Government of Canada encourages feedback on the draft 2022-2026 Federal Sustainable Development Strategy

·3 min read

GATINEAU, QC, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The draft 2022-2026 Federal Sustainable Development Strategy (FSDS) sets out the Government of Canada's sustainable development priorities from an environmental perspective. The FSDS explains how the Government is working towards a sustainable future while advancing the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015. The SDGs highlight the intersection of environmental, social, and economic issues such as food security in Indigenous and northern communities, sustainable food production, and the promotion of gender equality in the clean technology sector.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, launched the consultations on the draft 2022-2026 FSDS to get feedback from Canadians on the goals, targets, and actions that will shape the Government's sustainable development plans over the next four years.

Ninety-nine organizations from across the federal government contribute to the FSDS, in part by preparing their own strategies that comply with and contribute to achieving environmental outcomes related to their programs. These organizations work together to promote a clean environment and tackle the crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, while growing the economy.

An extensive consultation process was enshrined in legislation in December 2020—the Federal Sustainable Development Act—to keep the federal government accountable for years to come. Each new strategy is released for a public consultation period of at least 120 days before it is tabled in Parliament. It provides an opportunity for Canadians to help define Canada's goals, targets, and milestones. Comments on the draft 2022-2026 FSDS will be accepted from March 11 to July 9, 2022.

Canadians can share their views by:

  • submitting comments through the online version of the draft strategy using the comment boxes;

  • providing feedback through the interactive consultation website, PlaceSpeak;

  • replying to Facebook (Environment and Climate Change), Twitter (@environmentca) and LinkedIn (Environment and Climate Change Canada) posts or tweeting with the hashtag #FSDS;

  • sending written comments or videos by email to ec.bdd-sdo.ec@ec.gc.ca;

  • writing to the Sustainable Development Office, 200 Sacré-Coeur Boulevard, 7th floor, Gatineau, Québec, K1A 0H3; and

  • actively participating in webinars, which will be shared through the interactive consultation website.

After the consultation period, a report summarizing public comments will be published with the final strategy.

Quotes

"Canadians believe strongly in protecting the environment and fighting climate change. As we work toward net-zero emissions by 2050, the federal government must lead by example and the 2022 to 2026 draft Federal Sustainable Development Strategy helps us do just that. I look forward to your feedback on the draft strategy, and building Canada's sustainable future together."
– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

  • The Federal Sustainable Development Act defines sustainable development as development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

  • The Federal Sustainable Development Act provides the legal framework for the Federal Sustainable Development Strategy (FSDS). The Act requires the Minister of Environment and Climate Change to table the FSDS in Parliament at least once every three-year period.

  • The Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development, the Sustainable Development Advisory Council, the appropriate committee of each house of Parliament, and the public will review and provide feedback to shape the final strategy.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c3262.html

