Government of Canada highlights funding for Indigenous communities to support critical infrastructure

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Aug. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada

As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada is making historic investments in Indigenous infrastructure to address critical infrastructure needs by 2030, and invest in economic, social and health outcomes in First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services; the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; and the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, highlighted an investment of $4.3 billion over four years for the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund. Starting in 2021-22, this fund will support immediate demands, as prioritized by Indigenous partners, with shovel-ready infrastructure projects in First Nations, Indigenous Self-Government and Modern Treaty Partners, Inuit, Métis Nation communities, northern First Nation and northern Métis communities, and urban and off-reserve Indigenous communities and organizations. This includes:

$2.709 billion to support First Nations on reserve

$517.7 million to support Self-Government and Modern Treaty Partners

$517.8 million to support Inuit communities

$240 million to support Métis communities

$18 million to support northern Indigenous communities

$194.9 million to support urban and off-reserve Indigenous communities and organizations

Over the past week, the Government of Canada has announced investments in a number of these significant initiatives.

The Government of Canada recognizes that access to quality infrastructure, which includes water treatment facilities, sufficient transportation infrastructure, well-built homes, quality health facilities, schools, and other community infrastructure is vital to a community's physical, mental, social and economic health and well-being.

Quotes

"Investments like these are what we need to meet urgent infrastructure needs. Our government is committed to working with Indigenous communities to invest in clean water, housing, schools and health facilities that will support on-reserve job creation and promote healthy, safe, and prosperous communities."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"We are rebuilding the Nation-to-Nation, Inuit-Crown and Government-to-Government relationships with Indigenous communities. Investments in infrastructure are essential to support Indigenous self-determination and building strong nations. The Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund will support the construction of good quality infrastructure like housing, schools, and community spaces and contributes to the Federal Pathway in response to the National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. "

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"The Government of Canada recognizes the need to work together to close social and economic inequities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. In collaboration with Indigenous partners, these investments will help close these gaps by addressing critical infrastructure needs in Indigenous communities in the North and all across Canada."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

Quick facts

As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada proposed new investments of over $18 billion over the next five years to address critical infrastructure gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, and support economic, social and health outcomes to advance meaningful reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis.

Budget 2021 sets aside $1.7 billion over 5 years, with $388.9 million ongoing, for the operation and maintenance of existing infrastructure in First Nations on reserve.

Budget 2021 enables the Government of Canada to fulfill a $20 million commitment to support the First Nations Health Authority for eight National Native Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program Treatment Center construction projects as part of a Memorandum of Understanding on Mental Health and Wellness between the First Nations Health Council and the Province of British Columbia.

Associated links

