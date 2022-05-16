Government of Canada funds more than 3,000 projects across Canada to support seniors in their communities

WINNIPEG, MB, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has helped millions of Canadians, including seniors, by providing them with COVID-19 related supports and benefits. As Canada emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government will continue to support community organizations that make a difference and create opportunities for seniors to stay active and involved in their communities.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, announced an investment of $61.34 million to fund over 3,000 community-based projects to support seniors across the country. This funding was awarded through the most recent call for proposals for community-based projects through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP).

In Budget 2022, the Government proposed an additional $20 million over two years, beginning in 2022–23, for an expanded NHSP to support more projects that improve the quality of life of seniors and help them to continue to participate fully in their communities.

The Minister made the announcement while visiting the Centre on Aging at the University of Manitoba. This project aims to develop a program with other community organizations to reduce ageism with the goal to support the social participation and inclusion of seniors.

As part of the 2021-22 NHSP call for proposals for community-based projects, organizations were invited to apply for funding in support of the following national priorities to reflect issues and priorities facing seniors during COVID-19 pandemic recovery:

supporting healthy aging

preventing senior abuse

celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion; and

helping seniors to age in place.

Through a simplified application process, organizations submitted project proposals to help seniors move beyond the pandemic and continue to play important roles in their communities.

Quotes

"Every year, the New Horizons for Seniors Program makes a meaningful difference in the lives of seniors across Canada. I am thrilled that we are funding thousands of projects across the country focused on improving the quality of life of seniors. These projects will help seniors fight social isolation, combat seniors fraud, and will support healthy aging in an inclusive and accessible environment. By supporting these community-based projects we are taking action to ensure that seniors are empowered and have a strong presence in their communities."

– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

Story continues

"Seniors are the backbone of our communities and we have to make sure that they have the means to fully and actively participate in our communities. Thousands of projects across the country are going to help seniors to stay active and to be socially connected through the New Horizons for Seniors Program. Our government will continue to be there for seniors from coast to coast to coast and to ensure that they have the supports they deserve."

– Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors, Darren Fisher

"The World Health Organization describes ageism as how we think, feel and act towards others or oneself based on age. Ageism toward oneself results from internalizing societal ageism. The Centre on Aging is pleased to be able to work with community organizations with our new funding to develop programming to reduce internalized ageism in older people and to allow them to maximize their full potential and to improve their lives."

– Director, Centre on Aging, Michelle M. Porter

Quick Facts

Seniors are the fastest-growing age group in Canada. By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.4 million, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.





The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) is a federal grants and contributions program with a goal to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged.





Since 2004, the NHSP has funded more than 33,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada, with a total Government of Canada investment of more than $720 million.





The funding helps support activities that engage seniors in their communities and address one or more of the program's five objectives: volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse, social participation and capital assistance.





Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on November 23, 2021, and closed on December 21, 2021.





Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

Related Documents

Backgrounder: New Horizons for Seniors Program

Associated Links

Programs and services for seniors

New Horizons for Seniors Program – Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

Backgrounder: Government of Canada supports for seniors

Minister Khera announces one-time payment

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c4670.html