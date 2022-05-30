U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.12
    +2.05 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.40
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0786
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2660
    +0.0029 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5460
    +0.4610 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,697.92
    +1,475.77 (+5.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.15
    +42.65 (+6.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Government of Canada helps to create more than 25,000 apprenticeship positions across Canada

·5 min read

HALIFAX, NS    , May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The skilled trades are at the centre of Canada's economic recovery. Few industries are as essential to Canadians' everyday lives. Smart investments are needed to support Canadians from all backgrounds in taking up apprenticeship training now, and kick-starting lucrative careers in well-respected skilled trades.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough was at the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum's (CAF) 2022 National Apprenticeship Conference to announce the launch of the new, federal Apprenticeship Service. The Government of Canada is investing close to $247 million in 13 projects that will enable small and medium-sized employers (SMEs) to offer apprenticeship training opportunities.

Over the next two years, first-year apprentices in eligible Red Seal trades will get the hands-on experience and training they require to progress toward becoming certified in the Red Seal trades as a result of connecting with opportunities at these employers. The organizations that are being funded under the Apprenticeship Service will distribute financial incentives to SMEs, and provide additional supports, such as help navigating the apprenticeship system, onboarding apprentices, and creating welcoming and inclusive workplaces. To help marginalized Canadians, the incentives are doubled for SMEs who hire from equity-deserving groups, such as women, persons with disabilities, Indigenous people and racialized people.  The Government's investment today will create more than 25,000 new apprenticeship positions across Canada.

As part of the announcement, Minister Qualtrough highlighted funding of over $45 million to the CAF for a project that will provide financial support to SMEs to hire 4,000 first-year Red Seal apprentices in the construction and manufacturing trades. Other highlights of her address to the delegates included: Budget 2022 investments in support of the trades, the need to ensure women, Indigenous youth, racialized Canadians, newcomers and persons with disabilities have equal opportunities to build successful careers in the trades, and the critical role of Canada's apprenticeship systems to support Canada's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the CAF conference, Minister Qualtrough underscored the importance of working together with all partners involved to address the need to recruit and train thousands of tradespeople in the next few years. The support of all levels of government, industry, employers, Indigenous communities and unions is crucial to enhance Canada's apprenticeship system and build a strong and resilient trades workforce.

Quotes

"About 700,000 skilled trades workers are expected to retire in Canada by 2028. That's 700,000 good jobs waiting for Canadians. We need Canadians to be able to seize these opportunities, and to have the tools, training and resources they need to thrive. Apprenticeships are one of the best ways to do that."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"The Canadian Apprenticeship Forum is extremely pleased with the government's investments in apprenticeship. The apprenticeship community understands the importance of encouraging and supporting employers to hire new apprentices. Through this investment, we will work with our partners at BuildForce Canada, SkillPlan, ApprenticeSearch.com, Aboriginal Apprenticeship Board and the Canadian Construction Association to provide a range of supports, financial and otherwise, to employers who take on the important role of training tomorrow's skilled trades workforce."

--Executive Director of the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum, France Daviault

Quick Facts

  • Approximately 700,000 skilled trades workers are expected to retire in Canada by 2028. According to the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum, to meet the demand for skilled journeypersons in Red Seal Trades, an average of around 75,000 new apprentices will need to be hired per year in the next five years. Top trades most at risk of not meeting the demand include welder, industrial mechanic (millwright), bricklayer, boilermaker, cook and hairstylist. 

  • According to BuildForce Canada, the construction industry needs to recruit 309,000 new workers over the next decade (2021 to 2030), driven predominantly by the expected retirement of 259,100 workers (22% of the current labour force).

  • The Government of Canada is investing nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship supports through grants, loans, tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school training, project funding, and support for the Red Seal program. Announced in Budget 2019, the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy will strengthen existing apprenticeship supports and programs by helping apprentices and key apprenticeship stakeholders, including employers, to participate and succeed in the skilled trades.

  • To highlight the value of skilled trades workers and the wide range of supports available to build a successful and fulfilling career in the trades, the Government launched an advertising campaign earlier this year to promote the skilled trades as first choice careers for young people. The campaign website (Canada.ca/skilled-trades) provides Canadians with information about what the skilled trades are, how to become a tradesperson, and what financial supports are available to them while in training.

  • Measures in Budget 2022 to support skilled trades workers

Related Products

Backgrounder: Apprenticeship Service

Associated Links

Budget 2022
Union Training and Innovation Program  
Canada.ca/skilled-trades
Apprenticeship Service
Support for apprentices

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c5865.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Says No to Rockets That Could Hit Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the US would not send Ukraine “rocket systems that can strike into Russia,” seemingly quashing reports the administration would consider long-range weapons in a new assistance package. Ukraine has repeatedly called for more offensive weapons as it battles Russian troops in the east. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covi

  • Brent Crude Hits $120 as China Eases Curbs, EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to a two-month high as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the European Union worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseBrent crude r

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • More signs that a major shift in the economic narrative could be underway

    There’s more evidence that the economic narrative could be undergoing a major shift.

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tes

  • Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

    The Russian tank was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east

  • Russia Readies New Bond-Payment Plan in Bid to Avoid Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is planning a bond-payment mechanism to sidestep US sanctions and a potential default as a grace period ticks down on its latest missed coupons.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseTh

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • Mo Brooks gets into fiery exchange with ‘Fox News Sunday’ host over 2020 election

    Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) got into a fiery argument with a “Fox News Sunday” guest host over the 2020 presidential election, which Brooks repeatedly claimed was stolen and riddled with fraud. When Brooks pressed his claims of voter fraud and pushed for tighter election laws, guest host Sandra Smith countered that effort after effort had…

  • Mexico Fuel Subsidy Is Now Costing More Than Oil Export Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s gasoline and diesel subsidies are now costing the government more than double the extra profit the oil producer gets from higher crude prices, according to estimates by Bloomberg Economics, a sign of the growing burden to keep its cheap domestic fuel plea.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodElizabeth Holme

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Biden to Meet With Fed’s Powell to Discuss Economy

    The meeting with the Federal Reserve chairman set for Tuesday comes as the central bank is racing to contain inflation.

  • Ukrainian Presidential Office: Russians hysterical after US shipment of MLRS systems to Ukraine

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 14:19 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the President of the Ukrainian President's Office, pointed out that Russians became hysterical after US authorities decided to provide Ukraine with MLRS launchers, and called on the West not to hesitate going forward and continue to put pressure on Russia.

  • Vladimir Putin ‘given three years to live’ and ‘is losing his eyesight due to illness’ spy claims

    Putin’s limbs are ‘shaking uncontrollably’ according to Russian spy, following recent footage of the president gripping table

  • Russia's Seaborne Crude Flows Rise While EU Tussles Over Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports are flowing unabated, while the European Union searches for a sanctions deal. But Europe’s avoidance of the country’s supplies is forcing barrels on longer routes to willing buyers in Asia, with India the biggest market for crude from western Russia. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On M

  • How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

    While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...

  • UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers

    Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update. "With multiple credible reports of localised mutinies amongst Russia's forces in Ukraine, a lack of experienced and credible platoon and company commanders is likely to result (in) a further decrease in morale and continued poor discipline," it said.