Government of Canada boosts regional development with support for Usitech

·2 min read

MONT-LAURIER, QC, April 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting regional growth and communities fosters economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $500,000 for Maison et roulotte Usitech inc. This CED support will enable the business to develop and increase its production capacity by expanding its building and acquiring production equipment.

Usitech specializes in manufacturing construction trailers and prefabricated housing units. Through this project, the manufacturing business will experience rapid growth in sales and enable the creation of six jobs.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"SMEs are at the core of our economy and our communities and are part of our government's economic recovery plan. Supporting our small businesses to help them grow is a priority for us. That is why I am delighted with our government's assistance for Maison et roulette Usitech's project, which will contribute to Mont‑Laurier's economic vitality. Without a doubt, the success and spinoffs generated by its project to expand and acquire new production equipment will be felt across Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Without CED's support, our plans would undoubtedly have been delayed. This contribution has enabled the project to quickly take off and allowed us to purchase equipment and improve our processes. CED has been able to meet our needs in real time. I will always be grateful for the support our wonderful business has received."

Stéphanie Légaré, Co-owner, Maison et roulotte Usitech inc.

Quick facts

  • The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

  • SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

  • CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media
Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c3842.html

