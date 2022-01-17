U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    +0.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5860
    +0.3860 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,262.14
    -761.54 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.65
    -10.08 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Government of Canada continues support for clean energy opportunities in Saskatchewan

·5 min read

Almost $14 million in federal funds will help communities in southeast Saskatchewan attract business and create jobs for a more sustainable economy

REGINA, SK, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada pursues a net-zero carbon emissions future, the Government of Canada, through Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) is investing in communities affected by the transition from coal-generated power. Transitioning to a low-carbon economy is a necessary step to protect the climate and create a more sustainable economy in Saskatchewan and across Canada. The Government of Canada is ensuring that this transition is fair for workers and communities with a strong economic connection to coal mining and coal-fired power generation.

Government of Canada continues support for clean energy opportunities in Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)
Government of Canada continues support for clean energy opportunities in Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Since 2018, PrairiesCan, formerly Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), has been working with communities in southeast Saskatchewan to target funding investments that build on regional strengths and encourage innovation. Support is being provided to local and municipal governments, community organizations, and local educational institutions to assist communities, enabling residents to pursue their careers and continue to enjoy a high qualify of life for generations to come. To date, over $6 million has been invested in Saskatchewan communities.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, announced additional funding of $13,698,946 for 11 projects in Saskatchewan. These funds are being provided under the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) and Canada Coal Transition Initiative – Infrastructure Fund (CCTI-IF), delivered through PrairiesCan in collaboration with Infrastructure Canada.

The projects announced today include:

  • Town of Coronach received:

  • Town of Bengough received $261,900 to upgrade the campground to expand the tourism opportunities at Bengough Regional Park.

  • Rural Municipality of Coalfields received $3,022,011 to upgrade and pave a section of Primary Grid Road 605.

  • City of Estevan received $165,000 to produce a downtown area conceptual design plan and host public consultations.

  • Town of Rockglen received $2,140,000 to replace water and sewer infrastructure, as well as re-surface streets and build a retaining wall in the Town's central business district.

  • Sunrise Community Futures Development Corporation received $361,270 to assist businesses in southeast Saskatchewan to create eCommerce platforms and strategies.

  • Town of Willow Bunch received $75,000 to complete a municipal building assessment for potential business use.

  • Rural Municipality of Willow Bunch received $950,000 to install water and sewer lines to and within the Jean Louis Legare Regional Park.

Through investments like these, the Government of Canada is strengthening the Prairies by growing a sustainable and clean economy, while bolstering infrastructure and creating new jobs and skills-development opportunities for Saskatchewan's workforce.

Quote(s)

"The Government of Canada recognizes that a clean environment and a strong economy go hand in hand. This funding, along with locally-led innovation and leadership, will ensure that workers and communities connected to the coal economy continue to have pathways and access to new opportunities. Our Government will continue to support Canadians affected by the phase-out of coal, helping to build stronger, resilient communities."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"The Canada Coal Transition Initiative funding that we have received has provided the Town of Coronach with a major infrastructure project, funds to find employment options for our skilled workforce and it will help us continue the work to mitigate the changes to coal fired power and the potential job losses. With PrairiesCan's funding, and the expertise of the Saskatchewan Economic Development Alliance, Coronach initiated the South Saskatchewan Ready Regional Economic Partnership including nine communities impacted by the coal phase out. This collaboration and PrairiesCan support will make us more investment ready for new industry, attract residents and develop opportunities for our residents and businesses."

- Catherine MacKay-Wilson, Town of Coronach, Chief Administrative Officer

Quick facts

  • Today's investment brings the total funding for the just transition of coal-affected communities in Saskatchewan to almost $20 million.

  • Budget 2018 provided WD with funding to support activities to help coal-affected communities adapt to Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy. WD received $25 million toward community projects in Alberta and Saskatchewan

  • Budget 2019 announced funding for infrastructure projects in impacted communities. WD received $105 million to develop further infrastructure projects under the Canada Coal Transition Initiative – Infrastructure Fund, in collaboration with Infrastructure Canada.

  • PrairiesCan is working closely with Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) Low Carbon Energy Sector, Energy and Environment Policy Division, to provide regular updates on the work undertaken to support impacted communities and workers.

  • PrairiesCan is actively working with affected communities to identify new economic opportunities and develop economic infrastructure projects to support the transition for Canadians working in the coal industry across Western Canada.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c9758.html

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Is Reportedly Very Nervous About 1 Potential 2024 Republican Rival

    The former president is angry that one possible candidate hasn't deferred to him.

  • Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

    The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than its employees, a study from leading economists finds.

  • How to Get Your Free Covid-19 Tests

    Americans will be able to order free Covid tests starting next Wednesday, January 19, the White House announced Friday. Half of the one billion tests ordered by the Biden administration will be available starting next week at a government-run website – https://www.covidtests.gov/ – with each household allowed to order four tests. The test kits will be delivered at no cost, with shipments beginning 7 to 12 days after the orders are made. A phone-based ordering system will also be rolled out for t

  • Saudi Minister in UAE Says Not Place to Comment on Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s energy minister declined to comment on oil prices during a visit to the United Arab Emirates. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets Wrap“It’s not the place. It’s not the time,” Ab

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Ukraine bonds sink into distress, Russia drops as tensions mount

    LONDON (Reuters) -Ukrainian sovereign dollar bonds tumbled into distress territory and Russian bonds suffered sharp falls on Monday as fears of another Russian military foray into Ukraine showed no sign of easing. The premium investors demand to hold Ukraine bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries as measured by the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified index surged past 1,000 basis points for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in March 2020. Less than a dozen countries in the 70-plus strong index have quadruple-digit spreads, including Venezuela, Zambia, Lebanon, Sri Lanka and Ghana which are all either in default or deep debt distress.

  • Conservative pundit Ann Coulter says Trump 'is done'

    Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is predicting the end of Donald Trump's hegemony in the GOP, saying the former president "is done.""Trump is done," Coulter, a onetime Trump booster turned critic, wrote in an email to The New York Times. "You guys should stop obsessing over him."Coulter's comments came in an article published in the Times on Sunday about the mounting tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation of a...

  • DirecTV to drop Trump-friendly One America News

    DirecTV plans to drop One America News Network, significantly shrinking the reach of the right-wing TV channel friendly to Donald Trump and widely criticized for spreading misinformation including the former president’s false claim that he won the 2020 election.

  • ‘Thank God’ Oil Is Still Pumping Amid Inflation Scare, Dalio Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, the founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, warned against transitioning away from fossil fuels too rapidly and said that cutting off the supply of finance to the industry would have a destabilizing effect as inflation soars.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growt

  • Something to keep in mind as Omicron disrupts U.S. businesses

    The spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is disrupting business, which could have implications for markets and the economy.

  • China Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets WrapChina’s central bank cut its key interest rate for the f

  • 'Morning Joe' hosts mock Trump

    "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked former President Trump for sending a statement Monday morning attacking the MSNBC show. "Will 'Morning Joe' be canceled? He and Mika's ratings are very low-they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn," Trump said in his statement. "Losing them would be very sad-hope it doesn't happen!" Separately, Trump attacked Joy Reid, another...

  • Germany Calls On Russia to Take Steps to Defuse Ukraine Conflict

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets WrapGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged the Kremlin to take steps to defuse tensions on the Ukraine border, but stopped short of outlining what efforts his

  • Fourth Quarter GDP Numbers from China to Dictate Risk Sentiment

    It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, leaving the focus on key stats from China later this morning.

  • Russia tightens grip on energy role as Europe enters crisis: Deputy PM blames 'short-sighted policy'

    US State Department officials held talks with international energy companies on contingencies should Russia invade Ukraine.

  • Fact checking: Former President Trump's AZ rally

    Former President Trump spoke on inflation, Jan. 6 and how President Biden is leading the nation.

  • Siltronic Shares Fall Amid Doubts Over GlobalWafers Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Siltronic AG stock fell after the company cast doubt on the planned $5.3 billion takeover by Taiwan’s GlobalWafers Co., saying the German Economy Ministry’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rat

  • Trump’s Arizona Speech Proves His Shock Comic Act Has Jumped the Shark

    ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty ImagesThere was a time when Donald Trump made news with his rallies—when he said things that utterly shocked us. Who could forget the firestorm he started, for example, when he went after Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who knelt during the national anthem in 2017, or earlier that year when he called Barack Obama “the founder of ISIS”?Trump’s performance in Arizona on Saturday night—his first rally in months and his much-hyped chance to respond to the one-year ann

  • New Zealand to Review How Banks Apply New Home-Lending Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government is reviewing new banking regulations after evidence that lenders are applying the rules so rigorously that many people are being shut out of the housing market.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Ch

  • How War in Ukraine Could Affect the Global Recovery

    Boycotting Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would hit Russia hard, but also inflict pain on Europe and the U.S.