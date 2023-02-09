U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,133.60
    +15.74 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,104.12
    +155.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,977.46
    +66.94 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.60
    +6.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.67
    -1.80 (-2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.00
    -11.70 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -0.33 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0760
    +0.0042 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6090
    -0.0440 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    +0.0098 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0070
    -0.3290 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,617.60
    -234.37 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.04
    +2.26 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,923.48
    +38.31 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

The Government of Canada to invest over $2.1 million in wildlife disease surveillance across the country

·4 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's wildlife species contribute to the well-being of Canadians and the maintenance of healthy ecosystems. Wildlife diseases can affect the balance of national animal populations and have implications for human health, food security, and the country's agricultural and economic prosperity. The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health of wildlife to ensure that healthy interactions between wild and domestic animals, and the Canadian public, are maintained.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced today that the Government of Canada is investing $2.1 million over three years to support projects to improve our knowledge and management of issues related to wildlife diseases. The projects are being led by the national office of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative, based at the University of Saskatchewan.

These projects include the development of new tools to track wildlife health and the risks of emerging infectious diseases. Work is also planned for identifying and predicting the impacts of climate change on wildlife health and will include avenues for action. In addition, education and outreach programs will be provided to non-governmental organizations, Indigenous groups, the provinces and territories, and Canadians, to encourage their participation in wildlife health surveillance.

A contribution was also made to address urgent coordination and data management needs related to highly pathogenic avian influenza in Canada. The objective is to consolidate communications and management of the cooperative, which includes many partners.

A project dedicated to bat health is also being funded. More specifically, this includes the effective coordination of surveillance programs for white-nose syndrome and emerging zoonotic diseases, and the identification of the potential critical habitat for three endangered species: the Little Brown Bat, the Northern Bat, and the Tri-colored Bat.

Quotes

"Climate change and the deterioration of our ecosystems are having an impact on the emergence and spread of wildlife diseases. Recent years have shown us that these diseases can have serious implications for our health and economy. We need to continue to expand our wildlife disease surveillance and management activities. Our government has committed to protecting 30 percent of land and oceans by 2030, and will continue to work with its many partners to ensure a healthy and sustainable environment for both wildlife and Canadians." 
– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The Government of Canada's investment in wildlife disease surveillance is vital for protecting the health of our country's wildlife, and the health of Canadians and our domestic animals, as the two are closely linked. We are grateful for this support for our collaborative work on wildlife health, which is increasingly important in the face of changing climate, habitat loss, and our increasingly interconnected world."
Damien Joly, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative

"Monitoring emerging diseases to gain a better understanding of their distribution among wildlife populations and develop strategies to manage them, are critical activities that the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative provides for Canadians in collaboration with university and government partners. The University of Saskatchewan and the Western College of Veterinary Medicine are excited to work with the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative on these challenges. We welcome this significant investment in wildlife disease surveillance that fits in with our university's commitment to developing solutions for One Health issues affecting animal, human, and ecosystem health."
– Dr. Gillian Muir, Dean, Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan

Quick facts

  • The Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative provides a pan-Canadian perspective on wildlife health, while helping to identify and assess emerging issues at the local level.

  • The Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative brings together internationally recognized wildlife health researchers and diagnosticians, population health experts, and experienced educators. It works with partners to ensure that this knowledge is applied in a timely manner.

  • Founded over 30 years ago, the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative is a collaborative effort from the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, the University of Montreal Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, the University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, the Ontario Veterinary College, the Atlantic Veterinary College, and the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

  • The viruses that cause COVID-19, avian influenza, and chronic wasting disease are examples of zoonotic infectious diseases.

  • Globalization, climate change, and habitat loss are factors increasing the emergence of wildlife diseases.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/09/c0571.html

Recommended Stories

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpCommodity Tr

  • Why a break-up looks increasingly likely for BP

    One would imagine that BP has had enough of Bernard Looney’s clumsy metaphors. But if it was a “cash machine” before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to borrow Looney’s unfortunate words, then how might the Irishman characterise his employer on current form – “a money-printing service to rival the Royal Mint” perhaps?

  • BP CEO Hits Back at Critics of His Shift to More Oil Drilling

    In an interview with Barron's, Bernard Looney says the new strategy 'fits with giving the world what it wants and needs.'

  • Column: Big oil companies are already reneging on their global warming goals

    BP and Shell made eye-catching promises to invest in renewable energy. If you're shocked that they're already backing off, you haven't been paying attention.

  • The World's Largest Carbon Capture Plant Gets a Second Chance in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Owners of the world’s largest carbon capture facility plan to restore operations at the $1 billion plant three years after it shut down, providing a test case for a nascent industry that experts believe is essential in achieving climate goals.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpRussia Will Fa

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last Five Years

    The top-performing stock on the S&P 500 over the last five years isn’t Tesla Inc. It’s not a meme stock soaring thanks to an army of Redditors or a semiconductor chip household name like NVIDIA Corp. Instead, it’s a company called Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH). Enphase is a developer and supplier of solar power systems that pioneered its own microinverter technology. And over the last five years, Enphase has returned 10,600% — enough to turn every $1,000 invested into $107,000. In case you’

  • Institutional investors back Shell board lawsuit over climate risk

    A group of European institutional investors is backing a novel London lawsuit against energy giant Shell's board over alleged climate mismanagement in a case that could have far-reaching implications for how companies tackle emissions. ClientEarth, an environmental law charity turned activist Shell investor, said it had filed a High Court claim on Wednesday, alleging Shell's 11 directors have failed to manage the "material and foreseeable" risks posed to the company by climate change - and that they are breaking company law. It is the first, notable lawsuit by a shareholder against a board over the alleged failure to properly prepare for a shift away from fossil fuels - and comes one week after Shell posted a record $40 billion profit for 2022, partly fuelled by the energy crunch after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • General Electric to demolish former lamp plant in Goodrich-Kirtland Park neighborhood

    GE's plans to raze the former incandescent light bulb factory were approved. Now, the Boston-based conglomerate can begin the months-long process of demolishing the 425,000-square-foot building.

  • Mercedez-Benz faces over 300,000 UK claims over diesel emissions

    Mercedes-Benz faces more than 300,000 claims at London’s High Court from the owners of diesel vehicles that were allegedly equipped with “defeat devices” to cheat emissions tests. The German carmaker is said to have misled customers about certain diesel vehicles’ compliance with nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions standards. Mercedes-Benz denies that any defeat devices, which can change vehicles’ emissions levels, were installed in its vehicles.

  • Residents Not Yet Permitted to Return Home After Ohio Derailment

    Officials continue to monitor the air and water in East Palestine after chemicals were released in a controlled burn.

  • Rivian and Polestar Agree With Bill Gates. We’re Falling Behind on Climate Goal.

    The companies say far faster adoption of electric vehicles is needed to limi the increase in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050.

  • France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen

    A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as 'green' in EU legislation, sources said. The dispute, which could block a multi-billion euro hydrogen pipeline from the Iberian peninsula via France to Central Europe, is also delaying Europe's green energy legislation and threatening to break out into the open at an European Union summit on Thursday.

  • German Industry’s Quick and Dirty Fuel Fix Set to Last This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies in Germany’s industrial heartland are continuing to burn dirty fuels like coal and oil that were adopted as a temporary solution at the height of Europe’s energy crunch last year.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpCommod

  • Maine lobstermen are clawing to keep livelihoods afloat amid push to sink industry

    Maine lobster industry leaders are warning there's nothing left to take away from lobstermen who are battling a litigious agenda from green groups funded by liberal dollars.

  • BP’s Big Shift Could Signal a New Energy Boom

    In stepping up its production of oil and gas, the British energy company is aiming to meet high demand for all kinds of energy—both fossil fuels and the clean varieties.

  • Quake Latest: Deaths Top 12,000, Turkey Plans Border Openings

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudThe death toll from Monday’s devastating earthquakes has risen to 12,391 in Turkey, according to the country’s disa

  • Nine global banks invest $45 million in carbon credit platform

    Nine global banks have invested a total of $45 million in a new platform to help scale up transactions of voluntary carbon credits and make it easier for their customers to participate in the market. Demand for carbon offsets, generated through projects such as tree planting or using cleaner cooking fuel, is expected to soar as companies seek to use the credits to help meet net-zero emissions goals. Each of the banks - BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, NatWest, Standard Chartered, SMBC and UBS – have invested $5 million in Carbonplace, which will connect buyers and sellers of credits through the banks.

  • In blow to NW Natural, Eugene adopts Oregon's first ban on natural gas in new homes

    Eugene is prohibiting gas hookups in most new residential construction, the first local jurisdiction in Oregon to enact such a ban. The city council voted 5-3 late Monday to adopt the gas-ban ordinance after several years of discussion and directly on the heels of rejecting a proposal to put it on the May ballot. The move was a victory for climate activists, who first emphasized the urgency of addressing the climate crisis then increasingly focused on indoor health effects, and marked a defeat for NW Natural.

  • Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 139.39% and 1.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -21.62% and 12.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?