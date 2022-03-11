New Government of Canada investments will create community jobs and improve infrastructure across Nunavut

CanNor invests more than $2.2 million toward seven Nunavut community infrastructure projects

IQALUIT, NU, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Public spaces in Nunavut are critical assets to communities, sustaining the well-being of residents, attracting visitors and encouraging tourism, thus supporting local businesses. That's why the Government of Canada is making targeted investments to improve local infrastructure so that communities across Nunavut are well-positioned for recovery and future growth following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, announced investments of more than $2.2 million delivered through CanNor, to support seven projects in communities across Nunavut.

Working together with the Government of Nunavut and Inuit partners, CanNor and the Government of Canada were there with financial support for Nunavut businesses and organizations when the pandemic began. Now, the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) and the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) are providing support for not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, Indigenous communities, and other community groups as they rebound from the pandemic.

CanNor investments support Nunavut community projects

These investments support the building of new infrastructure, revitalize or improve existing facilities, and create new opportunities for employment. This includes eight jobs during construction, five new full-time jobs, two new part-time jobs and the continuation of four full-time jobs. Funding these initiatives contributes to the overall health of Nunavut communities, providing residents with places to go that support social interaction, physical activity and access to recreational programs and facilities.

Quotes

"Throughout the pandemic, our government has been there for residents of the North and Arctic as well as businesses, Indigenous partners, and community organizations. By working together with Nunavummiut we are identifying and supporting projects that strengthen communities through their shared spaces, based on their priorities. By helping create accessible spaces and revitalizing places for gatherings, sports, and recreation, we are helping build healthy and vibrant communities in Nunavut."

Story continues

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"While we continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's crucial to not only invest in aiding community recovery, but also in fostering community health and wellness moving forward. Through our investment of over $425,000, the Government of Nunavut is proud to support the development of safe, accessible spaces for physical activity, cultural activities and community gatherings. The infrastructure from these projects will play an important role in boosting local economies and supporting mental and physical health, especially that of our youth and Elders."

The Honourable David Joanasie, Minister of Community and Government Services, Government of Nunavut

"Investments of this nature are critical for communities in Nunavut. Not only will these communities see job creation, they will also see investment in projects that serve to improve everyday life, by offering key services and activities to Nunavummiut. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this investment will have on the lives of Nunavummiut."

Kenny Bell, Mayor of Iqaluit and President of the Nunavut Association of Municipalities

Quick facts

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) helps communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national investment of $500 million over two years, the Fund supports not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other community groups, as well as Indigenous communities.

The Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) is a $700-million federal program supporting regional job creation and positioning local economies for long-term growth. This includes up to $70 million dedicated to businesses created after January 2020 that meet the eligibility criteria.

Communities receiving funding are Iqaluit, Kugaaruk, Taloyoak, Naujaat, and Whale Cove.

Related products

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow CanNor on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c0239.html