Government of Canada introduces legislation to increase access to rapid testing across the country

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Testing and screening, in combination with local public health measures and vaccination, are important tools to protect Canadians and limit the spread of COVID-19 and its variants of concern.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, introduced Bill C-10 - An Act respecting certain measures related to COVID-19 in Parliament to provide Health Canada with the statutory authority to purchase and distribute across the country up to $2.5 billion worth of COVID-19 rapid tests. With this funding, the Government of Canada would put in place critical contracts in a highly competitive global market, to purchase sufficient quantities of rapid tests to meet the continued demand across the country.

Bill C-10 - An Act respecting certain measures related to COVID-19 would:

  • Build on the commitments in the December 14, 2021, Economic and Fiscal Update, in which the Government of Canada proposed $1.7 billion to increase access to COVID-19 rapid testing for everyone in Canada;

  • Allow Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada to continue supporting provinces and territories by securing the COVID-19 rapid tests they need;

  • Continue to partner with the Canadian Red Cross to deliver rapid tests – free of charge – to community organizations; and

  • Continue to support small, medium and large businesses and organizations, as well as federal workplace screening programs through direct delivery and through partners such as Chambers of Commerce, and pharmacies.

"As COVID-19 remains a global threat, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the demand for rapid tests has increased worldwide. Keeping Canadians safe has always been our number one priority, and rapid tests are an important part of that strategy. This Bill will allow Health Canada to buy the necessary rapid tests so that jurisdictions across the country can identify cases early, break the chain of transmissions, and reduce outbreaks."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos
Minister of Health

  • The Government of Canada has provided $3 billion via the Safe Restart Agreement to provinces and territories to increase capacity to conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, perform contact tracing and share public health data. This funding provided a foundation to help jurisdictions slow the spread of the virus.

  • In addition to providing free COVID-19 rapid tests, the Government of Canada has provided $6.6 million to the Canadian Red Cross to distribute tests to charities and non-profits, and $8.1 million to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to support distribution to small to medium sized businesses through local chambers.

  • Organizations with 200 or more employees, including federally regulated businesses are able to receive free COVID-19 rapid tests directly from the Government of Canada.

  • In partnership with provinces and territories, small and medium-sized businesses and organizations can also access rapid tests through distribution partners:

Where to get tested and how to get rapid tests
COVID-19 testing, screening and contact tracing
COVID-19 rapid testing and screening in workplaces: Get free rapid tests

Government of Canada increases access to COVID-19 rapid testing for workers Rapid tests for COVID-19 screening in the workplace
COVID-19 Testing, Screening, and Contact Tracing
Industry Advisory Roundtable on COVID-19 Testing, Screening, Tracing and Data Management
Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel
Safe Restart Agreement
COVID-19: Digital tools and apps for staying healthy
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

