TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADCORE INC. ("ADCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation, Delisting

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, March 4, 2021, under the symbol "ADCO".

As a result of this graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol s "ADCO" on TSX Venture Exchange after Wednesday, March 3, 2021and the Company's common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

AUSTON CAPITAL CORP. ("ASTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at market open on Thursday, March 4, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made regarding the termination of the proposed Qualifying Transaction with Diagnostic Lab Corp.

Please refer to the Company's news release of February 24, 2021 for further details.

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Purchase Offer- Trading and Settlement Rules

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Automotive Finco Corp. ("AFCC" or the "Company"), hereby offers to tender for purchase and cancellation up to $12,375,000 in value of the common shares ("Shares") pursuant to (i) auction tenders in which the tendering holders of Shares specify a price of not less than $1.60 per Share and not more than $1.65 per Share (in increments of $0.01 per Share within that range) ("Auction Tenders") or (ii) purchase price tenders in which the tendering holders of Shares do not specify a price per Share but, rather, agree to have Shares purchased at the Purchase Price (as defined below) that is determined as provided in the Circular to purchase ("Purchase Price Tenders") (the "Offer"). The Offer expires at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on March 18, 2021 (the "Expiration Time"), unless extended, varied or withdrawn.

AFCC reserves the right to withdraw the Offer and not take up and pay for Shares deposited under the Offer unless the conditions described under Section 7 in the Offer Circular dated February 8, 2021 (the "Circular") are satisfied or waived.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer, promptly following the Expiration Time, AFCC will determine a single price per Share (the "Purchase Price"), that is the lowest price that enables it to purchase the maximum number of Shares validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $12,375,000. Shares validly tendered by a holder of Shares (each, a "Shareholder") pursuant to an Auction Tender will not be purchased by AFCC pursuant to the Offer if the price specified by the Shareholder is greater than the Purchase Price. A Shareholder, who wishes to tender Shares, but who does not wish to specify a price at which such Shares may be purchased by AFCC, should make a Purchase Price Tender. Each Shareholder, who validly tenders Shares without specifying an Auction Tender or Purchase Price Tender, will be deemed to have made a Purchase Price Tender. Each Shareholder, who has validly tendered Shares pursuant to an Auction Tender at or below the Purchase Price or pursuant to a Purchase Price Tender, and who has not properly withdrawn such Shares, will receive the Purchase Price, payable in cash (subject to applicable withholding taxes, if any), for all Shares purchased upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer, including the provisions relating to pro-ration and the preferential acceptance of Odd Lots.

AFCC will take up and pay for Shares validly tendered and not properly withdrawn under the Offer, in accordance with the terms of the Circular, promptly after the Expiration Time, but in any event not later than 10 days after the Expiration Time, provided that the conditions of the Offer have been satisfied or waived on or prior to the Expiration Time. Any Shares taken up will be paid for as soon as practicable but in any event no later than three business days after they are taken up in accordance with applicable securities laws. AFCC will acquire Shares to be purchased pursuant to the Offer and title thereto under this Offer to Purchase effective from the time AFCC takes up and pays for such Shares. The Purchase Price will be denominated and payable in Canadian dollars.

If the aggregate purchase price for Shares validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the Auction Tenders at prices at or below the Purchase Price and Purchase Price Tenders by Shareholders (the "Successful Shareholders") would result in an aggregate purchase price in excess of $12,375,000, then the successfully tendered shares will be purchased as follows: (i) first, AFCC will purchase all Shares tendered at or below the Purchase Price by Shareholders who own fewer than 100 Shares (the "Odd Lot Holders") at the Purchase Price; and (ii) second, AFCC will purchase at the Purchase Price on a pro rata basis according to the number of Shares tendered or deemed to be tendered at a price equal to or less than the Purchase Price by the tendering Shareholders, less the number of Shares purchased from Odd Lot Holders. All Auction Tenders and Purchase Price Tenders will be subject to adjustment to avoid the purchase of fractional Shares.

To deposit Shares pursuant to the Offer, (i) deliver prior to the Expiration Time the certificate(s) for all tendered Shares in proper form for transfer, together with a properly completed and duly executed Letter of Transmittal and, if applicable, Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (with signatures that are guaranteed if so required in accordance with the Letter of Transmittal/Notice of Guaranteed Delivery), and any other documents required by the Letter of Transmittal, to Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Depositary"), at one of its addresses listed in the Letter of Transmittal, (ii) follow the guaranteed delivery procedure, or (iii) transfer all tendered Shares pursuant to the procedures for book-entry transfer as further described in the Circular, in each case prior to the Expiration Time.

Participants of the CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") or Depository Trust Company ("DTC") should contact such depository with respect to the tender of their Shares under the terms of the Offer.

Trading and Settlement Rules

Purchasers may tender the Shares purchased providing that such purchases are executed on or before March 18, 2021 and providing that, when applicable, the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery is completed and filed with the Depositary on or before March 18, 2021.

Sellers of the Shares must be in a position to deliver such Shares in time for the purchaser either to tender the Shares on or before March 18, 2021 or to meet the second business day delivery deadline on any Notice of Guaranteed Delivery that may have been filed by the purchaser.

Notice of Guaranteed Delivery – Settlement Procedure

The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, the Letter of Transmittal along with the Shares pertaining to the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, or a Book-Entry Confirmation in the case of a book-entry transfer, relating to such Shares, with signatures guaranteed, if so required, in accordance with the Letter of Transmittal, and all other documents required by the Letter of Transmittal, must be received by the Depositary at one of its Toronto, Ontario office addresses listed in the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, before 5:00 p.m. (Toronto, Ontario time) on or before March 22, 2021 (the second trading day after the Expiration Time).

Mandatory trading and settlement rules:

All trades on March 17, 2021 will be for Regular Settlement; and



All Trades on March 18, 2021 will be for Special Settlement on March 19, 2021. These trades will appear on the CDS Settlement Report and will be recorded with a settlement date of March 19, 2021.

Investors should contact their broker for information or advice on their investment.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release and the Circular dated February 8, 2021.

THE LIMESTONE BOAT COMPANY LIMITED ("BOAT")

[formerly LL One Inc. ("LLO.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed / New Symbol, Name Change, Private Placement Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing LL One Inc.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated February 23, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, March 4, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of The Limestone Boat Company Inc. ("LBCI") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation among the Company, 2790889 Ontario Inc. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and LBCI (the "Transaction") pursuant to which LBCI and Subco amalgamated and continued under the name "The Limestone Boat Company Inc.", which amalgamated entity is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. In connection with the Transaction, the Company issued 85,727,350 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") and 2,000,000 options to purchase Common Shares to the shareholders of LBCI, inclusive of the 20,188,750 Common Shares issued on conversion of the securities issued pursuant to the financing (described below). Under the Transaction, each holder of shares of LBCI ("LBCI Shares") received 50 Common Shares in exchange for each LBCI Share (the "Exchange Ratio"). In addition, each convertible, exchangeable, or exercisable security of LBCI was exchanged for a convertible, exchangeable, or exercisable security, as applicable, of the Company on substantially the same economic terms and conditions as the original convertible, exchangeable or exercisable security of LBCI based on the Exchange Ratio.

As a result of the Transaction, a total of 52,319,850 Common Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value escrow, 10,000,000 Common Shares are subject to Exchange Seed Share Resale Restrictions and an additional 7,950,000 Common Shares remain subject to the CPC escrow agreement.

The resulting issuer is classified as in the business of "Boat Building" (NAICS Number: 336612).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated February 23, 2021 available on SEDAR.

Name Change

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 15, 2020, shareholders of the Company approved a special resolution approving the Company's name change. Upon closing of the Transaction, the name of the Company was changed from "LL One Inc." to "The Limestone Boat Company Limited".

Effective at the opening on Thursday, March 4, 2021, the common shares of The Limestone Boat Company Limited will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of LL One Inc. will be delisted.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated October 13, 2020, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, March 4, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "LLO.P" to "BOAT".

Private Placement – Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on October 9, 2020 and November 16, 2020. The financing included subscription receipts of LBCI at $8.00 per subscription receipt and a concurrent offering of LBCI Shares on the same terms. Each subscription receipt was converted into one LBCI Share, and then exchanged, pursuant to the Exchange Ratio for 50 Common Shares of the Resulting Issuer.

Number of Shares: 20,188,750 Common Shares (of the resulting issuer)



Purchase Price: $0.16 per Common Share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commission and work fees of $219,628 and broker warrants exercisable for 1,975,250 Common Shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.16 per broker warrant exercisable for a period of twenty-four (24) months from March 2, 2021, being the date of subscription receipt escrow release, payable to Beacon Securities Limited.







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Telfer Hanson (2017)



Family Trust Y 5,781,250

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press release dated January 20, 2021.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 97,927,350 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 52,319,850 Common Shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company (Toronto office)



Trading Symbol: BOAT (new)



CUSIP Number: 53263G105 (new)



Issuer Contact: Telfer Hanson



Issuer Address: 65A Hurontario St.

Collingwood, ON L9Y 2L7



Issuer Phone Number: (800) 720-2395



Issuer Email: info@limestoneboats.com

REALIA PROPERTIES INC. ("RLP") ("RLP.DB.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday, March 4, 2021, the debentures of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Real Estate' company.

Jurisdiction: Canada (British Columbia)



Capitalization: $2,952,300 Debentures are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: BNY Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: RLP.DB.B CUSIP Number: 75605DAA0

Details of the Debentures: (Note: all capitalized terms used below and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Debenture Indenture)

Maturity Date: September 30, 2025



Redemption: The Debentures will be redeemable in the event of the satisfaction of certain conditions after a Change of Control has occurred as outlined in the Trust Indenture. The Debentures may only be redeemed either in whole or in part from time to time, at the Company's sole option on not more than 60 days' and not less than 30 days' prior notice, at a redemption price equal to the principal amount of this Debenture plus accrued and unpaid interest (less any tax required to be deducted or withheld), if the Current Market Price of the Common Shares on the date on which notice of redemption is given is at least equal to 125% of the Conversion Price.



Interest: 4.75% per annum payable in arrears in equal quarterly payments on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 in each year, the first such payment to fall due on March 31, 2021 and the last such payment to fall due on September 30, 2025.



Subordination: The Debentures will be subordinated to the Senior Indebtedness of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Trust Indenture. The Initial Debentures will rank pari passu with each other series of Debentures (regardless of their actual date or terms of issue) and, except as prescribed by law, with all other existing and future subordinated and unsecured indebtedness of the Company other than Senior Indebtedness.



Conversion: Each Debenture will be convertible into common shares of the Company (the "Debenture Shares"), which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "RLP", at the option of the holder at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of: (i) the date that is five days immediately preceding the Maturity Date; and (ii) if called for redemption, the Business Day immediately preceding the date specified by the Company for redemption of the Debentures, at a conversion price of (A) until February 19, 2022, $0.06 principal amount, and (B) thereafter, $0.10 principal amount per Common Share, all subject to the terms and conditions and in the manner set forth in the Trust Indenture including the restriction that no conversions shall occur within five days of an Interest Payment Date or the Maturity Date. The Trust Indenture makes provision for the adjustment of the Conversion Price in the events therein specified.



Day Count Type: 365 Interest Start Date: January 1, 2021 First Coupon Date: March 31, 2021 Coupon Dates: March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31



Clearing and Settlement: The Debentures will clear and settle through CDS.



Board Lot: The Debentures shall be issued in the form of one or more Global Debentures. No beneficial holder will receive definitive certificates representing their interest in Debentures except as provided in the Trust Indenture. The Debentures are in denominations of $1,000 and will trade in a board lot size of $1,000 face value.

The first interest payment on March 31, 2021 which will include interest accrued from and including January 1, 2021 to but excluding March 31, 2021, will be in the amount of $17.529 per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 19, 2021, February 22, 2021 and February 23, 2021.

NEX COMPANY:

RBI VENTURES LTD. ("RBI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated February 3, 2021 and a shareholders resolution dated December 4, 2020 approved by the majority of minority shareholders, effective at the close of business March 3, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

21/03/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("AQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,666,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 3,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Marc Lustig Y 6,666,666

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. ("AVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,350,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: 1,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,350,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 5 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Jeffrey Steiner Y 300,000 John G. Booth Y 150,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

ANC CAPTAL VENTURES INC. ("ANCV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

AUX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("AUX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,188,889 shares



Purchase Price: $0.225 per share



Warrants: 11,188,889 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,188,889 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 4 Placees







Finder's Fee:





Richardson Wealth Ltd. $40,000.00 cash



Blue Lake Advisors 46,000 shares; 46,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: same as under warrant tab

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletins dated September 11, 2018, October 24, 2019 and August 10, 2020 with respect to the Company's option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Escalera, Lituania and Conderlit mineral concessions ("ELC Properties") located in Peru, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a third amendment agreement dated February 3, 2021 between the Company and 1177865 B.C. Ltd. (Alexander Hirtz, Lance Hubbard, Graham Moore, Darryl Cardey, Darren Devine) whereby the Company will facilitate the acquisition of the ELC Properties in consideration of a final share consideration of 10,000,000 common shares. In summary, the aggregate consideration paid for the ELC Properties is now $100,000 and 25,000,000 common shares of which $100,000 and 15,000,000 shares have been paid.

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 02, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, Mar. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,424,833 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Number of Placees: 23 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Chantelle Collins Y 50,000 Greg Stewart Y 200,000 Phoenix Gold Fund



(David Crichton-Watt) Y 300,000 Taryn Downing Y 50,000 Jeremy Yaseniuk Y 833,333

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 1, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

DECKLAR RESOURCES INC. ("DKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Mineral Property Option and Joint Venture Agreement dated June 14, 2018 (the "Agreement") and an Amending Agreement dated November 26, 2020 (the "Amending Agreement") between Decklar Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Island Time Exploration Ltd. (the "Island Time") whereby the Company was granted an option by Island Time to acquire up to a 75% interest in four mineral titles situated east of Duncan, in the Victoria Mining Division, British Columbia, in consideration of paying $100,000 and undertaking at least $300,000 of exploration and development expenditures on the property.

Under the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company will issue 175,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.26 per share, which is subject to a minimum floor price of $0.19 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price, to Island Time, in lieu of the outstanding $50,000 cash payments due and extend the time to incur the minimum exploration expenditures to September 30, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 14, 2020.

EAST AFRICA METALS INC. ("EAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 333,723 shares at a deemed price of $0.28 per share and 76,786 shares at a deemed price of $0.35 to settle an aggregate outstanding debt for $120,317.44.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:51 a.m. PST, Mar. 02, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:46 a.m. PST, Mar. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:58 a.m. PST, Mar. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:03 a.m. PST, Mar. 02, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:48 a.m. PST, Mar. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,564,104 shares



Purchase Price: $0.78 per share



Warrants: 2,564,104 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,564,104 shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the closing price of the Company's common shares trading on the Exchange is equal to or exceeds $1.45 for 10 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company may, at its discretion, issue a news release and provide notice to the holders to accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date that is 45 days from the date the notice is given.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.98 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 171 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: $152,000.00 cash payment and 194,872 Broker Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.;

$800.00 cash payment and 1,026 Broker Warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.; and

$800.00 cash payment and 1,026 Broker Warrants payable to The Basran Wealth Management Group;

Each Broker Warrant will be will be non-transferrable and exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.98 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 23, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP. ("HAKK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

K9 GOLD CORP. ("KNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 22, 2021, and further amended on February 1, 2021:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 8,174,143 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per flow through share



Warrants: 8,174,143 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,174,143 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 2,855,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per non flow through share



Warrants: 2,855,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,855,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 37 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Jeff Poloni Y 35,000 Kosta Tsoutis Y 343,000 Brian Morrison Y 343,000







Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp $52,988.00 cash Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,680.00 cash Haywood Securities Inc. $1,440.00 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated February 9, 2021 and February 22, 2021, announcing the closing of first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP. ("NDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.175 per share



Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.294 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NORAM VENTURES INC. ("NRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,709,806 shares



Purchase Price: $0.62 per share



Warrants: 3,709,806 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,709,806 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.94



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 19 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares 0784608 BC Ltd. Y 50,000 (Brown Arthur)



Sakura Exploration Ltd. Y 134,000 (Anita Algie)











Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable $119,999.98 cash Haywood Securities Inc. $15,772.80 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

ORGANIMAX NUTRIENT CORP. ("KMAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 10 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 2,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Brandon Rook Y 800,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amending agreement dated February 22, 2021 between Pacton Gold Inc. (the Company) and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in one mineral claim contiguous with the Company's Red Lake, ON properties. Consideration is $500 and 30,000 common shares.

PARTNER JET CORP. ("PJT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:28 a.m. PST, Mar. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, Mar. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar.02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,187,012 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 to settle outstanding debt for $1,818,701.20.

Number of Creditors: 21 Creditors











Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Jan Pretzel Y $27,000.00 $0.10 270,000 Segue 2 Capital Corp







(Prakash Hariharan) Y $17,500.00 $0.10 175,000 Prakash Hariharan Y $15,671.82 $0.10 156,718 Yves Gougoux Y $417,589.04 $0.10 4,175,890 Eldon Capital Management Ltd







(Jan Pretzel) Y $7,500.00 $0.10 75,000 Steven Splinter Y $12,500.00 $0.10 125,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:31 a.m. PST, Mar. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:36 a.m. PST, Mar. 02, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SILVER TIGER METALS INC. ("SLVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated February 22, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Nova Scotia Securities Commission and the securities regulatory authorities of British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consists of 33,333,334 common shares (the "Common Shares") at the price of $0.60 per Common Share (the "Subscriptions Price").



Offering Price: $0.60 per Common Share



Underwriters: Sprott Capital Partners LP, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Eight Capital, Beacon Securities Limited and Red Cloud Securities Inc.



Underwriter's Commission: The Underwriters will receive a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds realized from the sale of the Common Shares. The Underwriters will also be granted a number of broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") equal to 6% of the aggregate number of Common Shares sold under the Offering. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Offering



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date, to purchase an additional number of Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Share sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 22, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 38,333,334 Common Shares, including 5,000,000 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of $0.60 per Common Share pursuant to the closing of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $23,000,000.40.

