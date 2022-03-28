U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,575.52
    +32.46 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,955.89
    +94.65 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,354.90
    +185.60 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.06
    +0.08 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.49
    -10.41 (-9.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.10
    -32.10 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    -0.58 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3093
    -0.0097 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7900
    +1.7300 (+1.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,002.17
    +2,024.61 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,106.46
    +25.44 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Government of Canada investments support communities, northerners and Indigenous peoples across the Northwest Territories as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

·5 min read

CanNor makes key investment of over $ 3.1 million in nine NWT community infrastructure revitalization projects

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Public spaces in communities across the territories, and across Canada, are critical for supporting the well-being of residents, enticing visitors and encouraging tourism, supporting local businesses and creating jobs. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the value of public spaces as important community assets.

CanNor has been there with financial support for northern businesses and communities since the beginning of the pandemic, and now continues with support delivered through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) to help with recovery in communities across the Northwest Territories.

CanNor investment supports NWT community projects

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, announced a combined investment of over $3.1 million, delivered through CanNor, to support nine projects and help communities across the Northwest Territories recover and grow.

These investments support the building of new community infrastructure, and revitalizing already existing structures and assets, while making them safer, greener and more accessible, so that residents and businesses alike can thrive as the Northwest Territories starts to emerge from COVID-related restrictions.

Funding these initiatives contributes to the overall well-being of northerners and Indigenous peoples across the territory. Today's announcement further demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to help communities in the Northwest Territories rebound and recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, given that economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of northern communities.

Quotes

"Public spaces have the power to bring communities together. Our government is helping build and revitalize community gathering places from the arbour and campsites in Nahanni Butte, to places for youth to gather and be active outdoors like the Norman Wells Skate Park, and the basketball courts in Whati. The pandemic has been particularly tough on young people. These investments will help northerners come together safely, and ensure they can continue to thrive in their home communities."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Strong communities and their residents are the backbone of the North. Northerners in NWT communities have been hard-hit by COVID-19 and have responsibly abided by public health restrictions for nearly two years. By helping create accessible spaces and revitalizing places for gatherings, sports, and recreation, we are helping rebuild healthy and vibrant communities. Strategic community investments inspire revitalization, create jobs and lead to economic sustainability. People and their communities are at the centre of the Government of Canada's COVID-19 recovery plan."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament, Northwest Territories

"With our targeted programs and strong federal partnerships, we are able to encourage and support initiatives that help communities invest in themselves. The repairs and upgrades in Colville Lake will help the community revitalize its infrastructure and create accessibility for those who need it. With restrictions around leisure travel about to be eased, these types of initiatives will also help communities strengthen their presence and potential, and position themselves as vibrant, strong communities driving their own change while contributing to the larger economy of the Northwest Territories."

– The Honourable Carolyn Wawzonek, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, Government of the Northwest Territories

"As our communities emerge from pandemic related restrictions, it is important that we develop safe, vibrant spaces to gather and build relationships with our friends, neighbours, and visitors. Through CanNor's support, Bob McMeekin Park will be revitalized as a prominent, inclusive space within our community to play, entertain, and rejuvenate."

– Mayor Kandis Jameson, Town of Hay River

"We, at Denesoline, believe the Lutsel K'e Command Centre will greatly benefit the community. Visitors travelling to Lutsel K'e will be assured of clean and comfortable hotel rooms, which will have huge implications for tourism and building the local economy. The rentable office space will be used for business startups and other community members, encouraging productivity through creating work friendly environments. Families with young children and toddlers will also benefit from the daycare, giving them more time to pursue other work, and build capacity while their children are being looked after and helped with their development in a friendly atmosphere. As well as serving as a café, the kitchen/dining area will be available for rental by community members to host events, and also for on the land harvesters to clean their harvests. Overall, this complex is a much needed community project which will build upon the existing infrastructure and propel Lutsel K'e towards being an even more welcoming and desirable destination than it already is."

Haroon Bhatti, Innovations Manager at Denesoline Corporation

Quick facts

  • The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) aims to help communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national investment of $500 million over two years, the Fund supports not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other community groups, as well as Indigenous communities.

  • To learn more about the program, please visit Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF)

Related products

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow CanNor on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/28/c0680.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Suddenly Jumped Monday Afternoon

    A rumor that the battery maker is working with a luxury automaker caught the market's attention.

  • Tesla’s second stock split in two years is ‘a high-class problem of a four-digit stock’: analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla's stock split and what it means for the EV maker.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Monday

    As investors digest Nio's earnings report, some are taking Friday's drop as a buying opportunity.

  • AMC stock is up 39%; here's why shares are surging

    AMC's (AMC) stock surged as much as 29% on Monday. Shares surpassed $25 each during the trading session, the highest since early January.

  • Why AMC Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Is this the mother of all short squeezes that AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) investors have been waiting for? After another week of a rapidly rising stock price, shares of AMC were soaring 22.2% at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday. What many of those traders didn't expect was for the movie theater operator to zig when they anticipated a zag.

  • What the top US billionaires would owe under Biden’s new tax plan

    President Joe Biden unveiled a budget proposal that includes a plan for a minimum tax on the wealthiest Americans, including unrealized gains.

  • Stock split may further fuel Tesla stock bubble: strategist

    Tesla shares are rallying after the company disclosed plans for a stock split on Monday. One strategist isn’t convinced the fanfare will last among investors for long.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • HP to acquire Poly in $3.3 billion deal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses HP's plans to acquire Poly in a $3.3 billion deal.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.

  • Tesla among Big Tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple planning a stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's plans for another stock split, which, if approved, would make the electric vehicle maker the latest tech company to split its shares.

  • Why Sonos Rallied Nearly 15% Today

    What happened Shares of consumer electronic outfit Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) were up 14.8% as of 3:40 p.m. ET Monday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, mostly in response to news that Standard & Poor's is adding the stock to its S&P 600 Small Cap Index.

  • Why Okta Stock Bounced Back on Monday

    Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) snapped a five-day losing streak on Monday, shooting up 8.3% through 3:10 p.m. ET. The reason: Okta filed an official update on its findings about the well-publicized hack of its systems that was revealed last week -- and according to Okta, it's just not that big of a deal. As Okta explained in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), published Friday after close of trading, "there was a five-day window of time between January 16-21, 2022 when [a] cybercrime group had access to ... a computer used by a customer support engineer employed by a third-party vendor that supplies customer support services to Okta."

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 dips 0.1pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • AMC Is Jumping, but This Takeover Target Is Monday's Real Winner

    The stock market has been full of uncertainty lately, and that has shown up in some pretty big swings to start 2022. After a drop that sent the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) into bear-market territory, stocks have recovered dramatically in the past few weeks. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was down 3 points to 4,540, but the Nasdaq managed to produce a gain of 62 points to 14,232.

  • Tesla shares end the day up 8% amid news of stock split, Elon Musk social media platform

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Tesla's shares boost after it announced a stock split.

  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Crashes As FDA Doubts Its ALS Treatment

    The Food and Drug Administration posted a doubtful take on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' ALS treatment on Monday, leading the IPO stock to plummet.

  • Constellation Energy's Charts Are Powering Up

    With the world doubling down on its efforts to eschew fossil fuels that come from authoritarian regimes, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money audience Friday night that it may be time to take a second look at nuclear power with stocks like Constellation Energy Group . Constellation Energy is one of only three pure-play nuclear operators in the U.S., making it a rarity for fund managers. 86% of Constellation's energy stems from nuclear power, where it operates six plants in Illinois, three in New York, two in Pennsylvania and also in Maryland and New Jersey.

  • ‘The dam finally broke’: 10-year Treasury yields spike to breach top of downward trend channel seen since mid-1980s, says Deutsche Bank

    Yields on the 10-year Treasury note have spiked through the top line of a downward trend channel tracing back to the mid-1980s, with surging inflation and the Federal Reserve’s reaction to it sparking questions over whether the long-term trend will imminently end, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.