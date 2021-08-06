Government of Canada funding research collaborations for breakthrough technologies

The National Research Council of Canada is providing research and development funding for a wide range of projects, including a chewable diagnostic test for viruses, CO 2 conversion technologies, a materials platform for quantum devices, and more

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of supporting science and research in Canada to push the boundaries of discovery. The Government of Canada is continuing to make investments in science and research to further innovative solutions for Canadian priorities such as environmental sustainability, health care and quantum devices.

Today, the Honourable François–Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced more than $23 million in funding from the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to advance 114 innovative research projects under the NRC's Ideation Fund initiatives, Challenge programs and the Supercluster support programs. Through these investments, NRC scientists are collaborating with scientists from Canadian and international academia, Canadian industry, and non-profit organizations on high-risk high-reward solutions to address Canada's most pressing challenges.

Bringing together the best innovative minds from across the country, the NRC's collaborative research and development (R&D) programs aim to generate game-changing discoveries and technological breakthroughs in a wide range of challenges facing Canadians. This includes improving the wellness of Canadians through COVID-19-related R&D, developing high-quality plant protein crops, and developing precision-engineered cell and gene therapies for chronic diseases and rare genetic disorders. Others are developing clean and sustainable sources of energy, and addressing ocean priorities while encouraging the development of a sustainable ocean economy. Additionally, some researchers are expanding broadband internet service in rural and remote areas, developing smart manufacturing in ground and aerospace equipment, and using AI and digital technology to support a wide range of priorities for Canada, to name a few.

Examples of projects receiving funding include:

$1,603,078 to the University of Manitoba to collect freight data and use AI to develop intelligent road freight maps and models for the Canadian prairies and northern region, as part of the AI for Logistics Supercluster support program.

$1,143,150 to Prince Edward Island BioAlliance to develop atypical fermentation platforms for the creation of products from renewable sources, as part of the Ocean and Sustainable Protein Production Supercluster support programs.

$602,190 to the University of Toronto to collaborate on the development of a chewable lollipop-like device to use as a platform for non-invasive detection of viruses in saliva as part of the NRC's Pandemic Response Challenge program.

$594,000 to Carleton University to explore stoichiometric silicon nitride, a materials platform for quantum devices which will enable reliable sourcing, processing and transfer of quantum information and next-generation quantum cybersecurity, as part of the NRC's High-Throughput and Secure Networks Challenge program.

$490,287 to support McGill University in advancing a compact and mobile "lab on a chip" system that will help automate the identification of high risk COVID-19 virus variants as part of the NRC's Pandemic Response Challenge program.

$250,250 to Corporation de l'École Polytechnique de Montréal to develop economically viable and environmentally friendly technologies for recycling automotive polymer components, through the Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster support program.

$249,999 to McMaster University to develop new optical detection systems and signal processing approaches for atmospheric fluctuations for high bandwidth satellite-based optical communications that will enable faster internet connections, as part of the NRC's High-Throughput and Secure Networks Challenge program.

Quotes

"We are at the forefront of innovation and with continued support for research and development, Canadians will continue to push the boundaries of discovery to improve the health and wellness of their communities and of our environment. Scientific research is not only one of Canada's strengths, it's a pillar to our economic prosperity and our global leadership."

– The Honourable François–Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The National Research Council of Canada is committed to lever its capabilities through deep collaborations with leading innovators in academia and industry across the country. The investments announced today will advance disruptive technologies with the potential to address pressing challenges facing Canadians today."

– Mitch Davies, President, National Research Council of Canada

Quick facts

Through its collaborative R&D efforts, the National Research Council of Canada is supporting eight Challenge programs and five Supercluster support programs.

Today's announcement follows one from November 2020 where the National Research Council of Canada announced more than $44 million for 201 projects as part of these programs.

The National Research Council of Canada receives $36 million per year to support researchers' and their innovative partners in testing, and validating transformative research ideas, and for collaborative R&D targeting game-changing scientific discoveries and technological breakthroughs.

As part of the Government of Canada's support for Science and Innovation, Budget 2021 is providing $60 million in top up funding over two years to the Innovation Superclusters Initiative.

