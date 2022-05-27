U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.18
    +69.34 (+1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,991.10
    +353.91 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,023.32
    +282.67 (+2.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,875.00
    +36.77 (+2.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.11
    +1.02 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.00
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    -0.0150 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2611
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.1000
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,737.26
    -906.38 (-3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.46
    -5.04 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec Announce Nearly $2 Million for the Coteau-du-Lac Municipal Library

·3 min read

COTEAU-DU-LAC, QC, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Marilyne Picard, Member of the National Assembly for Soulanges, on behalf of Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications, are pleased to announce funding of $1,956,500 for the Coteau-du-Lac municipal library.

The project will build a new modern infrastructure to house the municipal library in response to the needs of a growing population. The work also involves creating comfortable spaces to offer quality services to an even greater number of users.

For this project, the Government of Canada is investing $928,250 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of Quebec is also investing $928,250 through its programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC). The municipality of Coteau-du-Lac is contributing $4,1 million to the project.

Quotes

"Investing in our infrastructure is not just about putting money into brick and mortar. It's about investing in the daily lives of our residents. It's also about giving even more people in our communities places to gather, express themselves, move around and enjoy enriching experiences or simply be able to count on safe infrastructure. We continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference in their daily lives!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"These new investments will allow Quebecers to use a library adapted to today's needs and realities. This project perfectly embodies the vision of our government, which is working to make culture more accessible and bring it closer to people in all regions of Quebec."

Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications

"This is excellent news that meets the region's need for modern, high-quality cultural infrastructure. This investment of nearly $1 million from the Government of Quebec for a brand new municipal library in Coteau-du-Lac directly contributes to improving the quality of life of families in the region. I know that citizens of all ages will want to come visit and enjoy the new facilities."

Marilyne Picard, Member of the National Assembly for Soulanges

"We receive this announcement with great enthusiasm. This funding is an essential springboard for the construction of a new library in our village core. The next steps will be to finalize the financial package in a responsible manner, obtain all authorizations, and confirm its location. The objective is to quadruple the size of the current building to reach the baseline size typically suggested to serve the needs of the current and future population. A modern library is an important cultural asset for our entire community. Such a project can truly become an engine of revitalization and a place to connect not only with culture, but also with community, for richer social and recreational lives."

Andrée Brosseau, Mayor of Coteau-du-Lac

Quick facts

  • Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is plans to invest more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 for projects focusing on community, cultural and recreational infrastructure; green infrastructure; public transit; and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

  • The Government of Quebec's Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA).

  • Quebec's Ministère de la Culture et des Communications is implementing the cultural infrastructure sub-stream of the ICIP, which has an envelope of $100 million: $50 million from the federal government and $50 million from Quebec, for improving the quality and accessibility of the province's cultural infrastructure.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Federal investments in Quebec infrastructure projects 

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (French only)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn 
Website: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/27/c7539.html

Recommended Stories

  • One Tank of Gas Devours 33% of Brazilians’ Monthly Minimum Wage

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil is taking steps to ease pain at the pump in a country where it costs more to fill your tank than in any other major Latin American economy. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsHigh fuel prices are one of the main complaints again

  • The Federal Reserve's 'Most Anticipated' Recession In History May Be Coming

    Fed chief Jerome Powell is warning that the U.S. economy may face a period of "pain" as unemployment rise to control inflation. Is a recession inevitable?

  • Analysis-Russia prepares to seize western firms looking to leave

    Russia is advancing a new law allowing it to take control of the local businesses of western companies that decide to leave in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, raising the stakes for multinationals trying to exit. The law, which could be in place within weeks, will give Russia sweeping powers to intervene where there is a threat to local jobs or industry, making it more difficult for western companies to disentangle themselves quickly unless they are prepared to take a big financial hit. The law to seize the property of foreign investors follows an exodus of western companies, such as Starbucks, McDonald's and brewer AB InBev, and increases pressure on those still there.

  • U.S. economy kicks off second quarter on strong note; rise in inflation slowing

    U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods and services, and the increase in inflation slowed, which could underpin economic growth in the second quarter amid rising fears of a recession. The economy's near-term prospects were also brightened by other data from the Commerce Department on Friday showing the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply last month. A record trade deficit caused a contraction in output in the first quarter.

  • Arizona was a finalist for a $5 billion Rivian manufacturing plant. Here's why the company picked Georgia instead

    For months, city and state officials pitched these cities to an electric vehicle startup for a historical plant. Here's why the company took down space near Atlanta instead of one in the Phoenix area.

  • Johnson Urges Missiles for Ukraine to Hit ‘Crocodile’ Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson urged more military support for Ukraine as it battles Russian forces, including sending advanced weapons such as Multiple Launch Rocket Systems that can strike targets from a far longer distance.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery

  • Apple Supplier Faces Worker Revolt in Locked Down China Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Violent clashes, mounting infections and vacant factory floors: the turmoil that’s engulfed tens of thousands of workers at an Apple Inc. supplier in Shanghai is a troubling symptom of China’s extreme efforts to keep factories humming during its worst Covid outbreak since 2020.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Fil

  • Biden Might Limit Oil Exports to Lower U.S. Gasoline Prices

    Curbs would be controversial, since exports have been helping Europe reduce it's dependence on Russian oil. How U.S. refiners could be hurt.

  • Dow books 4th day of gains, stocks rally after Fed minutes signal flexibility on interest rate hikes

    Stocks end higher, but off Wednesday’s best levels, after Federal Reserve meeting minutes signal a flexible path of interest rate hikes.

  • Why Canada banned Huawei from its 5G network

    The Chinese telecommunications firm has faced accusations that its technology could provide a potential backdoor for espionage.

  • Cooling U.S. inflation builds case for September slowdown in Fed rate hikes

    That is still more than three times the Fed's 2% target. The decline in core inflation is particularly good news for the central bank, along with fresh evidence that household spending continues to grow despite still fast-rising prices. "While inflation levels in the 4% range are still too high for the Fed, we are seeing movement in the right direction," Nationwide Economist Dan Hadden wrote in a note.

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Bet on Apple Feels Far Away From a Payoff

    Musk increases his equity contribution to Twitter deal, Abbott’s Michigan plant to resume making baby formula, Bernanke on why the Fed didn’t act faster, and other news to start your day.

  • Fed Vice Chair views digital dollar as 'complementary to a stable system'

    Newly confirmed Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard testified before the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday.

  • Davos 2022: Chip makers could flee the US in ‘months’ unless Congress acts, Commerce secretary says

    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has been frustrated by the slow pace of a proposed bill to spend billions on semiconductor manufacturing and upped the stakes in a new interview, saying that the economic damage could become permanent soon.

  • As Grieving Parkland Families Waited for Trump, He Ranted About How to ‘Stick It to the Mexicans’

    At an Oval Office meeting on school safety, Trump interrupted his advisers’ policy briefing with a rant about the border and his media coverage, a source who was there tells Rolling Stone

  • China Protesters Demand Back Billions Tied to Suspected Scam

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of people took to the streets of the largest city in China’s Henan province this week, calling on authorities to ensure the return of tens of billions of yuan invested in what could be one of the nation’s largest financial scams.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Ship-to-Ship Trans

  • Russia mulls allowing cryptocurrency for international payments - Ifax

    "The idea of using digital currencies in transactions for international settlements is being actively discussed," Ivan Chebeskov, head of the finance ministry's financial policy department, was quoted as saying. Russian officials are wrestling with how to regulate the country's crypto market and use of digital currencies, with the finance ministry opposed to the central bank's calls for a blanket ban.

  • US Consumer Sentiment Falls to Fresh Decade Low on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer sentiment deteriorated further in late May to a fresh decade low as escalating concerns over inflation dimmed the outlook for the economy. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsThe University of Michigan’s final May sentiment

  • Ted Cruz Storms Out on British Interviewer When Asked Why School Shootings Only Happen in America

    CHANDAN KHANNASen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) abruptly walked off from a British journalist’s questions about gun violence in America two days after an elementary school massacre in his state left 19 children and two adults dead.Cruz, who is due to appear at a National Rifle Association convention this weekend, became incensed when pressed on gun laws and why mass shootings “only happen in America.”"Why only in America?"US Senator Ted Cruz walks away from @Stone_SkyNews after being asked if "this is the mo

  • Consumer spending climbs sharply again — and not just because of inflation

    Americans boosted spending by 0.9% in April as they went out to eat, rented hotel rooms and bought more new cars, suggesting the economy was still expanding at a steady clip.