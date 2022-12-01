U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,084.50
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,585.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,048.25
    +6.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.70
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.62
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    +30.00 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.68 (+3.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.31 (-5.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2084
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7520
    -1.3280 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,132.29
    +276.49 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.26
    +5.57 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,298.33
    +329.34 (+1.18%)
     

Government of Canada Approves the Marathon Palladium Project

·7 min read

OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to developing Canada's critical mineral resources and creating good middle-class jobs, while ensuring the protection of the environment.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, announced the Government of Canada's decision to approve the Marathon Palladium Project following an environmental assessment conducted by an independent Joint Review Panel (JRP).

The Marathon Palladium Project, a proposed palladium mine located 10 kilometres from Marathon, Ontario, and along the shores of the Biigtig Zibi (Pic River) nine kilometres north of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg's reserve, will strengthen Canada's position as a global leader in the responsible and sustainable production of critical minerals, consistent with the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy. Platinum group metals (including palladium, platinum and rhodium) are essential metals in the manufacturing of automotive catalytic convertors, which reduce harmful vehicle emissions. Copper, which would also be produced by the project, is a critical mineral for electric vehicles and associated charging infrastructure, and for the growth of renewable energy infrastructure.

The project represents significant economic opportunities for Biigtigong Nishnaabeg and will help improve the economic prosperity of the region. It is expected to create between 430 and 550 full-time jobs for the local workforce during the construction phase and 430 jobs during its operation, according to the proponent.  The proponent has committed to hiring 25 percent of the project workforce (about 100 workers) from within Biigtigong Nishnaabeg and to exclusive contracting opportunities with Biigtigong Nishnaabeg owned and operated companies.

The Decision Statement issued by the Minister sets out 269 legally-binding conditions to protect the environment, including mitigation measures and follow-up program requirements. Generation PGM Inc. (the proponent) must comply with these conditions throughout the life of the project. The conditions include measures to address adverse effects of the project on the current use of lands and resources for traditional purposes by Indigenous peoples, physical and cultural heritage and the health and socio-economic conditions of Indigenous peoples, as well as fish and fish habitat, migratory birds and species at risk, such as woodland caribou.

Numerous conditions include clear requirements to consult Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, including some that reference the need to "seek consensus". This includes, for example, plans to divert the water discharge away from the Biigtig Zibi (Pic River), if technically and economically feasible, which is a culturally significant waterway for local Indigenous peoples. The Decision Statement also requires the proponent to develop and implement a reclamation plan for restoring the project footprint once operations have ended and the mine has been decommissioned.

A total of seven Indigenous groups actively participated in the environmental assessment process, including the public hearing, and informed the JRP Report. Crown Consultations with these groups resulted in a number of accommodation measures to address potential impacts to established or asserted rights, as recognized and affirmed by Section 35 of The Constitution Act, 1982. The Government of Canada is committed to working with Indigenous groups in a manner that advances reconciliation, respects the rights and cultures of Indigenous peoples, and ensures the inclusion of Indigenous knowledge in assessments. The Government of Canada appreciates the strong and constructive relationship it has built with Indigenous communities throughout the assessment process, in particular, with Biigtigong Nishnaabeg.

The proponent can now proceed with obtaining any additional authorizations and permits from federal departments. This includes an approval from Fisheries and Oceans Canada under the Fisheries Act, from Natural Resources Canada under the Explosives Act, and Environment and Climate Change Canada under the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the environment while growing a strong, sustainable economy. The minerals mined through this project, mainly palladium and copper, will play an important role in Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy. Approving this project will also result in important benefits for members of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, who have provided their support and view the project and the review process as an opportunity to advance reconciliation. The government will continue to ensure projects in Canada are done right."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Biigtigong Nishnaabeg and the Crown worked to build a collaborative relationship throughout the environmental assessment for the project. The project is on the Exclusive Aboriginal title territory of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg and since the community is the most highly impacted by the proposed project, the Crown needed to provide Biigtigong Nishnaabeg with supports and resources that would accommodate for impacts and enable the community to benefit from the project. The Crown recognized and respected Biigtigong Nishnaabeg's requirement for a consensus-based process, and we believe we have set a new precedent for how the government can and should work with First Nations on a Nation-to-Nation basis in decision-making."

– Chief Duncan Michano, Biigtigong Nishnaabeg

"This is an important decision for Canada. The Marathon Palladium Project will produce copper and platinum group metals, which are considered critical in enabling Canada's transition to a cleaner economy. The project will also ensure that Biigtigong Nishnaabeg shares in the economic benefits from development on their territory for generations to come. The government is committed to making Canada the global supplier of choice for sustainably and responsibly sourced critical minerals, from exploration and extraction, to manufacturing and recycling, while also fostering mutually beneficial relationships between industry and Indigenous Peoples. Supporting responsible and sustainable critical mineral development will be a focus of the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy that will be released by the end of this year."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"The approval of the Marathon Palladium mine is a huge step forward for the economy of our region. Marathon and the First Nations rights holders worked hard to ensure this project could build the economy of northern Ontario and protect our environment. Congratulations especially to Chief Duncan Michano, the citizens of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, Mayor Dumas and Marathon residents. Your work is an example of the power of collaboration."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick Facts

  • Generation PGM Inc.'s Marathon Palladium Project would include three open-pits, an ore processing plant, tailings and mine rock storage facilities, site access roads and other associated activities. The rate of production would be approximately 25,000 tonnes of ore per day with a proposed operating mine life of about 13 years.

  • Biigtigong Nishnaabeg indicated its support for the project through a community ratification process held on November 12, 2022. In this vote, a majority of community members supported the project, the Community Benefit Agreement that has been negotiated with the proponent, as well as the Crown's accommodation package.

  • Throughout the environmental assessment, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada actively engaged with seven Indigenous groups who could potentially be impacted by the project. Over $1.2 million of funding was allocated to support their participation in the various steps of the environmental assessment process.

  • The project was assessed by a Joint Review Panel established with the Government of Ontario. The Panel submitted its Report to the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Ontario's provincial Minister of Environment, Conservation, and Parks in August 2022.

  • Experts from the Government of Ontario as well as many federal departments participated in the process by providing robust scientific advice and technical expertise throughout the project's review.

  • The legally-binding conditions listed in the Minister's Decision Statement will be enforced by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada before and during construction and throughout all stages of the project. Failure by Generation PGM Inc. to comply with these conditions is a violation of federal law. Any proposed changes to the project will need to be considered by the Minister through an amendment process to determine if they can proceed.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #MarathonMine

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/30/c5168.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Roku, and Shopify Stocks All Rallied on Wednesday

    While the data has checked many of the boxes that suggest the U.S. is in the midst of a recession, other metrics contradict that conclusion, leaving investors uncertain about where we stand. A key economic indicator released on Wednesday provided a bit of clarity, suggesting things are actually better than some had feared. With that as a backdrop, semiconductor specialist Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) climbed 1.8%, streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 2.7%, and e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rallied 3.3% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

  • Why Shares of Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Are Rising Today

    Several fintech stocks reversed course and moved higher this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, during a highly anticipated press conference, said that the Fed is preparing to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Shares of the artificial intelligence-assisted lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 3% higher in the final hour of trading today. Meanwhile, shares of the digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% higher, and shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were up close to 6%.

  • Social Security is getting a 8.7% boost next year but an impending recession could spell disaster for future benefits — here's what that means for your retirement

    The Senior Citizen’s League says there ‘may be no COLA payable in 2024.'

  • Powell signals 0.50% rate hike in December, citing need to 'moderate' pace

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell set the table for a slowdown in the Fed's recent pace of rate hikes during a highly-anticipated speech on Wednesday.

  • Fed Chief Jerome Powell Stays Hawkish, But S&P 500 Rallies

    Fed chief Jerome Powell stuck by his view that rates are headed to 5% but the S&P 500 initially rose after release of his remarks.

  • House Approves Imposing Railroad Labor Deal, Paid Sick Leave Measure

    Both measures now head to the Senate. The imposition of the deal would end a long-running labor dispute between Union Pacific, CSX and other freight railroads and more than 115,000 workers.

  • Jiang Zemin's Death Overshadows Jack Ma's Tokyo Residency

    The day's initial focus was on the Alibaba entrepreneur's extended stay in Japan before word broke that China's former president has died at 96.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Knowing Scale of Bad Alameda Bets

    Sam Bankman-Fried said that he didn’t intend to commit any fraud or use customer funds to back leveraged bets that went wrong at Alameda Research, a crypto hedge fund attached to FTX that pushed the exchange to bankruptcy.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks leap after Powell signals rate hike slowdown

    U.S. stocks rose Wednesday afternoon as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that signaled a 50-basis-point rate hike in December, as well as a slew of economic data releases.

  • Fed's Powell: Rate hikes to slow, but adjustment just beginning

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said it was time to slow the pace of coming interest rate hikes while also signaling a protracted economic adjustment to a world where borrowing costs will remain high, inflation comes down slowly and the United States remains chronically short of workers. In an hour-long session of prepared remarks and questions at the Brookings Institution think tank - his last scheduled appearance before the central bank's next meeting in two weeks - Powell gave a short-term message that sent markets soaring: The Fed was "slowing down" from the breakneck pace of three-quarter percentage point rate hikes that have prevailed since June, and would feel the way towards the peak interest rate needed to slow inflation to the Fed's 2% target.

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security: What's the Difference?

    The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • House moves to avoid rail strike, Senate passes same-sex marriage bill, Horizon Therapeutics in buyout talks

    Notable business headlines include the House moving to avoid a rail strike, Senate passing the same-sex marriage protection bill, and Horizon Therapeutics looking into takeover options.

  • Powell Says the Fed Is Prepared to Slow the Pace of Rate Hikes in December

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Wednesday said the central bank might moderate the pace of interest-rate increases as soon as next month. In an effort to tame inflation, Fed policy makers have conducted six straight interest-rate hikes this year, including four straight increases of 0.75%. Powell’s speech marks one of the last opportunities for the Fed to set the narrative before central bank officials enter their quiet period ahead of their next policy meeting, scheduled for Dec. 13-14.

  • Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen shuts down Cruz questions on Biden family corruption allegations

    Democratic Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairwoman Jeanne Shaheen shut down Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's questions about President Biden's role in the 2016 firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor.

  • Key U.S. senator backs Boeing push to lift 737 MAX extension deadline - document

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A key U.S. lawmaker is proposing an extension of a certification deadline for two new versions of Boeing's 737 MAX and requiring retrofitting existing planes, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. Boeing is seeking an extension from Congress of a December deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for the 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 10 variants after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia and led to the plane's 20-month grounding. Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell drafted a proposal that would grant exceptions for the two MAX variants if they include safety enhancements "such as enhanced angle of attack (AOA) and a means to shut off stall warnings and overspeed alerts, for all MAX aircraft" according to the summary document reviewed by Reuters.

  • Stimulus Update: Jan. 3 Is a Crucial Date for Those Hoping for Another Stimulus Check. Here's Why

    In fact, millions of people are watching lawmakers at the federal level to see if they will join the substantial number of state governments offering stimulus funds. For those hoping for another direct payment in their bank accounts, there's a key date to be aware of: Jan. 3, 2023. When that happens, control of the House of Representatives will shift from Democrats to Republicans.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • China Official Behind Strict Covid Lockdowns Softens Her Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top official in charge of the fight against Covid-19 said the country’s efforts to combat the virus are entering a new phase with the omicron variant weakening and more Chinese getting vaccinated, a fresh sign that Beijing may be seeking to amend its strategy.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashT

  • Maduro Calls for More Sanctions Relief After Chevron License

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro urged the US to ease more sanctions on the country’s beleaguered oil industry, saying a license allowing Chevron Corp. to increase production was a first step. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work In“The lic

  • Wall Street flat but FTSE 100 closes in the green ahead of Powell speech

    EU inflation falls to 10% in November – its first fall in 17 months.