Government of Canada investments support communities, northerners and Indigenous peoples across the Northwest Territories as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

CanNor makes key investment of over $ 3.1 million in nine NWT community infrastructure revitalization projects

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Public spaces in communities across the territories, and across Canada, are critical for supporting the well-being of residents, enticing visitors and encouraging tourism, supporting local businesses and creating jobs. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the value of public spaces as important community assets.

CanNor has been there with financial support for northern businesses and communities since the beginning of the pandemic, and now continues with support delivered through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) to help with recovery in communities across the Northwest Territories.

CanNor investment supports NWT community projects

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, announced a combined investment of over $3.1 million, delivered through CanNor, to support nine projects and help communities across the Northwest Territories recover and grow.

These investments support the building of new community infrastructure, and revitalizing already existing structures and assets, while making them safer, greener and more accessible, so that residents and businesses alike can thrive as the Northwest Territories starts to emerge from COVID-related restrictions.

Funding these initiatives contributes to the overall well-being of northerners and Indigenous peoples across the territory. Today's announcement further demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to help communities in the Northwest Territories rebound and recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, given that economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of northern communities.

Quotes

"Public spaces have the power to bring communities together. Our government is helping build and revitalize community gathering places from the arbour and campsites in Nahanni Butte, to places for youth to gather and be active outdoors like the Norman Wells Skate Park, and the basketball courts in Whati. The pandemic has been particularly tough on young people. These investments will help northerners come together safely, and ensure they can continue to thrive in their home communities."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Strong communities and their residents are the backbone of the North. Northerners in NWT communities have been hard-hit by COVID-19 and have responsibly abided by public health restrictions for nearly two years. By helping create accessible spaces and revitalizing places for gatherings, sports, and recreation, we are helping rebuild healthy and vibrant communities. Strategic community investments inspire revitalization, create jobs and lead to economic sustainability. People and their communities are at the centre of the Government of Canada's COVID-19 recovery plan."

– Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament, Northwest Territories

"With our targeted programs and strong federal partnerships, we are able to encourage and support initiatives that help communities invest in themselves. The repairs and upgrades in Colville Lake will help the community revitalize its infrastructure and create accessibility for those who need it. With restrictions around leisure travel about to be eased, these types of initiatives will also help communities strengthen their presence and potential, and position themselves as vibrant, strong communities driving their own change while contributing to the larger economy of the Northwest Territories."

– The Honourable Carolyn Wawzonek, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, Government of the Northwest Territories

"As our communities emerge from pandemic related restrictions, it is important that we develop safe, vibrant spaces to gather and build relationships with our friends, neighbours, and visitors. Through CanNor's support, Bob McMeekin Park will be revitalized as a prominent, inclusive space within our community to play, entertain, and rejuvenate."

– Mayor Kandis Jameson, Town of Hay River

"We, at Denesoline, believe the Lutsel K'e Command Centre will greatly benefit the community. Visitors travelling to Lutsel K'e will be assured of clean and comfortable hotel rooms, which will have huge implications for tourism and building the local economy. The rentable office space will be used for business startups and other community members, encouraging productivity through creating work friendly environments. Families with young children and toddlers will also benefit from the daycare, giving them more time to pursue other work, and build capacity while their children are being looked after and helped with their development in a friendly atmosphere. As well as serving as a café, the kitchen/dining area will be available for rental by community members to host events, and also for on the land harvesters to clean their harvests. Overall, this complex is a much needed community project which will build upon the existing infrastructure and propel Lutsel K'e towards being an even more welcoming and desirable destination than it already is."

– Haroon Bhatti, Innovations Manager at Denesoline Corporation

Quick facts

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) aims to help communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national investment of $500 million over two years, the Fund supports not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other community groups, as well as Indigenous communities.





To learn more about the program, please visit Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF)

