U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,994.72
    -76.98 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,947.96
    -481.92 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,211.05
    -250.45 (-2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,837.93
    -54.90 (-2.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.31
    -2.67 (-3.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.10
    -29.50 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.85 (-3.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0495
    -0.0035 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0930 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    -0.0119 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6880
    +2.4170 (+1.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,952.47
    -140.71 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.35
    -10.87 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Government of Canada funds modernization and expansion of Legal Arena and Curling Rink

·3 min read

LEGAL, AB, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, announced a federal investment of more than $7 million to retrofit the Legal Arena and Curling Rink in Legal, Alberta.

"Today's investment into Legal's hockey and curling rink is more than just upgrading community infrastructure, but breathing life back into a recreational facility at the heart of their community. A revitalized social space where residents and visitors can celebrate sport, cheer on family members and friends at tournaments, and connect with each other through their shared love for our national pastimes. Our government is committed to investing in community infrastructure that helps Albertans stay healthy, build connections, and make lasting memories," said the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"The Town of Legal's hockey and curling rink facility is an important focal point of recreation activities for residents of the community and surrounding areas. The Legal Arena & Curling Rink Retrofit Project will ensure continued access to community services and programs in a safe, barrier-free, modern, and energy efficient facility. The retrofit project would not have happened without the funding assistance from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program. On behalf of the Town of Legal, we would like to extend our appreciation to the Government of Canada for this timely funding," said Trina Jones, Mayor of the Town of Legal.

This federal funding will enable the Town to modernize and expand the building's structure and optimize the centre's energy efficiency by 18%. The additional space will make way for a larger ice surface, more dressing room space, and a community activity area. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 31.8% and greenhouse gas emissions by 59.4 tonnes annually.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quick facts

  • The Government of Canada is investing $7,159,360 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

  • The municipality's contribution amounts to a total of $1,789,840.

  • The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada.

  • At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

  • The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program launched its second scheduled intake in December 2022. Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million until February 28, 2023.

  • The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 until February 28, 2023.

  • Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

  • Announced in December 2020, Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:
https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/05/c4820.html

Recommended Stories

  • Economist Roubini Sees 'Mother of All Stagflationary Debt Crises'

    Globally, total private- and public-sector debt as a share of GDP rose from 200% in 1999 to 350% in 2021, the economist Nouriel Roubini says.

  • Why UPS Stock Is Down Today

    A strong jobs report has investors questioning how soon the Federal Reserve will be able to ease its rate hiking campaign. Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) got caught in the downdraft, down as much as 3.7% on Monday. Through much of 2022, the market has moved based on sentiment about the Fed, and specifically about whether the central bank's rate-hiking campaign will throw the economy into a recession.

  • Putin Cronies Resort to Begging on Live TV Over War Failures

    GettyRussia’s ill-conceived invasion of Ukraine has so far failed to yield the goals set out by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his top propagandists are struggling to hide their growing sense of panic.On Monday, head of RT Margarita Simonyan appeared on The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov and admitted that the Kremlin’s collaborationist elite has concerns about the possibility of being tried for war crimes. After disingenuously claiming that neither the Russian leadership nor her fellow pr

  • Citi CEO Whisperer Nudges Wall Street Into Political Minefields

    (Bloomberg) -- Inside Citigroup Inc., women across the bank were raising alarms.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Down Across the Board as Bond Yields Spike: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughIt was months before the US Supreme Court announced it would r

  • Ukraine Latest: Moscow Confirms Attacks on Bases Deep in Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Moscow confirmed attacks against two airfields well inside its borders, accusing Ukraine of what could be the deepest strikes into Russian territory since the start of the war.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Down Across the Board as Bond Yields Spike: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesElon Musk’s Im

  • Countdown begins to Fed's last meeting of 2022: What to know this week

    A parcel of economic data awaits Wall Street this week as investors inch closer to the Federal Reserve’s final rate-setting meeting this year.

  • Manchin’s Energy-Permitting Reform Bill May Get Another Chance

    (Bloomberg) -- A previously-stalled legislative effort to fast-track energy projects backed by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin could be attached to a must-pass defense bill after a last-minute push by Democratic leadership, people familiar with the effort said.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Down Across the Board as Bond Yields Spike: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartCh

  • Enphase's Bright Future

    The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may act as a catalyst for the solar industry for years to come.

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide As PMI Data Challenges Recession Concerns, Lifts Treasury Yields

    Traders are fading last week's solid jobs report, as well as loosening Covid restrictions in China, as recession concerns continue to weigh on U.S. stocks.

  • Tesla EVs Could See Swiss Ban. Electricity Might Be in Short Supply.

    Power shortages could mean a ban on driving electric vehicles in Switzerland this winter. Natural gas from Russia generates a large share of Switzerland's electric power.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall amid more economic data

    U.S. stocks sunk Monday as investors digested the first releases in a week full of economic data and mulled what recent data could mean for Federal Reserve policy

  • This Natural-Gas Bonanza Is in the Dumps

    High prices, renewable-fuel credits and new tax breaks have energy companies racing to turn landfill emissions into fuel.

  • 25 Most Powerful Militaries in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 most powerful militaries in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 10 Most Powerful Militaries in the World in 2022. The surprises seen in the Russia-Ukraine war theater forced military and defense experts to study […]

  • 10 Common Questions About Social Security

    Here are answers to 10 frequently asked Social Security questions, including when to file, how much you’ll get, and whether the program is in trouble.

  • The Force Behind a 1% Tax That Crushed Indian Crypto Trading

    All signs indicate India’s powerful finance minister disdains cryptocurrencies, and now she is setting the G-20 agenda for how the world's economic powers will regulate it. That’s why Nirmala Sitharaman is one of CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.

  • New England May Ask Residents to Curb Energy in Extreme Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- New England’s power grid operator is warning it may ask homes and businesses to curtail electricity use during bouts of extreme cold this winter.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Down Across the Board as Bond Yields Spike: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Gett

  • Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersTwo explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which may have been missile or drone strikes but that has yet to be confirmed—suggest that whoever is behind them wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastr

  • Chinese hackers stole millions worth of U.S. COVID relief money, Secret Service says

    Chinese hackers have stolen tens of millions of dollars worth of U.S. COVID relief benefits since 2020, the Secret Service said on Monday. The Secret Service declined to provide any additional details but confirmed a report by NBC News that said the Chinese hacking team that is reportedly responsible is known within the security research community as APT41 or Winnti. Several members of the hacking group were indicted in 2019 and 2020 by the U.S. Justice Department for spying on over 100 companies, including software development companies, telecommunications providers, social media firms, and video game developers.

  • North Carolina Attack Shows US Power Grid Is ‘Extremely Vulnerable’

    (Bloomberg) -- The attacks that left two electrical substations in North Carolina riddled with gunfire and knocked out power to about 45,000 homes and businesses underscores the fragility of US grids, experts said Monday.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Down Across the Board as Bond Yields Spike: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ea

  • The U.S. economy is still growing, report finds, even as warning signs mount

    ISM service-sector index climbs to 56.5% in November, a strong sign that the economy continues to expand steadily.