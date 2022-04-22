U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,302.90
    -90.76 (-2.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,080.62
    -712.14 (-2.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,918.18
    -256.47 (-1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.09
    -45.37 (-2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.18
    -1.61 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.90
    -12.30 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.30 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9140
    -0.0030 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2836
    -0.0198 (-1.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5800
    +0.2240 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,455.04
    -2,152.26 (-5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.72
    -21.86 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Government of Canada highlights more than $32 million in funding to bring high-speed Internet access to 4,485 households in Ontario

·3 min read

Households in rural communities to benefit from the funding to increase access to high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, highlighted more than $32 million in combined federal and provincial funding for one project to bring high-speed Internet access to 4,485 households in rural Ontario.

Funding details for these previously announced projects are as follows:

  • $32,100,000 for Bell Canada to improve access for 4,485 households in the communities of Berwick, Bourget, Casselman, Clarence Creek, Crysler, Curran, Embrun, Hammond, Kenmore, Limoges, Marionville, Morewood, Riceville, Rockland, Rockland East, Russell, Sarsfield, St. Isidore, Vars, Vernon and Wendover

This funding is thanks to a collaboration between Ontario and Canada. On July 29, 2021, the governments announced their partnership to support large-scale, fibre-based projects that will provide high-speed Internet access to more than 280,000 rural and remote households across the province. This historic agreement was made possible by a joint federal-provincial investment totalling more than $1.2 billion.

This investment builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. As we work to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic and grow the economy, the federal and provincial governments will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Ontario and Canada for everyone.

Through its broadband initiative, the Canada Infrastructure Bank is collaborating with the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario to improve the commercial viability of projects.

Quotes

"We need to close the connection gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Ontario has access to reliable high-speed Internet—whether that's in Oil Springs or Carlsbad Springs or all the way on the shores of Lake Superior. This investment of more than $32 million in funding to connect 4,485 rural households in the province is a milestone for Ontarians. Investments like these help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep us connected to our loved ones. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments like these to help achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030."
– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"This is excellent news for rural Ontario. High-speed Internet access is an essential service that has only been made more vital due to the pandemic. Our government knows that it is urgent and critical to connect rural and remote regions throughout Canada, including Ontario."
Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

  • The projects highlighted today are a part of a larger announcement made on April 19, 2022, by the Governments of Canada and Ontario about joint funding for projects to bring high-speed Internet access to many communities in regions across Ontario.

  • Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

  • The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest-to-reach households may take until 2030 to get connected.

  • On July 29, 2021, a Canada-Ontario broadband partnership was announced. This agreement will bring high-speed Internet access to more than 280,000 households across Ontario through a total investment of more than $1.2 billion, co-funded equally by both levels of government.

Associated links

