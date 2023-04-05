Government of Canada to highlight budget investments in public health care and health workers

GATINEAU, QC , April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors; and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will be in Toronto to highlight investments to strengthen public health care and support health care workers across Canada.

Minister Khera and Minister Bennett will be accompanied by Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport; the Honourable Michael A. Tibollo, Ontario's Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions; and the Honourable Raymond Cho, Ontario's Minister for Seniors and Accessibility.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT Place: Davenport–Perth Neighbourhood and Community Health Centre 1900 Davenport Road Toronto, Ontario



To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 11:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Please indicate if attendance will be in person or virtual. Further information will be provided upon registration.

