation that is proving increasing stubborn will prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to an even higher peak level and hold them there through the year, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg this month.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, C

  • Bullard calls on Fed to get inflation under control this year

    "If inflation doesn't start to come down, you risk this replay of the 1970s where you had 15 years where you're trying to battle the inflation drag," Bullard told broadcaster CNBC in an interview. Bullard also repeated his view that a Fed policy rate in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% would be adequate for the task. Minutes from the U.S. central bank's latest meeting released later on Wednesday are expected to detail the breadth of debate among Fed officials over how much further interest rates may need to rise to slow inflation and cool an economy that has remained stronger than expected despite tighter monetary policy.

  • Bankrupt Party City Needs Halloween Costumes. Some Vendors Want a Hedge.

    (Bloomberg) -- As Party City Holdco Inc. wades through bankruptcy, some of its most important vendors are banding together to negotiate better trade terms for a holiday the company relies on: Halloween.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorl

  • Tesla scales back German battery plans, won over by U.S. incentives

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla Inc has begun assembling batteries in Germany but will focus cell production in the U.S. in light of Inflation Reduction Act incentives, the company said, making it one of the first firms to declare a strategy shift prompted by the package. The U.S. electric-vehicle maker is also preparing to produce cell components such as electrodes, some of which will be sent from its site in Gruenheide in the state of Brandenburg, to the United States, Tesla said on Wednesday. Cars produced at the Brandenburg site would in the "near future" contain batteries assembled locally, it added.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Calls Putin’s Treaty Halt a ‘Big Mistake’

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin had made a “big mistake” in suspending a landmark nuclear treaty as the US president met in Warsaw with eastern European leaders who have offered staunch support for Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US

  • California pension fund asks to meet Norfolk Southern after Ohio derailment

    Major U.S. pension fund CalPERS is seeking a meeting with rail operator Norfolk Southern at which it plans to ask about the derailment of a train loaded with toxic chemicals earlier this month, a spokeswoman for the fund said on Tuesday. The U.S. government has ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up contaminated soil and water at the site in East Palestine, Ohio, where the train wreck sent clouds of smoke over the town on Feb. 3 and forced thousands of residents to evacuate. CalPERS, which stands for the California Public Employees' Retirement System, held $200.6 million worth of Norfolk Southern debt and equity as of the end of 2022, a CalPERS spokeswoman said.

  • Experts: Disney's Reedy Creek district roadways worth watching

    Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District is set to change radically upon the signature from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • Stocks Catch Up With Fed Reality. Why the Market May Have Already Peaked.

    Fed minutes, Biden’s NATO meeting, Microsoft’s games agreement with Nvidia, and other news to start your day.

  • Anti-Graft Crackdown Pushes Vietnam’s Fearful Bureaucrats to 'Do Nothing’

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Communist Party is growing alarmed about a new mantra taking hold among bureaucrats: Do a lot, get in trouble for a lot. Do less, get in trouble for less. Do nothing, get in trouble for nothing. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US