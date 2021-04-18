U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,185.47
    +15.05 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,200.67
    +164.68 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,052.34
    +13.58 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.67
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.07
    -0.39 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1980
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    +0.0430 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7830
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,295.59
    -1,522.77 (-2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.97
    +7.26 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.53
    +36.03 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.68 (+0.14%)
     

Government of Canada assists Ontario with COVID-19 response through extension of Mobile Health Units

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Throughout the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic response, the Government of Canada has collaborated with provinces and territories to ensure they have the equipment and supplies needed to carry on the fight against COVID-19.

Today, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, confirmed that the Government of Canada will provide a two-month extension on the two federal Mobile Health Units (MHU) it provided to Ontario in January. Those units were originally made available to Ontario until May 1st. With the extension, Ontario can count on having the two MHUs until at least June 30th, 2021.

The MHUs are just one of the services offered under the COVID-19 Federal Rapid Surge Capacity – a means for provinces and territories to access equipment and resources, when they need it most.

Quotes

"The federal government is there to provide support where it is needed most, such as Ontario which has seen an alarming resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is the Government of Canada's top priority."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Quick Facts

  • The MHUs will provide additional hospital beds and facilitate the transfer of non-critical care patients out of critical care to ensure those specialized resources are available for those who need it most. Each MHU has the capacity to include up-to 100 hospital beds. The units will be staffed by the province.

Associated Links

COVID-19 Support to Provinces and Territories
January 2021: Government of Canada provides Mobile Health Units to assist Ontario with COVID-19 response

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/17/c5931.html

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei defense to ask Canada court for delay in CFO's extradition hearings

    The defense team for Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, will ask a Canadian court to delay upcoming hearings in her U.S. extradition case, the court said on Friday. Meng's U.S. extradition hearings have lasted more than two years and she is scheduled to be back in the British Columbia Supreme Court on April 26. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the application was a result of an agreement announced last week in a Hong Kong court between Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and HSBC regarding publication of internal documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • Google misled consumers over data collection - Australian watchdog

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's federal court found Alphabet Inc's Google misled some consumers about personal location data collected through Android mobile devices, the country's competition regulator said on Friday. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it is seeking declarations and penalties from Google, though it did not specify an amount.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Dovish Powell Gives Gold Market Room to Breathe

    Powell said he would “like to see it (inflation) on track to move moderately above 2% for some time. When we get that, that’s when we’ll raise rates.”

  • Benefit Cosmetics backtracks over NHS staff refusal

    The firm saw a social media backlash after a nurse claimed staff were turned away for beauty treatments.

  • Stocks End Week at Records on Economic Optimism: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks ended the week at all-time highs as Chinese growth data added to signs of a global economic recovery. The dollar slipped.The S&P 500 Index capped its fourth straight weekly advance as the strong data from Asia joined a raft of robust readings in the world’s largest economy to boost sentiment. Chinese stocks outperformed in Asia after a report showed the nation’s economy soared in the first quarter. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index posted a seventh week of advances, its longest streak since May 2018.The data from Beijing added to Thursday’s string of positive economic figures out of the U.S., pushing the MSCI All-Country World Index to a fresh record. Treasuries extended their gains. Morgan Stanley became the latest American bank to post record first-quarter results.Along with healthy corporate earnings, the week’s dump of data gave fresh impetus to the reflation trade. In the U.S., retail sales and weekly jobless claims data signaled an accelerating recovery in the world’s biggest economy. Investors will look for further confirmation as the reporting season picks up pace next week, with about 80 S&P 500 members and more than 50 Stoxx 600 firms announcing.“In addition to earnings, there has been plenty of impressive data to digest indicating that the U.S. economy is firing up,” Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index, said. “With a strong vaccine rollout in addition to fiscal stimulus and loose monetary policy, the recovery is picking up pace. Despite the blowout data, U.S. treasury yields are heading lower suggesting investors have bought into the Fed’s low rates for longer mantra.”These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index climbed 0.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Nasdaq 100 added 0.1%.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 0.9%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.6%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.The euro jumped 0.1% to $1.1978.The British pound gained 0.3% to $1.3834.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.52 per dollar.The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.76 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.57%.The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.16%.Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.265%.Britain’s 10-year yield jumped three basis points to 0.762%.Japan’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to 0.093%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude lost 0.5% to $63.14 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.8% to $1,778.25 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Set For Best Week Since December With Yields Retreating

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for its best week since December amid a retreat in bond yields and a report that top buyer China may import more of the metal.After weeks trading in a narrow range, gold has advanced as Treasuries yields and the dollar head for weekly losses. Lower yields boost the appeal of bullion, which doesn’t offer interest. Dollar declines helped spur a broad rally in raw materials, with the Bloomberg Commodity Index also on track for its best week of 2021.Bullion is showing tentative signs of breaking out of a slump following three straight monthly losses. Prices rose above the 50-day moving average on Thursday, a positive signal for traders who follow chart patterns. On Friday, bullion extended gains to the highest since February after Reuters reported that China has given banks permission to import a large amount of bullion to meet domestic demand.The overall robust performance in commodities this week was “being supported by a surprise drop in U.S. Treasury yields accompanied by a weaker dollar,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities research at Saxo Bank. Gold, along with crude oil and copper, “broke higher, thereby potentially signaling renewed momentum attracting fresh buying from speculators.”Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,778.17 an ounce by 1:43 p.m. in New York. Prices are up about 2% this week, on course for the biggest gain since Dec. 18. Futures for June delivery on the Comex rose 0.8% to settle at $1,780.20 an ounce.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reiteration of his dovish stance on monetary policy also helped bullion this week. That helped offset the impact of improving U.S. and Chinese economic reports, which could otherwise diminish demand for the metal as a haven.“The economic data published in the U.S. yesterday afternoon turned out for the most part to be significantly better than the market had anticipated,” Commerzbank AG analyst Daniel Briesemann said. “It seems that market participants believed the U.S. Federal Reserve’s assertion this time that it would not react to good data and would tolerate economic overheating.”In other precious metals, silver and platinum advanced.Palladium rose 1.2% after reaching the highest in more than a year. The metal, which reached a record of $2,883.89 in February last year, has benefited from stricter emissions rules that boost usage in autocatalysts.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GM Dropped an EV Battery Bombshell. The Market Hasn’t Noticed.

    The car company said it and LG Chem are building a production facility in Tennessee. Think of a Tesla Giga factory, GM style.

  • GameStop Investor Keith Gill Doubles Stake To 200,000 Shares, Worth $31 Million

    On Friday, Keith Gill exercised his 500 GameStop call options to get 50,000 more shares at a strike price of $12, which is less than a tenth of the current stock price. What Happened: Keith Gill, the Reddit WallStreetBets trader, also bought 50,000 more GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares, bringing his total investment to 200,000 shares worth more than $30 million. Gill — who goes by DeepF------Value on Reddit and Roaring Kitty on YouTube — is the man who helped inspire the GameStop short squeeze in January. On Friday, he shared a screenshot of his portfolio marked "final update" on the WallStreetBets subreddit. The screenshot showed nearly $34.5 million in his assets with $30.9 million of GameStop shares and $3.5 million in cash. The Wall Street Journal also reported Gill held more than $30 million in assets. Gill uploaded a video on YouTube entitled "Cheers everyone!" According to Gill's latest update on Reddit's r/WallStreetBets forum, his average price paid for GameStop shares is $55.17. Keith Gill gained fame amid Reddit's WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube. Gill found himself in the middle of the GameStop story after posting about large gains made from buying the stock before its 1,000% increase. Gill was registered as an agent with MML Investors Services LLC, a broker-dealer arm for Mass Mutual. Last month, the company filed a termination request with FINRA to remove Gill's broker license. In February, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Gill after the GameStop short squeeze. He appeared at a Congressional hearing in February regarding Reddit's influence on the market. The CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital also spoke at the hearing. Price action: GameStop closed Friday at $154.69. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKorean EV Battery Suppliers To Ford, VW Reportedly Reach Agreement To Avoid Import DisruptionWhy Alibaba Just Got Hit With A Record .87 Billion Fine In China© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • New monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

    The IRS chief tells Congress the child tax credit payments will arrive on time after all.

  • Investors should literally 'go away in May' this year: NYSE trader

    'Sell in May and go away,' advises the trading maxim. But with stocks at record highs, one trader at the New York Stock Exchange is recommending a related but different strategy.

  • Hedge Fund Billionaire Who Shorted Lehman Brothers Says the Fed and SEC Aren’t Doing Their Jobs

    Dow hits new high, J&J asks other vaccine makers to investigate blood clots, and other news to start your day.

  • Stocks are at all-time highs and the U.S. economy is booming. So why is everyone so freaked out?

    All manner of weird things keep happening in financial markets, from bond yields that go down when they should go up, to near-daily swings between big-picture convictions. It's hard to manage money when everything feels so fragile.

  • Dogecoin’s Wild 550% Ride Makes Millionaires and Gives Crypto Pros Migraines

    Dogecoin was worth as much as $55 billion on Friday, nearly tripling on the day. At current levels, it’s worth about as much as Ford and Marriott.

  • Exclusive: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources

    Ant Group is exploring options for founder Jack Ma to divest his stake in the financial technology giant and give up control, as meetings with Chinese regulators signaled to the company that the move could help draw a line under Beijing's scrutiny of its business, according to a source familiar with regulators' thinking and two people with close ties to the company. Reuters is for the first time reporting details of the latest round of meetings and the discussions about the future of Ma's control of Ant, exercised through a complicated structure of investment vehicles. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Ma had offered in a November meeting with regulators to hand over parts of Ant to the Chinese government.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – May Be Forming Potentially Bearish Closing Price Reversal Top

    The direction of the market into the close on Friday will be determined by trader reaction to $63.37.

  • Dogecoin Is Not the Next Bitcoin – But Here Are the Similarities

    As dogecoin's gains top 9,392%, CoinDesk’s Adam B. Levine finds some surprising parallels between the top meme token and bitcoin.

  • Should you pay off your student loan debt by refinancing your mortgage?

    You could do a cash-out refi to take care of your college debt, but beware of risks.

  • This dogecoin chart offers the clearest explanation for the buzz surrounding the ‘joke’ crypto

    Dogecoin, dogecoin, dogecoin! That must be what bitcoin holders are saying lately. Owners of the world's No. 1 crypto, like Jan from the 1970s-era sitcom, The Brady Bunch, must feel as if they have been living in the shadow of a more intriguing sister crypto.

  • How to save on student loan interest while you wait for Biden to cancel your debt

    See some strategies to reduce your payments by cutting the interest on your debt.

  • GameStop CEO Disposes of $12 Million of Stock in Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. Chief Executive Officer George Sherman, who is expected to leave the struggling video-game retailer, disposed of almost $12 million in shares, with the proceeds earmarked by the company to pay compensation-related taxes.The 76,097 shares were withheld by GameStop upon vesting to cover taxes related to the 2019 inducement award, according to a regulatory filing Friday. The shares were valued at $156.44 each, or about $11.9 million.Representatives of GameStop didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Activist investor Ryan Cohen, the company’s incoming chairman, is spearheading a turnaround effort at GameStop, which is seeking a new CEO to replace Sherman, people with knowledge of the matter have said. Sherman earlier this week forfeited about $98 million in compensation after failing to meet performance targets.Shares of GameStop have become a favorite of Reddit-reading day traders this year, sending the stock soaring, despite shrinking sales and losses in the latest fiscal year.(Corrects details of transaction starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.