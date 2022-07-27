Government of Canada and Government of Newfoundland and Labrador invest to bring high-speed Internet to 694 households in Newfoundland and Labrador

Residents of rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, together with the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation and Minister Responsible for Labrador Affairs, announced combined federal and provincial funding for Bell Canada to bring high-speed Internet access to 694 households in the rural communities of Charlottetown, Lodge Bay, Mary's Harbour, Port Hope Simpson and Red Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador.

These new projects are part of a historic agreement between the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Government of Canada. On February 21, 2022, the governments announced their partnership to support high-speed Internet projects that will connect all remaining rural households in the province, which is being made possible by a joint federal-provincial investment of up to $136 million.

The governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador recognize the important role that access to high-speed Internet will have in the economic recovery from the pandemic. Collaborating to provide better Internet services to residents of rural, remote and northern communities in Newfoundland and Labrador will help create jobs and contribute to the economic growth of the entire province. As we work to rebuild from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

"We need to close the connectivity gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Newfoundland and Labrador has access to reliable high-speed Internet. Today's announcement to connect more than 690 households in 5 rural communities in the province is great news for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. Investments like these help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, enhance safety and keep us connected to our loved ones. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments like these to help achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"This is excellent news for Labrador as a whole! The pandemic has shown us how essential high-speed Internet access has become. The Government of Canada understands that it is urgent and vital to connect rural and remote regions throughout Canada, including in Newfoundland and Labrador."

– Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"Providing Newfoundlanders and Labradorians with reliable high-speed Internet access is a priority. Our $136 million collaboration with the federal government demonstrates our commitment to making this a reality for areas throughout the province, including the Labrador communities announced today."

– The Honourable Lisa Dempster, Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation and Minister Responsible for Labrador Affairs

"Our governments are committed to supporting the people of Labrador and all rural areas of the province in securing reliable high-speed Internet access. This is a great day for these communities, and we look forward to continuing to work together for the benefit of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians."

– The Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"We are pleased to continue our investment partnership with the Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to expand Bell's all-fibre network. As the country's largest investor in network infrastructure, including here in Newfoundland and Labrador and across the Atlantic region, Bell continues to deliver on our goal of advancing how Canadians connect with each other and the world."

– Glen LeBlanc, Bell CFO and Vice Chair, Atlantic Canada

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest-to-reach households may take until 2030 to get connected.

On February 21, 2022, a Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador broadband partnership was announced. The governments are jointly investing up to $136 million to connect all remaining rural households in Newfoundland and Labrador to broadband.

The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. Find out more on the High-speed Internet for all of Canada page.

Since 2015, Government of Canada funding has supported projects to bring improved speeds to over 1.2 million households in rural and remote communities across Canada.

