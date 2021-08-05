U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,429.10
    +26.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,064.25
    +271.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,895.12
    +114.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.01
    +39.69 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    +0.95 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3927
    +0.0042 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7600
    +0.2920 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,757.36
    +922.68 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.54
    +29.64 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Government of Canada Commits Additional Support to Nishnawbe Aski Nation in Pursuit of First Nations Health Transformation

·4 min read

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada

First Nations health transformation is a priority for the Government of Canada. It is a collaborative process between Canada, First Nations partners, and provinces and territories, as they develop new First Nations-led health organizations to assume greater control of the design, administration, management, and delivery of health services and programs that support community wellness and address their health needs and priorities.

Today, Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, met virtually with Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and committed $17.8 million over the next two years in additional federal support to Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) for their continued efforts and progress towards transforming the design and delivery of their health services.

Earlier this year, the Government of Canada signed a trilateral statement with NAN and the Government of Ontario, committing to work together in partnership to support the establishment of a First Nations health services delivery system in NAN Territory that will be governed by, and accountable to, First Nations.

These partners are currently working to advance the Wechedowin (Helping Each Other) document that will further articulate their key commitments towards health system reform, including the priority to create a NAN-wide health commission. This will ensure that NAN's 49 First Nations communities, which are mostly remote and isolated, have close-to-home access to culturally safe health programs, services and supports.

The paths to achieving health transformation will vary considerably across different regions as First Nations identify and design service delivery solutions tailored to meet their own community's needs. Each in their own way, resulting health models will foster a more accessible health care system for the communities they serve, ensuring that health services are high quality and culturally safe.

The Government of Canada's health transformation investments directly target the federal commitment to reducing the gap that exists in health outcomes between First Nations and non-Indigenous populations.

Quotes

"This funding prioritizes First Nations ownership and control over the design and delivery of health services. The system that Nishnawbe Aski Nation is developing will ensure that the voices of all community members are heard and their health needs are met in a responsive, effective, and culturally safe manner."

Pam Damoff
Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

"For us to exercise self-determination over health we need to bring back accountability, responsibility to First Nations. This means changing the colonial system to a new system based on the needs and priorities of our communities. We appreciate that our federal Treaty partner is committed to the concept of Wechedowin (Helping Each Other) and will work with us to design an effective health system that meets the needs of the people of Nishnawbe Aski Nation. We look forward to the work ahead to improve health outcomes for our people."

Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler
Nishnawbe Aski Nation

"Our government is committed to working collaboratively with Nishnawbe Aski Nation and our federal partners to support First Nations health care transformation. This investment is an essential step towards ensuring Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities throughout the province receive culturally appropriate, high-quality services closer to home."

Christine Elliott
Ontario Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Government of Ontario

Quick facts

  • The Nishnawbe Aski Nation Health System Transformation initiative is a collaborative, community-driven effort that involves First Nations communities, with support from health authorities and NAN Tribal Councils.

  • Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) is a political territorial organization in northern Ontario representing 49 First Nations communities with a population of approximately 45,000 individuals. NAN territory covers two-thirds of the landmass of Ontario.

  • The NAN Executive Council is elected by the Chiefs of NAN First Nations, and consists of the Grand Chief and three Deputy Grand Chiefs.

  • Thirty-four of the forty-nine NAN First Nations are remote and isolated, accessible only by air or winter ice road, resulting in additional challenges to delivering affordable health, education, and social services.

  • In 2017, NAN, Canada and Ontario signed the Charter of Relationship Principles supporting Health System Transformation in NAN territory to formalize the commitment of the partners to develop and sustain a renewed relationship, and to articulate the partners' support for a new responsive, system-wide approach to health in NAN territory.

  • NAN, Canada and Ontario are currently working to finalize the Wechedowin Document for presentation to NAN Chiefs at their Fall 2021 Assembly. The Wechedowin Document is a bridge document from the 2017 Charter that further articulates partner commitments to advancing health system transformation in NAN Territory.

Related products

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous
Facebook: @GCIndigenous
Instagram: @gcindigenous
Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth
Twitter: @Min_IndServ

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/05/c6990.html

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Lummis: new crypto amendment 'is going to pass'

    Senator Cynthia Lummis joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the new crypto amendment.

  • White House: Tesla not invited to EV event because it's focused on 3 biggest employers of UAW members

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday addressed Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet that it was "odd" his company wasn't invited to a White House event later in the day tied to the Biden administration's moves on electric vehicles. "Today it's the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers and the UAW president who will stand with President Biden," Psaki told reporters, though she added that the administration looks forward to having a range of partners. Musk has faced a legal fight

  • Biden Snubs Tesla, Top U.S. Seller of EVs, at Event Touting EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden invited what used to be called Detroit’s big three automakers to the White House to promote sales of electric vehicles -- leaving off the guest list the company that sells more than any other: Tesla Inc.“Yeah, seems odd that Tesla wasn’t invited,” Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, said in a tweet.Also left out: Nissan Motor Co., whose Leaf was a pioneer in electric cars, Honda Motor Co., the first Japanese automaker to promise to phase out gasoline-powered ca

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Charlotte's Web Stocks Are Hopping Today

    A flurry of marijuana-related amendments in the Senate boost the prospects for marijuana -- and CBD as well.

  • Crypto rules in infrastructure bill show Washington's 'misunderstanding' of digital assets: Senator

    A bipartisan trio of senators is trying to change a cryptocurrency provision in the infrastructure bill that the industry warns will have a 'devastating' impact on the space. As it stands, the infrastructure bill aims to raise revenue by cracking down on cryptocurrency tax reporting.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had jumped 11.8% higher at 11:42 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. The gain came after The New York Times reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will likely approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by early September.

  • The Fed will crash the market if they increase interest rates: Opimas CEO

    Octavio Marenzi, Opimas CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the Fed, inflation concerns, and outlook on emerging markets.

  • Top Senate Democrat Targets Derivatives Investors in Tax Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden is looking to overhaul how derivatives are taxed as Democrats beginning crafting a giant spending bill funded in part by levies on the richest American businesses and taxpayers.Wyden’s proposed legislation, which he has been refining for years, would require derivatives investors to pay tax annually on unrealized gains. It would also tax any appreciation at income-tax rates; President Joe Biden has proposed boosting the top marginal rate

  • Jeff Bezos helped the Washington Post ‘take advantage of the gift the internet had to offer': Marty Baron

    Former Washington Post Executive Editor, Marty Baron, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss his experience working under Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos.

  • The emergency is over. The Fed should bring its firetrucks back to the station

    When notified of an emergency like a high-rise fire, which could be either very serious or a mild annoyance, firefighters assume the worst. Now imagine the Federal Reserve is our financial fire department. Fire Chief Jerome Powell himself said so, repeatedly begging Congress to deal with unemployment and business failures more effectively.

  • Lawyers for Huawei CFO argue U.S. acted in ‘bad faith’

    Lawyers for a senior Huawei executive argued in a Canadian court Wednesday that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of the fraud case against her and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons she should be extradited.

  • Biden just announced the most significant regulation of carbon emissions in US history

    The Biden administration announced on Aug. 5 that it will re-instate fuel efficiency standards for cars that were first rolled out by Barack Obama and then rolled back by Donald Trump. Biden also said he will sign an executive order mandating that half of all vehicles sold in the US be electric by 2030, up from just 2% today. The proposed rules amount to the most significant federal regulation on greenhouse gas emissions in US history, and aim to cut the country’s annual carbon footprint by one-third by 2026.

  • People Think There’s Something ‘Third Reich’ About Trump’s New Cards For Supporters

    The Trump cards are for the former president's "STRONGEST supporters" and folks had thoughts.

  • Mark Levin says Biden should be removed from office

    Mark Levin says it is time to start talking about using impeachment or the 25th Amendment against Joe Biden to remove the "most disastrous president in modern American history" from office.

  • Biden’s New Eviction Ban Eases Liberal Ire at Legal Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden quelled for now a brewing confrontation with progressive Democrats with a new moratorium on evictions during the pandemic, but the order invites a legal fight with high-stakes consequences for public health that the government may well lose.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order on Tuesday, following several days of legal wrangling within the administration, aims to keep tenants who are in arrears from losing their homes until Oct. 3. White Hous

  • Analysis-Private equity struggles to get in on $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bonanza

    Private equity firms are fretting that a long-awaited $1 trillion infrastructure bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senators-gird-cbo-analysis-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-05 under negotiation by U.S. lawmakers will not create enough opportunities for them to invest in lucrative assets such as toll roads and airports. The draft bill would force cities and states seeking major federal funding to show they have considered using public-private partnerships (P3s) to procure projects. This is a blow to buyout firms such as Blackstone Group Inc, KKR & Co Inc and Brookfield Asset Management, which have raised hundreds of billions of dollars to invest in infrastructure.

  • Israel Prepared to Attack in Iran, Defense Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel is prepared to attack Iran, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, as his country lobbied for a response to a fatal drone attack on an Israeli-operated oil tanker that it blamed on the Islamic Republic.Asked in an interview broadcast on a local media website whether Israel is prepared to assault Iran, Gantz gave a one-word answer: “‘Yes.”Pressed on whether he sought military action against Iran now, Gantz replied: “We must not see Iran only as Israel’s problem and exempt the re

  • UPDATE 2-Biden aims for 50% electric vehicles by 2030 with industry support

    U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions and proposed new vehicle-emission rules to cut pollution through 2026, the White House said. Biden's goal, which is not legally binding, won the support of major U.S. and foreign automakers that warned it would require billions of dollars in government funding. After he signed the order, he walked away and jumped into an EV Jeep, which he proceeded to drive rapidly around the White House grounds, even honking at one point to let people know he was coming.

  • Senate Hurtles Toward Showdown Over Raising Debt Ceiling

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats and Republicans in the Senate are heading for a standoff over the federal government’s debt limit that risks throwing financial markets into chaos if both sides refuse to budge.Republicans have signaled all summer that they are unlikely to support a debt limit suspension or increase, a move they say would be tantamount to endorsing the trillions in social spending that Democrats are planning on their own later this year. But some moderate Democrats are wary of the politi

  • Whom do unvaccinated Americans blame for COVID surge? Here’s what a poll found

    “It’s purely political at its core.”