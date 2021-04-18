Government of Canada assists Ontario with COVID-19 response through extension of Mobile Health Units

OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Throughout the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic response, the Government of Canada has collaborated with provinces and territories to ensure they have the equipment and supplies needed to carry on the fight against COVID-19.

Today, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, confirmed that the Government of Canada will provide a two-month extension on the two federal Mobile Health Units (MHU) it provided to Ontario in January. Those units were originally made available to Ontario until May 1st. With the extension, Ontario can count on having the two MHUs until at least June 30th, 2021.

The MHUs are just one of the services offered under the COVID-19 Federal Rapid Surge Capacity – a means for provinces and territories to access equipment and resources, when they need it most.

Quotes

"The federal government is there to provide support where it is needed most, such as Ontario which has seen an alarming resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is the Government of Canada's top priority."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Quick Facts

The MHUs will provide additional hospital beds and facilitate the transfer of non-critical care patients out of critical care to ensure those specialized resources are available for those who need it most. Each MHU has the capacity to include up-to 100 hospital beds. The units will be staffed by the province.

Associated Links

COVID-19 Support to Provinces and Territories

January 2021: Government of Canada provides Mobile Health Units to assist Ontario with COVID-19 response

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/17/c5931.html