U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,162.36
    +71.17 (+1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,870.39
    +474.22 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,681.64
    +332.89 (+2.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,909.34
    +26.89 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.76
    -3.66 (-3.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    -10.90 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    19.98
    -0.16 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0161
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7520
    +0.0110 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1370
    +0.9850 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,500.15
    +516.67 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.59
    +14.86 (+2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Government of Canada invests $1.8 million in green economy

·3 min read

SARNIA, ON, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced today an investment of over $1.8 million under the AgriAssurance Program to assist Bioindustrial Innovation Canada to further develop quality standards to accelerate growth of the bioeconomy in the agriculture sector.

The bioeconomy, which is part of the green economy, is based on the production and sale of products other than foodstuffs made from agricultural, aquatic and forestry resources, or even municipal waste. This can include crops grown as alternatives to petroleum-based products, such as corn for ethanol, or using waste like stems and leaves to produce bioproducts such as packaging.

With the Government of Canada's investment, Bioindustrial Innovation Canada will work with Biomass Quality Network Canada to develop research-based standards for measuring and assessing the quality of bioproducts made from agricultural sources. This will help producers better understand the quality standards needed to market raw materials to processors, and in turn, equip processors with more information and educational tools to assure their customers that bioproducts can replace traditional materials in terms of quality and performance.

To strengthen the bioproducts industry in Canada, the project will also help scientists continue to explore plant genetics and environmental factors that could lead to the development of new crop varieties to supply bioproducts production.

Canada is playing a major role in addressing climate change. A strong bioeconomy can help by replacing non-renewable sources of fuel, energy, chemicals and industrial materials with greener alternatives, while finding new uses for waste. Bioproducts also create valuable new opportunities for Canadian farmers, with the sector generating about $4.3 billion in sales each year.

The Government of Canada is committed to taking action on climate change, with a net zero carbon emissions target for the country by 2050. It is also committed to seizing emerging economic opportunities related to that goal. Supporting the renewable resources sector is a key way the government is helping farmers make this a reality.

Quotes

"The bioeconomy will allow us to maximize the use of our agricultural resources, including leftover byproducts. By adding value to products once considered to be waste, and ensuring the quality of these bioproducts through strict quality standards, we will help strengthen Canada's position as a leader in sustainable agriculture while creating new revenue sources for our agricultural producers."
- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"A vibrant, maturing Canadian bioproducts industry has incredible potential to be a world leader when supports are in place from a reliable, robust, consistent supply of biomass and, through the support of AAFC, the Biomass Quality Network Canada (BQNC) is being established to make this a reality. Accelerating the adoption of Canadian agricultural biomass through the development of standards, methods and guidelines has been the focus of BQNC, alongside the provision of value-added services, and management and monitoring of a certification system."
-  A.J. (Sandy) Marshall, Executive Director, Bioindustrial Innovation Canada

Quick Facts

  • Bioindustrial Innovation Canada is a not-for-profit organization based in Sarnia, Ontario that supports the commercialization of clean, green and sustainable technologies that leads to jobs and economic value for Canada.

  • Biomass Quality Network Canada works with all levels of the supply chain, from farmers to manufacturers, to develop and implement quality standards to support the advancement of the bioproducts industry. It coordinates its work with national and international standards organizations.

  • The goal of the five-year AgriAssurance Program is to help industry develop and adopt systems, standards and tools to support quality, health and safety claims about Canadian agricultural and agri-food products.

Additional Links

AgriAssurance Program
Bioindustrial Innovation Canada
Biomass Quality Network Canada

Follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/03/c0207.html

Recommended Stories

  • Behind First Solar's Incredible Quarter

    First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) continues to churn out solid results year after year, which is why it's one of the best-performing solar manufacturers in the world. On the surface, a slight decline in revenue to $621.0 million and a negative 4% gross margin seems bad. An impairment on the Luz del Norte project in Chile had a negative nine-percentage-point impact, and sales freight reduced gross margin by a whopping 16 percentage points.

  • Europe’s Rhine River Is on the Brink of Effectively Closing

    (Bloomberg) -- Water levels on the Rhine River are set to fall perilously close to the point at which it would effectively close, putting the trade of huge quantities of goods at risk as the continent seeks to stave off an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Ra

  • RECONAFRICA AND RESPONDENTS WIN COMPLAINT HEARING, HIGH COURT OF NAMIBIA DISMISSES APPLICATION FOR INTERDICT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) reports that, following a hearing in connection with a recent application (the "Application") filed by certain third party applicants (the "Applicants") with the High Court of Namibia (Main Division) (the "Court") challenging the recent amendments to the Company's Environmental Compliance Certificate (the "ECC Amendments") that were approved by the Environmental Commissioner of the Nam

  • Inflation Reduction Act would lead to $1,800 in savings for average household, analysis finds

    Sweeping climate and health care legislation unveiled by Democrats last week would lead to significant cuts in energy costs for American households, according to a new analysis.

  • Rivian Says Senate Climate Deal Puts It at Disadvantage

    The electric-vehicle startup is warning that most of its vehicles would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit under the proposed changes.

  • BHP to boost nickel exploration spending amid EV boom

    BHP Group will increase its spending on nickel exploration over the next two years to meet growing demand for the raw material used in making electric vehicle batteries, the chief of its nickel operations said on Wednesday. The miner said it has the second largest nickel sulphide resource base globally, based on its land holding, totalling 120,000 hectares, in the Agnew-Wiluna belt in Western Australia. The area has in excess of 7.4 million tonnes of nickel that still remains largely unexplored, Jessica Farrell, Asset President for BHP Nickel West, said.

  • Sen. Manchin Reverses In Favor Of Climate Spending; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • Manchin Side-Deal Seeks to Advance Mountain Valley Pipeline

    (Bloomberg) -- A $6.6 billion US natural gas pipeline project that’s been repeatedly stalled over environmental approvals may get fast-track approval under a side-deal reached between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the B

  • Building 'a weather-ready nation': Colorado company satellites will help forecast weather extremes

    NASA and NOAA have hired experienced local companies to make severe storm spotting from space better by the next decade.

  • Here's How HP Recycles Its Ink Cartridges - And Works on Climate Pledges

    By Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban

  • MVP opponents say environment is being betrayed by permitting deal

    MVP has been on the frontlines of the battle over energy infrastructure in general and natural gas pipelines ever since it was announced in 2014.

  • Tear out your lawn, save California

    Los Angeles County residents have been removing their lawns to save money and water during the megadrought.

  • Renewable energy: Strongest ever investment in wind and solar in first half of year even with sting of inflation, supply chains

    Global investment in renewable energy totaled $226 billion in first-half 2022, setting a new record for the first six months of a year.

  • Factbox-Economic sanctions China has imposed on Taiwan over Pelosi visit

    China on Wednesday suspended exports of natural sand to Taiwan and halted imports of fruit and fish products from the self-governed island as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in a trip condemned by Beijing. In a warning salvo ahead of Pelosi's visit, Chinese customs had suspended imports from 35 Taiwanese exporters of biscuits and pastries since Monday. In January-June, China's imports from Taiwan reached $122.5 billion, up 7.3% from a year earlier, Chinese customs data showed.

  • A precious metals shortage is pushing Nissan to rent, not sell, electric vehicles to customers

    Nissan is kicking off a new renting scheme for electric cars in Japan to keep its EV batteries closer to home.

  • Visiting the world’s tallest living tree comes with stiff penalties

    In a remote area of California’s Redwood National Park, a coastal redwood dubbed “Hyperion” towers at 380 feet and is considered to be the world’s tallest living tree, a distinction that has made the redwood a popular attraction among hikers. Since the tree was first discovered by researchers in 2006, it has drawn many visitors…

  • Lenovo Reduces Emissions Footprint With Maersk ECO Delivery

    August 2, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Lenovo, a global technology powerhouse and leader in PC and smart devices, is committing to further reduce its carbon footprint in transportation by partnering with Mae...

  • Texas Power Grid Facing Test as 104-Degree Heat Bakes State

    (Bloomberg) -- Intensifying Texas heat is poised to test the power grid on Thursday with demand seen topping 80 gigawatts for the first time ever.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanAmple winds twirling turbines are expected to bolster electricity supplies, reducing the threat or outages as homeowners and businesses crank up air

  • UN warns two largest US water reservoirs at ‘dangerously low levels’

    The United Nations warned on Tuesday that the two biggest water reservoirs in the United States have dwindled to “dangerously low levels” due to the impacts of climate change. The situation has become so severe that these reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, are on the verge of reaching “dead pool status” — the point…