Government of Canada and Community Foundations of Canada announce funding to support the urban Rideau Winter Trail

·5 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canada makes progress in the fight against COVID-19, Canadians are eager to spend time outdoors. To keep residents safe and healthy, support economic recovery, create jobs and build vibrant, resilient communities, local governments and community partners across the country are enhancing outdoor spaces to safely enjoy nature.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, joined the Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier, Tobi Nussbaum, Chief Executive Officer, National Capital Commission, Tais McNeill, Senior Associate at the Ottawa Community Foundation, and Peter Nor, Operations Manager and Board Chair of the Rideau Winter Trail, to announce $71,401 in federal funding from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative for the Rideau Winter Trail in Ottawa.

The Rideau Winter Trail project aims to invigorate underutilized existing trail in winter and create a safe, vibrant space along the Rideau River for people of all ages to walk, cross country ski, snowshoe, and fat bike. Federal funding will support the expansion of the existing trail to improve its safety as well as allow the purchase of better equipment to maintain this winter-friendly urban pathway.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is a $31-million investment to build safer spaces and ensure a higher quality of life for people across the country, by helping communities adapt to the challenges presented by COVID-19.

The second round of funding for the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is open, and the application period will close on June 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. PST. Applicants can apply for funding ranging from $5,000 to $250,000 for eligible projects, within an overall envelope of $31 million in federal government funding.

Quotes

"The Rideau Winter Trail, at the heart of Overbrook, Sandy Hill and Vanier, provides an amazing space for skiers, snowshoers, walkers and cyclists to get outdoors and active each winter. Federal funding will support trail expansion and the purchase of new equipment to maintain this winter-friendly pathway for residents to continue to enjoy. The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is supporting projects across the country that build more inclusive communities and ensure a higher quality of life for Canadians."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

"The Rideau Winter Trail volunteers have worked tirelessly to increase access to outdoor activities for the residents of Ottawa-Vanier and neighbouring areas. Today's announcement will make a great difference as it allows the organization to expand, maintain, and widen this winter trail that brings so much to our area. Local initiatives like this one are critical to improve the quality of life of our communities as we continue our fight against COVID-19."

The Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier

"The NCC is pleased that one of its community partners, the Rideau Winter Trail, is receiving support under the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative. This funding will provide people with access to more winter trail space on NCC lands, beyond the 50% increase that we provided this past winter in partnership with the Winter Trail Alliance. We look forward to continuing to support community-managed trails that help create accessible outdoor winter activities in the National Capital Region."

Tobi Nussbaum, Chief Executive Officer, National Capital Commission

"The Healthy Communities Initiative is supporting organizations in Ottawa, Ontario to bring people together in our communities both in-person and digitally, while respecting public health measures. These projects show us the creativity and resourcefulness of communities as they create temporary and longer-lasting solutions that enable people to connect and access public spaces safely."

Andrea Dicks, President of Community Foundations of Canada

"We are grateful and honoured to have received this support. This grassroots effort, supported by the National Capital Commission and City of Ottawa leverages underutilized space in downtown to create a winter trail for walking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and fat tire biking. Our trail serves socioeconomically diverse, dense urban areas that desperately need accessible outdoor winter spaces. With this grant we will accelerate our plans to improve our trail, and be on a more sustainable footing to maintain this downtown jewel for years to come."

Peter Nor, Operations Manager and Board Chair, Rideau Winter Trail

Quick facts

  • The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative was created to help communities adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and create safe ways for residents to access services and enjoy the outdoors. The Initiative is designed to fund eligible projects between $5,000 and $250,000 that fall under three main themes: creating safe and vibrant public spaces, improving mobility options, and digital solutions.

  • Community Foundations of Canada was selected through an open call for applications to implement a national project. Together with its partners, including the Canadian Urban Institute, it is working with pan-Canadian networks to manage the funding process and serve the distinct needs of communities across Canada, including equity-seeking groups interested in applying.

  • The first intake for projects was launched on February 9, 2021, and closed on March 9, 2021.

  • The second intake is now open until June 25, 2021. Applicants wishing to apply for the second round can access further details on the Community Foundations of Canada website. Local governments and a variety of community-led organizations are eligible to apply, including charities, Indigenous communities, and registered non-profit organizations.

Associated links

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative – Application Portal: healthycommunitiesinitiative.ca

Infrastructure Canada: Canada Healthy Communities Initiative: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities announces direct help for bright ideas to make safer, pandemic-resilient communities: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2020/08/direct-help-for-bright-ideas-to-make-safer-pandemic-resilient-communities.html

Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities announces an open call for applications for the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2020/09/open-call-for-applications-for-the-canada-healthy-communities-initiative.html

Minister McKenna and Community Foundations of Canada launch intake for COVID-19 resilient projects under the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2021/02/minister-mckenna-and-community-foundations-of-canada-launch-intake-for-covid-19-resilient-projects-under-the-canada-healthy-communities-initiative.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

  • A Credit Suisse Unit Blacklisted Gupta as Another Bankrolled Him

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG executives ignored warnings from colleagues about troubled steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta as they channeled $1.2 billion of client funds to his businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.Bankers in Credit Suisse’s commodity trade-finance unit blacklisted Gupta’s Liberty Commodities Ltd. in 2016 because they suspected some of its deals weren’t legitimate, the people said. When they learned about two years later that the bank was lending to his companies through a suite of investment funds, which eventually grew to $10 billion, they flagged their worries to leaders in compliance and the division that housed the loans, one of the people said.The disclosure that Credit Suisse may have put clients at risk despite internal concerns over Gupta’s businesses adds a new twist to the debacle stemming from the March implosion of Greensill Capital, the finance firm at the center of the three-way relationship.Investigations, LawsuitsThe U.K. Serious Fraud Office is now investigating Gupta’s group of companies for suspected fraud, including in its financing deals with Greensill, according to a May 14 statement. Credit Suisse has sued to force Gupta’s Liberty Commodities into insolvency and has since shut the funds that made the loans and launched an internal investigation. Investors are staring at losses as the bank confronts embarrassing lawsuits.“We are currently focusing our efforts on recovering our investors’ money,” Will Bowen, a spokesman for Credit Suisse in London, said in an emailed statement, adding that the bank’s internal probe will focus on “all of the issues” linked to the funds. “We are committed to learning the lessons and will share the relevant lessons learnt at the appropriate time.”Andrew Mitchell, a spokesman for the Gupta Family Group Alliance, or GFG Alliance, a collective of businesses linked to Gupta including Liberty Commodities, denied any wrongdoing.The Greensill saga represents just one of the two disasters that rocked Credit Suisse in the first half of 2021. Since Greensill began unraveling, the bank has announced a $5.5 billion hit from the blowup at Archegos Capital Management.ApologiesFormer Chairman Urs Rohner apologized to shareholders and his successor, Antonio Horta-Osorio, who arrived at the end of April, has promised a sweeping strategy review.Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who was head of the division that oversaw trade finance, wasn’t aware of the internal concerns about Gupta that had prompted the bank to cut him off, according to a person familiar with the matter.Employees at the trade-finance unit, which lends money for the buying and selling of commodities, cut ties with Gupta in 2016 after becoming skeptical toward his Liberty Commodities, the people said. They distrusted the documents the company provided, triggering doubts about its transactions, they said. In one example reported by Bloomberg, the company had presented another bank with what seemed to be duplicate shipping receipts. Credit Suisse’s commodity team had stopped working with Gupta after identifying suspicious shipments while the bank’s credit-structuring team lobbied against the Greensill funds, the Wall Street Journal reported in April.A spokesman for Gupta has denied any wrongdoing.Banking TiesLiberty Commodities pledged assets to Credit Suisse as security for borrowings in 2013 but by early 2016, all such commitments had been extinguished, indicating that the financing relationship had ceased, U.K. Companies House filings show. And while Gupta’s company listed the Swiss bank as one of its lenders in its 2014 annual report, it didn’t in the following year’s report, which is dated May 2016, according to the filings.Their counterparts at other banks, including Macquarie Group Ltd. and Sberbank PJSC, halted trading with Liberty Commodities around the same time because of similar concerns; Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also stopped in 2016, Bloomberg has reported.Nevertheless, executives at Credit Suisse’s asset-management division -- which creates investment products for clients and charges a fee for overseeing them -- began arranging a suite of funds focused on supply-chain finance in 2017. The entities bought securitized loans packaged by Greensill, a firm created by Australian businessman Lex Greensill. Much of the debts were linked to Gupta’s businesses.WarningsOfficials at the commodity trade-finance unit were concerned when they found out about the funds’ links to Gupta and took their fears to Thomas Grotzer, general counsel for the bank’s Swiss division. They also warned Luc Mathys and Lukas Haas, the bankers who helped oversee the trades at the asset-management unit.Grotzer was promoted last month to interim global head of compliance at Credit Suisse. He didn’t respond to requests for comment. Mathys, head of fixed-income at the asset-management division, and Haas, a portfolio manager, were put on temporary leave in March. Neither responded to requests for comment.The bank pushed ahead with the funds and marketed them to investors as being made up of short-term debt secured on invoices, assets considered so safe that Credit Suisse gave the largest vehicle its lowest rating for risk. Yet part of the loans were linked to mere possible future revenues.Other parts of the bank continued working with Gupta as well. Credit Suisse’s investment bankers were due to lead an initial public offering for Liberty’s U.S. steel arm, which was ultimately pulled, according to a statement from the company. Gupta also announced that the Swiss bank would finance his planned acquisition of Thyssenkrupp AG’s steel unit, which fell apart earlier this year.Credit Suisse has so far recouped about $5.9 billion of the $10 billion in these supply-chain funds, but it remains unclear how much will be returned ultimately to investors. Loans to Gupta’s businesses are among a batch of debts that are the “principal sources of valuation uncertainty,” the bank said earlier this month.Liberty Commodities’s external legal advisors investigated “alleged rumors concerning the paperwork” it used in 2019, according to Mitchell, the spokesman for GFG Alliance. They found no evidence to substantiate the rumors, nor was the company “ever subject to further complaints or proceedings,” he said.“LCL has ongoing banking relationships with separate financial institutions,” Mitchell said, referring to Liberty Commodities. “The trade-finance market has been hugely challenging for all but the very largest commodities traders in recent years. Nevertheless, no financial institution has been left out of pocket as a result of lending money to LCL. On the contrary, they have received substantial commercial returns.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman says China is no longer center of commodities pricing

    While commodity prices fell after Chinese warnings over onshore speculation, "the fundamental path in key commodities such as oil, copper and soybeans remains orientated towards incremental tightness in H2, with scant evidence of a supply response sufficient to derail this bull market." The market is beginning to reflect this, as copper prices are increasingly driven by Western manufacturing data rather their Chinese counterparts, it said. "This is a role reversal from the bull market of the 2000's, with China now the incumbent consumer as the U.S. was when emerging Chinese demand squeezed out marginal U.S consumers," Goldman said.

  • Ark’s Wood Says Bitcoin Can’t Be Shut Down, Rebuts ESG Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Star investor Cathie Wood has a message of reassurance for Bitcoin investors amid the din of ever harsher regulatory rhetoric: officials won’t be able to make the largest cryptocurrency go away.Tough talk against digital tokens from China and calls for greater scrutiny in Europe and the U.S. have contributed to a slump in Bitcoin, but Wood said the virtual currency is “already on its way and it’ll be impossible to shut it down.”Regulators “will be a little more friendly over time” toward cryptocurrencies out of fear of missing out on the innovation provided by the sector, Wood said at the Consensus 2021 conference organized by CoinDesk.Read More: Cathie Wood’s Bad Spring Is a Blip When Future Is So MagnificentThe most high-profile recent broadside came from China. A push to rein in cryptocurrency mining there was partly triggered by concern over a surge in illicit coal extraction to deliver the power needed by the server farms underpinning Bitcoin. Billionaire Elon Musk also highlighted environmental risks in suspending Bitcoin payments at Tesla Inc.Wood, founder of Ark Investment Management LLC, said that the focus on green factors likely led to a pause in institutional buying of Bitcoin. She has previously said she expects the token to surge longer term.Bitcoin’s questionable environmental profile has eroded the argument that the token is bound to lure more mainstream investment, whether as an online store of value akin to digital bullion or for more speculative purposes.Musk has backed an effort to shine a light on energy consumption by North American miners, including planned renewable use. But it will take years for many of the largest miners to recalibrate where they source their energy.“Half of the solution is understanding the problem,” Wood said. “This auditing of what miners, certainly in North America, are willing to do around how much of their electricity usage is generated by renewables is going to bring that topic into stark relief, and will encourage an acceleration in the adoption of renewables beyond which otherwise would have taken the place.”Ark Investment Management published a report last month saying cryptocurrency mining can drive investment in solar power and make more renewable energy available to the grid.Capital-Gains TaxOn the stock market outlook, Wood said concerns about higher U.S. capital-gains taxes had hurt “high-volatility, high-multiple stocks,” but added those fears have eased amid increased chances of gridlock in Washington.Ark’s funds have faced a tough time of late as a wave of selling swept across former market darlings in the technology sector amid a switch to less richly valued segments of the equity market. The firm’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slumped about 28% from its February peak.Bitcoin was trading around the $38,000 level as of 12:41 p.m. in Tokyo, down some 40% from a record in mid-April.(Updates with more from Wood from the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vietnam coronavirus outbreak threatens to disrupt tech supply chain

    A rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak has left factories operating below capacity in Vietnam's industrial northern provinces, where suppliers for Apple, Samsung and other global tech firms are located, industry sources said. After successfully containing the new coronavirus for most of last year, Vietnam is now battling an outbreak that is spreading more quickly. Four business sources said their operations had been affected as some areas have entered lockdown, raising concerns about supply chain disruption.

  • Half a Trillion Dollars Is Sitting at the Fed Earning Nothing

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s so much spare cash sloshing around U.S. funding markets that investors are choosing to park almost half a trillion dollars at the central bank -- earning absolutely nothing.Usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility -- a mechanism that’s part of the central bank’s arsenal for helping to steer short-term interest rates -- surged on Thursday to an unprecedented $485.3 billion. And with the forces driving the dollar glut still some way from abating, that figure could climb further, adding fuel to an increasingly complex debate about what the Fed should do with its various tools to keep a rein on policy.While the offering rate on the Fed reverse repo facility is 0%, there is a lack of alternative places to safely stash money for very short periods. On top of that, some of those -- like Treasury bills and market-based repurchase agreements -- have seen their rates fall at times to negative levels, meaning investors are essentially paying for the privilege of putting their money somewhere. Compared to that, 0% doesn’t seem so bad.The RRP facility, as it’s commonly called, is “the only safety valve” for the pressure that’s been building up in money markets, according to Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. “It’s really just holding back the flood of cash coming.”Taper TalkThe massive buildup of dollars in the funding market is in part related to the Fed’s huge monthly bond-buying program, and is therefore providing fodder for the debate about just when and how quickly the Federal Reserve ought to begin dialing back its asset purchases. But the connection between the purchases and short-end dislocations is not straightforward. Many observers doubt that this as an issue that will substantially move the Fed’s position on tapering, and it is the prospects of sustained inflation and interest-rate hikes that are seen as the key drivers of that discussion.“I don’t think tapering is going to solve this,” said Subadra Rajappa, a strategist at Societe Generale SA. “Tapering is only going to add to the confusion. If they taper asset purchases, it’s going to roil global markets.”The enormous amount of fiscal stimulus being pumped into the economy is also playing a role in the glut, as is the need for the Treasury to curtail the amount of money it has on hand so it can meet a looming legal requirement on cash levels that is linked to the reinstatement of the federal debt ceiling.Nowhere to GoThis drawdown in the Treasury general account is not only boosting the amount of cash reserves in the system in search of a home, but the speed at which it’s happening also means there are fewer instruments for short-end investors to buy. That’s because one of the easiest ways to reduce the cash balance is to not issue as many Treasury bills -- the government’s shortest-term instruments -- when the old ones mature.Simply putting the cash to work in a bank account is also not a ready solution, with regulatory constraints spurring some banks to turn away deposits, which instead flow toward money-market funds and feed the abundance.Usage of the Fed’s RRP facility has now exceeded levels typically only seen at key dates in the funding calendar -- even though the current period is not typically a major crunch point. The previous record volume of $474.6 billion took place on Dec. 31, 2015, while the next biggest day was also on the final day of a year. Month-and quarter-end periods have also been known to show some signs of stress, so it’s a distinct possibility that usage will climb again on Friday, the final trading day of this month, although many observers doubt that it will stop there. Results of the next operation are set to be published around 1:15 p.m. Friday afternoon New York time.Relieving PressureIndeed, some argue that the facility is doing exactly what it’s supposed to, and that is why the Fed recently increased the amount of business that each organization can do with it, as well as the accessibility of it to new counterparties.By providing a venue for funds, the Fed is relieving some of the downward pressure on front-end rates if everyone had to go into repo or T-bills. And that in turn enables them to keep their key benchmark, the effective fed funds rate, within its goalposts.That rate is currently hovering around 0.06%, in the lower end of the Fed’s zero to 0.25% target range, but still acceptable to officials. A decline in other market-based front-end rates could once again bring to the fore talk of changes to so-called administered rates, the different levels that the Fed sets for excess reserve holdings and the RRP facility. But so long as the front-end remains in check, the Fed also has the option of standing pat.SocGen’s Rajappa doesn’t see a catalyst for them to shift IOER or RRP rates and said that even if the Fed did tweak them “there will still be demand for the reverse repo facility.”(Updates to add timing of next operation.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Carmakers Forced by Chip Crisis to Rethink Just-In-Time Ordering

    (Bloomberg) -- A century after automakers showed the world the value of assembly-line manufacturing, a shortage of semiconductors is teaching the industry a painful new lesson in what it takes to build a car.For most of its history, the industry has relied on a distinct approach to buying car parts, procuring components from suppliers right at the moment they’re needed. It’s referred to as just-in-time manufacturing and is designed to streamline production and eliminate the costs of keeping warehouses stocked with parts waiting to be used.But the shortcomings of that system were made starkly clear this year as the automakers confronted a dearth of the chips they need to build advanced functions into their vehicles, and found themselves near the bottom of chipmakers’ customer lists because of their just-in-time approach. That shortage is threatening to cut $110 billion in sales from the industry, and forcing auto manufacturers to overhaul the way they get the electronic components that have become critical to contemporary car design.“Customers need to change,” said Hassane El-Khoury, chief executive officer of ON Semiconductor Corp., which gets more than a third of its revenue from the automotive market. “That just-in-time mindset doesn’t work.”Semiconductor makers are demanding guaranteed, long-term orders rather than the short-term flexibility the carmakers are used to. The chipmakers’ assertiveness, even under pressure from lawmakers, underscores the rebalancing of power from the companies whose logos are on the cars to those that provide the advanced technology that runs them.As these components play a bigger role in everything from in-car entertainment to self-driving functions, chip manufacturers say they’re willing to invest in expanding production to head off a repeat of shortages that have forced the industry to mothball factories and furlough workers -- if the carmakers give them orders that can’t be canceled and commit to long-term agreements.“Why would I have invested a single dollar when my customer can cancel within 30 days and it takes me two years to build capacity?” ON Semiconductor’s El-Khoury said.There are signs the industry is listening. Last week, Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley indicated a new willingness to reverse decades of outsourcing for parts.“As the industry changes, we have to in-source now, just like we in-sourced powertrains in the ’20s and ’30s,” said Farley, who has shut down half his factories and seen his dealers’ lots emptying because of a dearth of chips.Most components used by the auto industry are part of a discrete food chain, and carmakers are at the top, able to orchestrate their suppliers’ actions in a system that delivers them a set of components that can be put together quickly and cheaply into a finished vehicle. Electronics makers, who’ve fared much better in the chip supply crunch, regard semiconductors as essential systems, and they work directly with chipmakers to secure products and often design their devices around the chips themselves.Automakers can no longer “assume the dominance of an 800-pound gorilla” in negotiations with chip companies and battery makers, said Mark Wakefield, head of the auto practice at consultancy AlixParters.Pioneered by Toyota Motor Corp. in the 1960s, just-in-time is a system where components suppliers are required to turn up with whatever the carmakers want at the last possible moment in a process that pares costs to the very minimum.That strategy has served the industry well, saving money and helping it organize a system for sourcing the 40,000 or so components that go into a modern vehicle, many of which can be made in a matter of days. But semiconductors -- the heart of sensors, engine management and battery controllers, infotainment and eventually systems that will pilot vehicles -- are created in a process that takes months. And building and equipping a factory to produce them requires years.Today’s cars contain an average of 1,400 semiconductors -- and that puts the chipmakers at an advantage. Ford’s Farley said he’s now negotiating contracts directly with chipmakers -- bypassing his traditional auto suppliers -- while building up inventory of the precious pieces and even redesigning models to accommodate the semiconductor companies.“We have learned a lot through this crisis that can be applied to many critical components,” Farley told analysts last month as he announced Ford would lose half its production in the second quarter and take a $2.5 billion hit to earnings this year, citing a lack of chips. “We’re also thinking about what this means for the world of batteries and silicon and all sorts of other components that are really mission critical for our company.”Ford is not alone in seeking solutions that upend long-time industry practices. Automakers from General Motors Co. to Volkswagen AG to Tesla Inc. are looking for ways to get closer to the chipmaking process, which could include forming partnerships with semiconductor companies, bringing chipmaking in-house and even building their own foundries. Nothing is off the table.“Cars are only going to get more technical and they’re going to need more chips,” said Sam Fiorani, vice president of vehicle forecasting at consultant AutoForecast Solutions. “All of the vehicle manufacturers are looking at every possible scenario for getting it solved for the long-term.”But according to some chipmakers, the auto industry has embraced new technology but failed to understand those that supply it.“There is a huge difference between manufacturing a car and manufacturing a chip,” said Kurt Sievers, CEO of NXP Semiconductor NV, the biggest maker of auto chips. “We’ve been working for years closely with the auto OEMs directly when it comes to R&D and innovation -- however, not at all for supply chain and volume forecasting.”Sievers said the chip industry wants specific forecasts that stretch out in years and binding commitments to buy chips that last that long. The way automakers, referred to as original equipment manufacturers or OEMs, and semiconductor vendors work together needs to change, he said.And the car companies have little choice but to do so. Consumers are increasingly choosing vehicles based on functions such as connectivity, entertainment and advanced automated safety features. The auto industry is steadily shifting away from gasoline to battery power. All of that requires more chips.“It’s no longer this subsystem that no one cares about,” said Victor Peng, CEO of Xilinx Inc. a chipmaker whose products are uses in advanced driver-assistance systems. “The electronics is really going to shape the customer experience.”The semiconductor industry has plenty of other orders to fill. In 2020 automakers bought almost $40 billion worth of chips, little changed from the prior year, even amid the crash of the pandemic. By comparison, the computer industry bought 17% more chips than it did in 2019, for a total of $160 billion. Phone makers, meantime, provided the chip industry with $137 billion in revenue, a jump of 12%.Earlier this year, automakers lobbied U.S. lawmakers to intervene to help them with the shortage, arguing that chipmakers were unfairly prioritizing customers building less important consumer electronics over cars. The automakers argue their industry creates more than 7 million jobs in America and is critical to national security. And they’ve found a sympathetic ear in President Joe Biden, who was supported by the United Auto Workers in the 2020 election, and is working to help the auto industry navigate the chip crisis.Still, consumer electronics buys $20 billion more chips a year than the auto industry, and Big Tech has plenty of clout in Washington, too.Chipmakers are also in no hurry to add new factories to meet this year’s chip rush. Though 2020 was a good year and 2021 is shaping up to be even better, they don’t have to look back very far to be reminded of the difficulties of matching supply with short-term fluctuations in demand. In 2019 industry sales shrank 12% as customers slashed orders to work through stockpiles.Many investors and analysts are already concerned that what now looks like insatiable demand is customers double-ordering: asking for twice the amount they need so they can at least get the number they want. In the past, such heavy ordering has proved to foreshadow industry gluts, with demand eventually easing and buyers tapping the brakes as they worked down accumulated inventory.“We came out of 2018 guns blazing, everybody hoarded, and then 2019 was an awful year of demand because they already had chips,” said ON Semiconductor’s El Khoury. “Here we are today with people looking at us and asking, ‘why haven’t you invested?’”The type of chip automakers want also works against them. Much of what they use -- things such as sensors and power regulators -- can be made on what’s called lagging nodes, or production technology that hasn’t been state-of-the-art for years. While that makes it cheaper, chipmakers are reluctant to expand capacity of technology that’s closer to being obsolete.“The chips that the automotive industry uses are older than the ones you’d find in your cell phones or in your video games,” said AutoForecast Solutions’ Fiorani. “That makes them less of a priority to the companies that produce them.”Fiorani said carmakers would be better served forming joint ventures with chipmakers to tap their expertise and lock down a dependable source of supply. But doing that would involve going around traditional suppliers such as Continental AG and Robert Bosch AG and turning back the clock to a more expensive time when companies like Ford had to deal with suppliers for raw materials.Some auto suppliers are already taking steps to make sure they don’t get cut out. Parts supplier Robert Bosch is opening a new chip factory in Dresden that it says is the first of its kind dedicated to manufacturing semiconductors for automotive uses. Still, some automakers are already talking openly about cutting out those middlemen in order to keep up with the speed of change.“We will be the one who has the commercial relationship with the chipmaker,” Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson said at a mobility conference in Tel Aviv this month. “When we want a change and you have to talk to suppliers, it is too slow.”Ford’s Farley said he’s consulted with tech companies and discovered how common it is in other industries to keep “buffer stock” and to buy directly from chip manufacturers.“Even if the company still buys the components with chips on them from a supplier, they still negotiated a direct deal,” he told analysts, describing something that’s common practice for companies like Apple Inc. Ford learned that nine of its tier-one component suppliers rely on just one Renesas Electronics Corp. factory in Japan for chips, a plant that suffered a fire, he said.Some automakers have made rapid progress in understanding their newer suppliers and are negotiating long-term deals. Others are sticking to the belief that they can dictate how their suppliers should act, according to ON Semiconductor’s El-Khoudry.Learning from their current difficulties is the key to turning around the current crisis and avoiding the next, according to Xilinx’s Peng. Toyota, the inventor of just-in-time, said it expects to return to pre-pandemic levels of profitability as soon as this year, helped by factories that continue to churn out vehicles because the company made the decision to accumulate stockpiles of chips.“People have to think differently or they’re going to be left behind,” Peng said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Launches $11 Billion of Funds to Reform State-Owned Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- China is taking another step to shape up state firms with a new fund aimed at reforming a sector that has emerged as the nation’s biggest source of credit risk.China Reform Holdings Corp., a state-run investment firm, and a group of local state asset regulators have launched a suite of equity investment funds totaling 70 billion yuan ($11 billion) to help improve state-owned enterprises’ corporate governance and turn them more market oriented, the company said in a statement Thursday.The announcement marks the latest move by Beijing to make the country’s cumbersome and inefficient SOEs, especially those at the local level, more commercially viable and financially healthier. A wave of bond defaults by state-linked firms since late last year and the ongoing debt saga at China Huarong Asset Management Co., a top bad-loan manager, have challenged long-held assumptions of government support for such firms.The first batch of the newly established funds will total 35 billion yuan, which will be deployed in six cities including Shanghai, Shenzhen, Shenyang, Hangzhou, Xi’an, and Qingdao, said the statement, without offering further details about the specific uses of the funding.China’s state asset regulator, including its local branches, oversees the vast majority of the nation’s SOEs, except for financial firms including banks and bad-loan managers such as Huarong that are overseen by financial regulators.China’s state-linked borrowers, which have more than $4 trillion in outstanding onshore bonds, are facing increased scrutiny. Including its silence over Huarong’s debt woes, Beijing is sending a clear signal that poorly run SOEs won’t be automatically bailed out as President Xi Jinping seeks to reduce moral hazard in the country’s financial markets.Deepening concern about the level of backing for state firms at the local level has in part caused new debt sales to plunge in financially weaker provinces such as Henan and Shanxi this year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sweden’s Central Bank to Test Digital Currency With Handelsbanken

    The Riksbank will partner with Handelsbanken to test how the e-krona might work in the real world.

  • Banks Flex Muscle With $23 Billion Gain as Congress Scolds CEOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street CEOs spent two days being grilled by lawmakers. Their companies gained more than $23 billion in market value.The heads of the six biggest U.S. banks absorbed Democrats’ jabs over their firms’ treatment of consumers, climate change and for not doing enough to promote racial justice. Republicans chimed in, too, bashing lenders for shunning politically unpopular businesses in the U.S., while financing Chinese companies.As the hits kept coming, bank stocks kept rising -- indicating the executives mostly accomplished what they set out to do ahead of this week’s congressional hearings: Avoid embarrassing moments or clashes that could cast lasting shadows over their industry.While the breadth of questions served as a reminder of the expansive reach of megabanks, the absence of fireworks underscored how well the firms fared during the economic turmoil that the pandemic unleashed. It was a far cry from what happened after the 2008 financial crisis when Wall Street was the villain and Washington aggressively tightened its leash.“The goal for the CEOs with these hearings was to get through without anything that would result in more onerous regulation, and without anything that would cause them problems with shareholders,” said Ian Katz, an analyst at Capital Alpha Partners in Washington. “They largely succeeded.”Pleased LobbyistsThe proceedings started Wednesday with JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon, Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, Bank of America Corp.’s Brian Moynihan, Citigroup Inc.’s Jane Fraser and Wells Fargo & Co.’s Charlie Scharf appearing before the Senate Banking Committee. Round 2 came Thursday before the House Financial Services Committee.Some bank lobbyists privately said they were pleased, commenting that there were no public relations missteps.Diversity and racial inclusion were recurring themes for Democrats, who asked whetherbanks should be independently audited to determine whether their actions adversely impact minority communities.“It is something we’re looking at again,” Fraser said of Citigroup, which defeated a shareholder proposal calling for such a review at its recent annual meeting.Read More: Citi Is Rethinking Racial Audits Dimon Dismisses as BureaucracyDimon, however, dismissed the audits as “bureaucracy and B.S.,” while adding that the bank is “completely devoted” to aiding people of color.Workforce ReturnThe JPMorgan CEO was the most outspoken of the executives. He also drew attention when he theorized that some Americans don’t immediately want to return to the workforce in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.Republicans spent a lot of their time telling the CEOs that banks should stay out of politics and warning that corporate “activism” in areas like climate change would harm their businesses.“I’m very concerned about the pressure that you all are receiving as CEOs,” said Representative Bill Huizenga, a Michigan Republican. “ All of your firms have pledged fidelity to this whole notion of bowing to the wokeness that’s going on.”Lawmakers of both parties at times sought the executives’ advice on a range of tricky policy issues, including the need for oversight of cryptocurrencies and the appropriate government response to the rise of blank-check companies and the bubble in so-called meme stocks like GameStop Corp.Crypto CautionDimon and Solomon said that they personally remained dubious about crypto-investing and called it a “buyer beware” product. And they said Washington should be working on setting rules for the largely unregulated digital tokens.Still, Dimon and Solomon noted that their firms were thinking about how to make coins available in a safe way to clients, especially as demand for them has surged.“This goes back to how you have to run a business,” the JPMorgan chief said, noting that his personal views were largely irrelevant. “I don’t smoke marijuana but if you make it nationally legal, I’m not going to stop our people from banking it.”Read More: Dimon Sharpens Criticism of Biden’s Tax Hike ProposalAsked about whether additional disclosure may be needed for special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, Solomon said that would be a good idea.The Goldman CEO also weighed in on the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, saying that while there are a number of institutional investors who buy “total return swaps,” what made Hwang an outlier was his extremely concentrated positions. Solomon said he supported regulators considering a “more modern disclosure structure” for the derivatives, which Hwang used to shield his massive stakes.“Some focus there is probably a good thing,” Solomon said.Scharf’s ProgressScharf, whose bank has been involved in several scandals and remains under orders from the Federal Reserve that cap its growth, said convincing regulators that Wells Fargo is fixed is his No. 1 priority.“We believe we are making progress, but we’re also very, very clear that this is a multiyear journey, just given the amount of work that has to get done,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Explainer: How will China's latest oil probe affect the world's biggest crude importer?

    This year China's government has been gradually ramping up scrutiny of its sprawling oil industry, reinforcing its authority with new taxes on refined products while investigating crude imports by state energy giants and independent refiners. Last Tuesday, the country's top economic planning agency gave five state-owned companies just two days to report on their historic use of imported oil, part of a broader effort by the world's largest oil importer to control inbound shipments as domestic supplies swell. China is the world's largest crude oil importer and the No. 2 consumer after the United States.

  • Exclusive: As China plans new rules, global automakers move to store car data locally

    BMW, Daimler and Ford have set up facilities in China to store data generated by their cars locally, they told Reuters, as automakers come under growing pressure in the world's biggest car market over how they handle information from vehicles. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla is under public scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data in the country. Tesla said on Tuesday it had set up a site in China to store data generated by all vehicles it sells in the country.

  • China’s Power Crunch Means Sidewalks Packed With Generators

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a new fixture along the alleyways of Guangzhou -- the portable generator.Videos on China’s popular social media app WeChat show blue and red generators spinning and hissing smoke outside of crowded clothing factories in the city at the center of the nation’s industrial heartland. The reason for their popularity? A suddenly unreliable power grid.“The power supply in Guangdong has had some problems recently, and in some cities industrial plants have had to move their working time to off-peak hours,” Yu Zhai, an analyst with Wood Mackenzie Ltd., said by phone. “This electricity shortage could be a problem from now through the summer.”Outages aren’t just a problem for mainland China. Just months after severe winter weather crippled power supplies across Northeast Asia, the specter of shortages is also rising again in Japan and Taiwan. Hot weather is layering air-conditioning demand on already-high industrial use as economies recover from the pandemic, while supply is constrained from nuclear, hydropower and coal plants.In China, the export- and heavy industry-led rebound has caused a surge in electricity use, with consumption climbing 20% through April compared with last year, and up 15% from 2019 levels, when Covid-19 wasn’t a factor. Temperatures in Guangdong, in the southern region of the country, have also been higher than normal.At the same time, there’s been a late start to the wet season, leaving hydropower reservoirs low. Coal prices have also surged as mining output has dropped amid a government-led safety campaign, making generators less keen to ramp up thermal power output.The electricity shortages, caused in part by the resurgence in economic activity, are causing disruptions to businesses that threaten to slow that very recovery.In some parts of Guangdong, which has a higher gross domestic product than Australia, some factories are only being allowed to operate three days a week, hurting their ability to fulfill orders, news website Jiemian reported. Such measures to stagger power consumption could last three months.About 100 of the 250 members of the South China chapter of the European Chamber of Commerce have been affected by the shortages, said Klaus Zenkel, board chairman. Companies ranging from lab device makers to heavy metal manufacturers to elevator producers have had to cut production.Members are “kind of feeling unhappy” about the energy crunch, he said. “They think this is not the right way how to handle this. There should be other ways because there’s a lot of energy wastage in other areas, and there’s no need to go into the manufacturing.”“I am so tired,” said one anonymous business owner posting on Weibo, who complained about the need to buy an electric generator and asked patience from customers after a power outage at an industrial park.In Japan, the summer electricity supply will be the tightest in years as several thermal power plants have been idled, the government warned earlier this month. Japan’s national meteorologist expects unseasonably hot weather through August, according to a forecast published earlier this week. In order to avoid any potential blackouts, the government has requested that utilities stock up on fuel supplies and consumers conserve electricity.Japan power futures contracts for July and August delivery have surged by roughly 20% over the last two months in anticipation of a supply crunch. Hokkaido Electric Power Co., which operates in Japan’s northernmost island, expects to provide as much as 14% more power capacity to the main island of Honshu this summer compared to last year, the Nikkei newspaper reported.In Taiwan, home to the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, two blackouts have hit the island in the same week earlier this month. The state-owned power company has issued a warning of tight supply for six of the next seven days as Taiwan struggles with a water shortage.The power shortages are raising concerns that Taipei’s ambitious plan to decommission all its nuclear power plants by 2025 and replace them with gas and renewable energy could be delayed.(Updates with Japan weather forecast in 12th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOE Gold Commands High Premium, Signals Central Bank Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold stored at the Bank of England has been selling for unusually high premiums recently, signaling that central banks may be back in the market buying.Bullion in the Bank of England’s London reserves -- one of the largest stashes in the world --- is stored and sold on behalf of other central and commercial banks as opposed to being owned by the BOE itself. It usually trades within a few cents an ounce of the metal held at other London vaults run by commercial banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.But in the past week, gold sold from the BOE has traded for as much as 50 cents above benchmark London prices, according to bullion traders. These premiums are at least in part being driven by buying from the Bank for International Settlements, which regularly trades the metal on behalf of the world’s central banks, a person with direct knowledge said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.The BIS bought as much as 1 million ounces of BOE metal from various commercial banks at a premium of 30 to 40 cents recently, one person said. The premium for gold at the BOE rose to as much as 50 cents an ounce late last week before tapering off to about 20 to 40 cents, according to bullion traders. That compares with a range of zero to 20 cents during normal circumstances, the traders said.A spokeswoman for the BIS declined to comment, citing client confidentiality. The BOE declined to comment.The buying may be a sign that one or several central banks are increasing their gold reserves, bullion traders said.Gold RallyCentral banks helped underpin gains in gold prices for most of the last decade, but flipped to net sellers in the third quarter of 2020 as some countries cashed in on surging prices. Renewed buying could help sustain a rally in bullion, which on Tuesday recovered all its losses so far this year. The metal is on the way to its biggest monthly gain since July as investors fret about inflation and Federal Reserve officials signal steady monetary policy for now.Since prices dropped early this year, at least some central banks have returned as buyers. In the past, sovereign lenders have bought gold to diversify their portfolios away from the U.S. dollar to safeguard their finances amid concerns over the Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy, massive U.S. government spending and inflationary pressures.Last month, the Bank of Thailand raised its gold holdings to 6.35 million ounces from 4.95 million ounces in March, according to data from the International Monetary Fund website. In March, Hungary tripled its reserves of the metal in one of the biggest purchases by a central bank in decades. Data from the World Gold Council showed global central banks were net buyers of bullion in February, led by India, which bought 11.2 tons.(Updates with BIS, BOE comments from fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood Blames Crypto Crash on ‘ESG Movement’

    “A lot of institutional buying went on pause” due to concerns about mining’s environmental impact, the influential fund manager said at Consensus 2021.

  • Bitcoin Drops, Stocks Rally Ahead of Biden’s Budget Announcement

    Why isn't the prospect of more U.S. stimulus boosting bitcoin's price?

  • Stock That Gained 450% in a Year Plunges on MSCI China Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong stock that had soared nearly 450% the past year plunged in its first trading day as a member of an index compiled by MSCI Inc.Perennial Energy Holdings Ltd., a coal miner based in China’s southern Guizhou province, slumped a record 69% Friday to an eight-month low. Its addition to the MSCI China Index was announced earlier in May as part of a quarterly review.Perennial dramatically pared a one-year gain of 446% through Thursday -- when trading turnover in the stock hit a record high of HK$1.3 billion ($168 million). By the close of trade on Friday, the year-over-year advance was just 68%.A company representative said they could not immediately comment on the share decline when contacted by Bloomberg. A spokesperson for MSCI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Perennial’s net income jumped 58% last year, but its free cash flow has been negative for two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It’s not the first time that a company selected by MSCI has quickly slumped upon joining one of its benchmarks. Hebei Construction Group Corp. tumbled 60% in Hong Kong on Dec. 1, the first day it was in the MSCI China All Shares Index. ArtGo Holdings Ltd., which had soared almost 3,800% in 2019, erased nearly all of that advance in minutes after MSCI dropped plans to add the stock to its measures.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkey Central Bank Replaces Key Executives in Latest Clearout

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank has replaced executives at some of its key departments, the latest step in a wider reshuffle that started with the president’s dismissal of a market-friendly governor.The executive directors of the banking, research and statistics departments were among senior central bank staff who were replaced on May 27, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Some personnel changes were also made at the budget and legal departments, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the internal changes are not announced to the public. The central bank declined to comment.The move comes two months after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired governor Naci Agbal, the bank’s third governor in less than two years, sending Turkish markets into a nosedive. Erdogan, who holds unorthodox ideas about monetary policy and its impact on inflation, has replaced three additional members of the central bank’s rate-setting committee since installing Sahap Kavcioglu as the new governor.Erdogan Reshuffles Central Bank Again With New DeputyThe decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, set off a swift reversal of investor enthusiasm. The lira has lost more than 15% against the dollar since he was ousted. The new governor has pledged policy continuity after his appointment and kept interest rates unchanged for a second month in May.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Weak PayPal Pump Leaves Market Mostly Flat With BTC at $38K, ETH $2.7K

    Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility has been dropping the past two days. So has gold's.

  • National Bank of Canada beats profit estimates on lending boost, lower provisions

    (Reuters) -National Bank of Canada beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Friday, driven by a jump in earnings in its personal and commercial business and a large drop in funds set aside to cover potential loan losses. Personal loans grew 7% and commercial lending climbed 5% from a year earlier, making the smallest of Canada's six big banks one of the few to see an increase in the latter at a time when businesses were sitting on cash and refraining from borrowing. "We continue to operate in an improving economic environment more conducive to business growth, with our Q1 momentum carrying over into Q2," Chief Executive Louis Vachon said in a statement.

  • AMC surpasses $12B market cap as Redditor asks if it can go 'to the moon'

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) surged over 45% in afternoon trading Thursday, pushing the market capitalization of the country's largest theater chain past $12 billion amid a boost from retail investors.