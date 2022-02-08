U.S. markets closed

Government of Canada Expands Volunteer Service Opportunities for Young Canadians

·2 min read

Canada Service Corps call for proposals aims to create more than 23,000 opportunities

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Employment and Social Development Canada

Young people were among the hardest hit by the economic impacts of COVID-19 and the Government of Canada is ensuring their inclusion in all aspects of Canada's economic recovery.

Central to this approach is the Canada Service Corps (CSC), which promotes civic engagement among young people aged 15 to 30 through access to meaningful volunteer service opportunities. Young people can also receive micro-grant funding to lead their own service projects. Since its launch in 2018, the CSC has distributed more than 4,800 micro-grants and administered more than 19,000 service placements in communities across the country. The CSC has worked with 99 local and regional organizations, and 14 national organizations, to provide unique service opportunities for young people.

Today, Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, launched a multi-stream open call for proposals (CFP) that will build on the past success of the CSC program by expanding its scope and engaging even more young Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

This CFP prioritizes the participation of organizations that focus on and are represented by Indigenous and under-served populations. It will target themes that are important to young people including reconciliation, building an inclusive Canada, preserving the environment, strengthening resilience and other themes that youth participants identify as important for themselves and their communities.

Organizations that have experience working with or delivering programming for young Canadians are encouraged to apply at [canada.ca/Canadaservicecorps] by March 22, 2022, through any of the four following streams:

  • National Service Placements

  • Regional Service Placements

  • Micro-grants

  • Micro-grants Diversity

The Government of Canada supports a national movement to build a culture of service in Canada by empowering youth to engage in unique opportunities to practice leadership, gain valuable experience, learn new skills, and grow their personal and professional networks. The Canada Service Corps is one of many federal initiatives aimed at helping youth create a better future for themselves, their families and their communities.

Quote:

"Throughout the pandemic, young people have stepped up in countless ways and have been agents of change within their communities. With this call for proposals under the Canada Service Corps, we can help even more youth turn their passion into leadership. I encourage organizations to come forward and play a role in giving young people opportunities to succeed and thrive."

Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick Facts

  • In Budget 2019, the Government of Canada invested up $314.8 million over five years in the CSC, with $83.8 million per year ongoing.

  • More than $174M is being invested in the CSC in 2022-23 and 2023-24, a majority of which will be invested in organizations applying to four streams under this CFP

  • Under-served youth is defined by the CSC as: Visible minority/racialized populations, LGBTQ2 people, persons with disabilities, people from Official Language Minority Communities (OLMC), youth living in rural or remote areas, and youth from lower-income households

