U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,969.77
    -10.10 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,480.99
    -100.29 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,756.29
    -35.61 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.67
    -5.33 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.57
    +1.63 (+1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.50
    -7.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    18.37
    +0.11 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    -0.0054 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2500
    -0.0150 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1488
    -0.0050 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9590
    +0.2210 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,181.20
    +319.89 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.23
    -1.57 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.07
    -19.76 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Government of Canada commemorates the national historic significance of the German U-Boat Attacks at Bell Island, on 80th anniversary

·4 min read

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Parks Canada Agency

The Government of Canada is committed to connecting Canadians to national historic places, persons, and events that reflect our country's rich and varied heritage and create opportunities for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history.

Today, Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, Newfoundland and Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, participated in a Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque unveiling ceremony recognizing the importance of the German U-Boat Attacks at Bell Island in 1942, as an event of national historic significance. The ceremony was held this morning at the Bell Island Community Museum, Wabana, Bell Island. The unveiling was almost 80 years to the day since the first U-boat submarine attack on September 5, 1942.

During the Second World War, Bell Island, located in Newfoundland's Conception Bay, was strategically vital to Canada and Newfoundland's war efforts. Iron ore produced in Bell Island's mines supplied Cape Breton's steel mills and was an integral part of the military-industrial war effort in Canada. Its location, however, made it vulnerable to attack from the sea, leading military authorities to install two 4.7-inch guns and searchlights in the nearby cliffs.

Following the outbreak of war in 1939, ore-carrying vessels from Bell Island quickly became a target for German U-boats attempting to choke off the supply of war material being shipped to the United Kingdom from North America. On September 5, 1942, the first attack by U-boat U-513 on vessels at anchor at Bell Island resulted in the sinking of SS Saganaga and SS Lord Strathcona. A second U-boat attack two months later on November 2 by U-518 resulted in the sinking of two more ore carriers – SS Rose Castle and PLM 27. Nearly 70 Allied sailors were killed in the attacks. The second attack also resulted in serious damage to Bell Island's Scotia Pier loading dock. Some said that the sound of the explosions could be heard as far away as St. John's, bringing the war home to Newfoundlanders. Both German U-boats escaped after the attacks.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant places, persons, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,200 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application.

Quote

"The attacks that occurred at Bell Island during the Second World War will forever define the resolve and historical fabric of this community, and the Government of Canada is proud to recognize the national historical significance of this event. All Canadians should take the opportunity to learn more about this story and strengthen connections to our shared history, as well as honour those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today."

Joanne Thompson,
Member of Parliament for St. John's East, Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick Facts

  • Iron ore from Bell Island was shipped to steel mills in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia which produced more than a third of Canada's wartime steel during the Second World War.

  • Before the onset of the Second World War, Germany was well aware of Bell Island's strategic importance having imported iron ore from those mines to support the development and growth of military industries.

  • Currently more than 2,200 Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada designations: 984 for national historic sites, 498 for national historic events and 725 for national historic persons.

  • Through commemorations like U-Boats Attack Bell Island, 1942 and previous ones such as St. John's WWII Coastal Defences (Atlantic Bulwark), Crow's Nest Officer's Club and The Canadian Military Presence in Newfoundland, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada pays tribute and remembers the heroic contributions and sacrifices of Newfoundlanders during the Second World War.

  • Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the national historic importance of the sites, people and events that have marked Canada's history.

  • The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To nominate a person, place or historical event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application

Related Document

Backgrounder: German U-Boat Attacks at Bell Island, 1942

Associated Links

Parks Canada
Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

SOURCE Parks Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c3010.html

Recommended Stories

  • Putin threatens to ‘freeze’ Europe with total energy cut-off

    Vladimir Putin has threatened to “freeze” Europe with a total shutdown of energy supplies if Brussels presses ahead with a price cap on Russian gas.

  • Controversial ALS Drug From Amylyx Gets Rare Second FDA Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares surged in trading before US markets opened after its controversial treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis won the support of a panel of US regulatory advisers, putting the product on track for likely clearance.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Pro

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Ukrainian troops capture Russian army lieutenant colonel on Kharkiv front – video

    Ukrainian forces during their counter-offensive on the Kharkiv axis have captured several Russian invaders, including a Russian army lieutenant colonel, Ukrainian army officer Anatoliy Shtefan tweeted on Sept. 7.

  • Powell says the Fed won’t be distracted by politics as it moves strongly to bring inflation down

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that the central bank won't pay attention to politics as it moves to bring inflation down.

  • New Gas Terminals Arrive to Ease Putin’s Grip on Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Two floating liquefied natural gas terminals are setting up in a Dutch port, the first in a wave of the specialist tankers that Europe is banking on to ease the worst energy crunch in decades.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to D

  • Mark Cuban Goes Nuclear at Elizabeth Warren on a Hot Issue

    The billionaire star of the 'Shark Tank' TV show is very angry at one of the liberal Massachusetts lawmaker's favorite proposals.

  • Euro zone bond yields jump as ECB set to change govt deposit policy

    (Reuters) -Euro zone government bond yields jumped on Thursday, after European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said that the bank would release a statement on how it remunerates government deposits. That would come as part of the unprecedented 75 basis-point rate hike the ECB announced on Thursday, which brought its deposit rate to 0.75%. The ECB also signalled further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc's economy is heading for a likely winter recession.

  • Seniors Can Make This Much Retirement Money Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to three-month low

    Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended Sept. 3, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 225 basis points since March in a bid to tame high inflation by dampening demand in the economy. The strength of the labor market has put to bed fears the economy is in recession after gross domestic product contracted in the first half of the year.

  • FTSE falls and pound rises as Liz Truss reveals energy relief package

    The ECB could reveal the biggest interest rate hike in its history as it tackles runaway inflation in the eurozone.

  • Elon Musk allowed to amend Twitter countersuit but not delay trial

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss the outcome from Tuesday's hearing on the Musk-Twitter case.

  • German Anger Spills Over as Countries Balk at Gas-Sharing Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Hope is dimming in Germany that it will be able clinch more gas solidarity agreements with European Union partners beyond the ones already in place with Denmark and Austria, a potential further hindrance to Berlin’s ability to mitigate the effects of the energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Wa

  • Social media firms to testify at U.S. Senate Homeland Security hearing

    The U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday with Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Alphabet's YouTube, Twitter and short video app TikTok on social media's impact on homeland security. The panel led by Democratic Senator Gary Peters will also hear from a panel of former executives including from Twitter and Facebook. The committee said the hearing will be an opportunity "to understand the extent to which social media companies’ business models, through algorithms, targeted advertising, and other operations and practices, contribute to the amplification of harmful content and other threats to homeland security."

  • Stocks Open Lower Amid New Fed Comments

    U.S. stocks slipped as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made a public appearance and the European Central Bank took forceful action of its own to tamp down inflation.

  • ECB announces record interest rate rise as energy crisis deepens - live updates

    Households to save £1,000 a year under energy bills price freeze, says Liz Truss Liz Truss vows to have shale gas flowing within six months as she lifts fracking ban Bank of England to lend energy industry £40bn to deal with surging prices FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc; Pound gains after energy plan Tom Stevenson: The battered pound is sinking towards dollar parity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russian HQ Blown Up as Ukrainian Guerrillas Vow Revenge

    AFP via GettyThe headquarters of a Russian group urging Ukrainian citizens to ditch Kyiv and join Moscow has been blown up in Russian-controlled Melitopol.Vladimir Rogov, one of the Russian proxy leaders in the Zaporizhzhia region, announced the news on Telegram, blaming “Ukrainian terrorists” for destroying the offices of a group called “We Are Together With Russia.”The group, established after Russian forces took over the city in early March, was controlled by Vladimir Putin’s United Russia pa

  • Stock Market Today - 9/8: Stocks Turn Lower After ECB Rate Hike With Powell Talk On Deck

    A key ECB rate decision, as well as a monetary policy discussion with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, are expected before the start of trading Thursday.

  • Over 40% of Russian mercenaries in Kharkiv Oblast seriously wounded or killed, says General Staff

    Mercenaries in Russian private military companies deployed to Ukraine have suffered significant losses in the Oleksandrivka district of Kharkiv Oblast, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Sept. 7.

  • Russian invaders in panic in Kherson Oblast, says political scientist

    Invading Russian forces have been in panic in Kherson Oblast for the past few days, local political scientist Volodymyr Molchanov told Radio NV on Sept. 7.