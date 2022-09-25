U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,693.23
    -64.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,590.41
    -486.29 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.93
    -198.87 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,679.59
    -42.72 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.43
    +0.69 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.70
    -3.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9688
    -0.0150 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0821
    -0.0433 (-3.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5360
    +1.2010 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,901.72
    -81.79 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.61
    -9.92 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.27 (-0.58%)
     

Government of Canada and Canadian Red Cross establish donation-matching program to support Canadians impacted by Hurricane Fiona

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada stands with the people of Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

As we look towards recovery, the federal government has established a donation-matching program with the Canadian Red Cross to support those impacted by the storm and will match donations Canadians and corporations make for the next 30 days with the possibility of extension.

Donations to the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal will support the range of emergency services the Red Cross is delivering to those in need including interim housing, clothing, food, and other essential supplies.

Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona can do so online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, by texting FIONA to 20222 to make a $10 donation.

Quote

"The Government of Canada is pleased to partner with the Canadian Red Cross on this donation-matching program to get more support and resources to communities in need. Canadians have a long and proud history of supporting each other in our moments of greatest challenge, and while we know this recovery will take time, the federal government will be there every step of the way."

  • The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

Quick Facts

  • The Canadian Red Cross is part of the largest humanitarian network in the world and stands ready to help people and communities before, during and after a disaster. The Red Cross was part of relief efforts and recovery in response to emergency events in Canada including the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires, the 2017, 2018 and 2021 BC wildfires, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • In May 2022, our government announced $150 million in funding for the Canadian Red Cross, St. John Ambulance, The Salvation Army, and the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of Canada (SARVAC) to recruit, train and build their response teams, allowing them to mobilize quickly to provide relief to Canadians in times of need, including in response to large-scale emergencies.

  • The Government Operations Centre is working with staff in the region and is coordinating the federal response to tropical storm Fiona.

  • On September 24, Minister Blair approved a Request for Federal Assistance from Nova Scotia for support with recovery and clean up.

  • On September 25, Minister Blair approved Requests for Federal Assistance from both Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

  • The Government of Canada continues to monitor the impacts of Hurricane Fiona and will assess and respond to all Requests for Federal Assistance from all of the affected provinces.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/25/c8215.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cowardly Senator Shamed into Admitting Trump Can’t Declassify Documents by Thoughts Alone

    “Senator, that was a rhetorical question. You know that a president can’t declassify documents by thinking about it.”

  • The Stock Market Is Reeling. Here’s What Could Stop the Pain.

    Federal Reserve officials have a busy week of speeches ahead. Investors are desperate for more information on the future of rates.

  • The UK is ‘making exactly the same mistakes as they made in 2008,’ professor says

    The UK economy is once again under a microscope with a new prime minister in office and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

  • Truss Faces More Turmoil as Pound Plunge Extends Into New Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeThe market selloff that followed the release of the UK government’s fiscal plan extended into a new week, heaping the pressure on Liz Truss’s days-old administration.Kwasi Kwarteng’s all-out gamble on tax cuts and extra

  • Fed can avoid 'deep pain' in inflation fight, Bostic says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Sunday he still believes the U.S. central bank can tame inflation without substantial job losses given the economy's continued momentum. "If you look over history ... there is a really good chance that if we have job losses it will be smaller" than in past slowdowns, Bostic said on CBS's "Face the Nation" program. How deep and enduring a slow down is needed - and the job losses that might entail - remains a matter of debate, with Fed officials continuing to argue that companies will be unlikely to lay off workers that have been hard to hire during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Adam Schiff mocks Trump’s intelligence over declassification comments

    Jan 6 committee member responds to Trump’s bizarre claim

  • Exclusive-Italy and Intel pick Veneto as preferred region for new chip plant - sources

    Mario Draghi's outgoing government and Intel have picked the town of Vigasio in the northeastern Veneto region as their preferred site for a new multibillion-euro chip factory in Italy, two people familiar with the matter said. Intel's investment in Italy is part of a wider plan announced by the U.S. chipmaker last March to invest as much as 80 billion euros ($77.5 billion) over the next decade in building capacity across Europe. With an initial investment worth some 4.5 billion euros expected to rise over time, Intel has said the Italian plant would create 1,500 jobs plus an additional 3,500 jobs across suppliers and partners, with operations to start between 2025 and 2027.

  • Jan. 6 panel is 'aware of' call between White House and rioter, Rep. Raskin says

    The House Jan. 6 committee is "aware of" the call between the White House switchboard and a rioter during the attack on the Capitol, panel member Rep.

  • How Much Social Security Do President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Receive?

    Of the 66 million Americans who receive a Social Security check every month, according to the Social Security Administration, one couple claiming benefits may come as a surprise: President Joe Biden...

  • Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022

    Many states had a budget surplus in 2022 or excess money from COVID relief aid. This means a windfall for many taxpayers who can expect one-time direct deposits in plenty of time for the holiday...

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees

    Instead, I'm talking about the countdown until Social Security recipients find out how much their benefits will increase next year. The Social Security Administration (SSA) is scheduled to make the big announcement in mid-October. Predictions vary as to the exact size of the upcoming cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), but it will almost certainly be the largest increase in over four decades.

  • Officials Quit Kuwait’s $137 Billion Pension Fund They Revamped

    (Bloomberg) -- Top officials who cleaned up and rebuilt Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security have resigned, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeDirector General Meshal Al-Othman and three of his deputies

  • DeSantis is not stopping his migrant charters. And Biden world can’t do a thing about it.

    There’s probably little the Federal Aviation Administration can do to stop DeSantis from continuing the flights, people familiar with the agency’s legal authorities say.

  • Swiss narrowly back hiking retirement age for women

    Swiss voters on Sunday accepted by a hair a divisive pension reform plan, which will raise women's retirement age to the same as men's, but snubbed a push to ban factory farming

  • Fed’s Bostic Says US Could Have a ‘Relatively Orderly’ Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the strong US job market suggests the economy could slow down in “a relatively orderly way” as the central bank bears down on inflation by raising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate

  • Ruling party head claims support for controversial anti-corruption reform bill was due to inattentiveness

    The head of the ruling Servant of the People party, Olena Shuliak, has admitted that her support for a controversial bill said to jeopardize the independence of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) was based on a poor reading of the initial draft, in an interview with NV published on Sept. 22.

  • Target, Walmart, Amazon All Have the Same Big Idea

    After multiple retailers struggled with excess inventory, they are now pushing to get a taste of the holiday shopping frenzy early. Inventory management proved to be disastrous earlier this year as Walmart suffered from an excess of bad inventory through the summer. Target also dealt with inventory that wasn't selling during the same period.

  • Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death

    Protests in Iran have escalated in the days since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died at the hospital on September 16 just three days after she was arrested by Iran's so-called "morality police'' for not wearing hijab properly. Iran's leadership has responded to the protests with force. According to Amnesty International, hundreds have been arrested and at least 30 killed, including four children. The government has blocked access to Instagram and WhatsApp to try and curb organizing efforts by protesters. The face of Mahsa Amini has become the symbol for a new wave of anti-government protests that are also fueled by social, political, and economic grievances, according to Iranian-American journalist Negar Mortazavi. President Ebrahim Raisi met with Amini's family and promised an investigation but it hasn't appeared to stop the outpouring of anger. Mortazavi noted that protests have even spread to cities with religious significance. “Now you even have religious Iranians and some religious scholars speaking up and saying this is immoral, and this is not not in line with religion,” she said.

  • Pushing East of Kupyansk, Ukrainian Forces Expand Offensive

    Securing the remaining Russian-held urban areas on the town’s eastern side would clear the way for Ukrainian forces to push into Luhansk, one of the regions that Moscow seeks to annex through snap referendums under way.