Government of Canada funds modernization and expansion of Legal Arena and Curling Rink

LEGAL, AB, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, announced a federal investment of more than $7 million to retrofit the Legal Arena and Curling Rink in Legal, Alberta.

"Today's investment into Legal's hockey and curling rink is more than just upgrading community infrastructure, but breathing life back into a recreational facility at the heart of their community. A revitalized social space where residents and visitors can celebrate sport, cheer on family members and friends at tournaments, and connect with each other through their shared love for our national pastimes. Our government is committed to investing in community infrastructure that helps Albertans stay healthy, build connections, and make lasting memories," said the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"The Town of Legal's hockey and curling rink facility is an important focal point of recreation activities for residents of the community and surrounding areas. The Legal Arena & Curling Rink Retrofit Project will ensure continued access to community services and programs in a safe, barrier-free, modern, and energy efficient facility. The retrofit project would not have happened without the funding assistance from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program. On behalf of the Town of Legal, we would like to extend our appreciation to the Government of Canada for this timely funding," said Trina Jones, Mayor of the Town of Legal.

This federal funding will enable the Town to modernize and expand the building's structure and optimize the centre's energy efficiency by 18%. The additional space will make way for a larger ice surface, more dressing room space, and a community activity area. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 31.8% and greenhouse gas emissions by 59.4 tonnes annually.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $7,159,360 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

The municipality's contribution amounts to a total of $1,789,840.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada.

At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program launched its second scheduled intake in December 2022. Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million until February 28, 2023.

The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 until February 28, 2023.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

Announced in December 2020, Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/05/c4820.html