Government of Canada funding to improve healthy living for priority populations in Hamilton

Addressing common risk factors for chronic disease will help improve health and quality of life

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Physical activity, eating healthier and tobacco cessation can help improve our health, well-being, and quality of life as well as reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases. It is important that everyone living in Canada, especially those who are socially and economically marginalized have the support needed to adopt and maintain healthy behaviours.

Today, Chad Collins, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced an investment of $870,000 to support a project in Hamilton, Ontario. The investment will focus on risk factors associated with unhealthy eating and physical inactivity among priority populations, including newcomers. The intent is to design an intervention that will help develop healthy living behaviours to prevent type 2 diabetes.

The funding will be awarded to McMaster University for their "SCORE! Strengthening Community Roots: Anchoring Newcomers and Sustainability" project. The project aims to increase active and healthy living to prevent type 2 diabetes in South Asian, Southeast Asian, and Middle Eastern new immigrants. The project will aim to nurture a love of the outdoors, gardening, and hiking among these communities as well as build partnerships between families, schools, healthcare facilities, and local organizations.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with community partners to ensure that everyone in Canada can lead a healthy life.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to improve the health and quality of life of everyone living in Canada. With McMaster University, we are helping ensure that everyone can lead a more active and healthy life. Through the Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund, we continue to support partners and stakeholders to work on reducing the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes."

Story continues

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"By promoting physical activity, healthy eating and tobacco prevention and cessation we are helping people living in Canada to become more active and eat healthy foods which leads to healthier lives. This is especially important for individuals who face health inequities. Together with our partners, we aim to achieve better health outcomes for everyone living in Canada through these community-based projects and initiatives."

Chad Collins

Member of Parliament for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek

"We are thrilled to be working on this project where Health Equity meets Public Health which has the potential to help newcomer families optimize the health trajectories of their children. SCORE! seeks to co-design and evaluate Healthy Active Living interventions, while at the same time promoting optimal mental health and well-being."

Sonia Anand

Professor of Medicine & Epidemiology, McMaster University, Hamilton, Canada

Quick Facts

Research shows that 44% of adults in Canada live with at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease, hypertension, cancer, or diabetes.

Obesity rates have been slowly increasing over the last 20 years for both male and female youth, and physical activity and fruit and vegetable consumption have been decreasing.

Funding announced today is being distributed through the Public Health Agency of Canada's Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund (HCCF) which supports projects that aim to lower Canadians' risk of chronic disease by tackling common modifiable risk factors, namely unhealthy eating, smoking, and physical inactivity.

Associated Links

Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c4980.html