U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,158.16
    +66.97 (+1.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,842.41
    +446.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,669.62
    +320.87 (+2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.70
    +24.25 (+1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.22
    -3.20 (-3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    -13.80 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    19.89
    -0.25 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0158
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7760
    +0.0350 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2148
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0960
    +0.9440 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,522.16
    +211.53 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.17
    +15.44 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

The Government of Canada invests $10 million to revive the National Bank Open in Montréal

·4 min read

Tennis Canada is receiving financial assistance from CED to enhance the Montréal tournament and position it for the future.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting tourism via major events and festivals contributes to economic development in Canada's regions. In addition to bringing in many tourists, which provides a major economic boost, sports and cultural events make it possible for Canadians to reconnect and celebrate together once again.

That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a $10,000,000 financial contribution to Tennis Canada.

This financial assistance, which the Government of Canada has granted as part of the Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative (MFESI), will allow Tennis Canada to position the National Bank Open in Montréal with an eye to the future. The 2022 men's tournament will take place from August 6 to 14.

This financial support from CED will make it possible for Tennis Canada to adopt environmentally friendly practices, improve venues and make the necessary adaptations given the current public health situation. Moreover, Tennis Canada will be able to improve the visitor experience and enhance offerings at this major annual sports event.

Today's announcement is part of a total of almost $20 million in funding awarded to Tennis Canada. This financial assistance also includes a $9.3 million non-repayable contribution to support the women's National Bank Open in Toronto. The announcement was made by the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

The Government of Canada is aware of the economic impacts the pandemic has had on major festivals and events, the workers who earn their living through them, and the regional economies that depend on them across the country. By supporting these events, the Government of Canada is helping regions to position themselves as tourism destinations of choice and our regional economies to diversify and remain vital, while promoting investments in Canadian tourism assets and products.

Quotes

"Signature events such as the National Bank Open are crucial to local economies. Every year, this major sporting event attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to Montréal and Toronto and generates significant benefits for Canada. Our government's investment will help Tennis Canada recover from the pandemic and position itself going forward. Our funding will allow the organization to upgrade its facilities while reducing its environmental footprint, so that our athletes can continue to perform and shine on the court."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Major festivals and tourist attractions, such as National Bank Open, are vital to the local economy, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually to Southern Ontario. Thanks to a non-repayable investment received under the Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative, the Government of Canada is helping Tennis Canada to bounce back from the pandemic and create economic opportunities in the region."

The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario)

"We are very grateful for the financial support given to us by CED and FedDev Ontario. While 2020 and 2021 have been challenging for our organization due to the health crisis, the assistance offered by the Government of Canada will allow Tennis Canada to make significant improvements to its facilities. In addition to enhancing the quality of our two international events in Montréal and Toronto, which continue to grow in popularity, the upgrades made to our venues will also allow us to optimize the visitor experience for years to come and our capacity for tourism benefits, and to generate economic value."

Eugène Lapierre, Senior Vice President, Professional Tennis, Québec and Tournament Director, Tennis Canada

Quick facts

  • The funds have been granted under the Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative (MFESI). This initiative helps major festivals and events remain operational and adapt and enhance their activities with an eye to the future. The MFESI has a budget of $200 million over two years, which is delivered by CED in Quebec and by FedDev Ontario in Southern Ontario.

  • CED is a key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

  • FedDev Ontario, the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, delivers programs and services to support innovation and economic growth in southern Ontario—Canada's most populous region.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media
Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/03/c3282.html

Recommended Stories

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Here are 3 big reasons why a 2022 recession would be like no other

    Recessions aren't created equal. This one is rather different.

  • Cost of Democrats’ Corporate-Tax Increase Skews to Wealthy, Reaches Middle Class

    Republicans and businesses, pushing back on Democrats’ bill, point to a wide-ranging burden of 15% minimum tax on large businesses.

  • OPEC+ approves tiny oil output rise in rebuff to Biden

    NUR-SULTAN/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ is set to raise its oil output goal by 100,000 barrels per day, an amount analysts said was an insult to U.S. President Joe Biden after his trip to Saudi Arabia to ask the producer group's leader to pump more to help the United States and the global economy. The increase, equivalent to 86 seconds of daily global oil demand, follows weeks of speculation that Biden's trip https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-oks-potential-sale-thaad-system-missiles-uae-pentagon-2022-08-02 to the Middle East and Washington's clearance of missile defence system sales to Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates will bring more oil to the world market. The increase of 100,000 bpd will be one of the smallest since OPEC quotas were introduced in 1982, OPEC data shows.

  • 2 reasons the 'risk of recession is getting higher and higher': Mohamed El-Erian

    Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz SE Chief Economic Adviser & former PIMCO CEO, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the possibility of recession in the U.S. economy.

  • Manchin Deal Tosses $30 Billion Lifeline to US Nuclear Reactors

    (Bloomberg) -- Struggling nuclear reactors would get a $30 billion lifeline under the Democrats’ climate change and tax bill that could save dozens of nuclear power plants from an early retirement. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanIncluded in the $433 billion In

  • The Fed’s inflation promises are simply not credible

    Chairman Jerome Powell needs the Biden administration to allow more oil and gas production and to arm Ukraine to push back Russia and break the grain blockade.

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Modest Increase in Oil Production

    The Saudi-led cartel was under some pressure after President Biden said he expected Riyadh to help boost global supplies following a high-profile trip to the kingdom last month.

  • U.S. Generals, Diplomats Want Chinese Companies Out of Their Retirement Plan

    A retirement fund for federal workers that has more than $700 billion in assets under management recently added thousands of new funds, some of which invest in companies linked to the Chinese military.

  • Rivian Says Senate Climate Deal Puts It at Disadvantage

    The electric-vehicle startup is warning that most of its vehicles would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit under the proposed changes.

  • Two more states are sending free money as recession looms — is a rebate check headed your way?

    Some experts anticipate federal stimulus checks will arrive in the future, as well.

  • Pelosi Visit Highlights TSMC and Taiwan’s Global Tech Import

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Nancy Pelosi’s key meetings on her whirlwind tour of Taiwan reportedly is TSMC, the island’s most valuable company and world’s biggest contract chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThe US House Speaker is meeting Taiwan Semiconductor

  • Inside the $700 Billion Inflation Reduction Act

    Senate Democrats announced a deal on a $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act that aims to reduce inflation by paying down the national debt, lowering energy costs and extending affordable healthcare coverage for millions of Americans. This proposed legislation will need the … Continue reading → The post Inside the $700 Billion Inflation Reduction Act appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Senate Crypto Bill Seeks to Regulate Trading of Bitcoin

    The bipartisan Senate bill has a shot of eventually becoming law but doesn't answer the most pressing question: Which crypto tokens are securities?

  • The Fed fell into a 'cognitive trap': Mohamed El-Erian

    Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz SE Chief Economic Adviser & former PIMCO CEO, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the Fed's actions in response to rising inflation.

  • How Bad Would a Taiwan Conflict Be for the Economy? Here’s a Glimpse.

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week has ratcheted up U.S.-China tensions to a new level. The question facing investors now is what shape the escalation takes—and the impact on the global economy. The concern is that the status of Taiwan, the self-ruled island that China claims as its own, draws the U.S. and China into a military conflict that forces the rest of the world to choose sides.

  • Inflation Reduction Act would lead to $1,800 in savings for average household, analysis finds

    Sweeping climate and health care legislation unveiled by Democrats last week would lead to significant cuts in energy costs for American households, according to a new analysis.

  • Automakers Blitz Congress to Fix an EV Tax Credit They Can’t Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Automakers including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. are making a last-ditch lobbying push to change Democrats’ proposed new spending bill over concern that they stand to lose out from strict new limits on electric-vehicle credits.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsChina Warns Air

  • OPEC+ Answers Biden’s Diplomacy With ‘Minuscule’ Output Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ responded to months of diplomatic efforts from US President Joe Biden with one of the smallest oil production increases in its history. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThe cartel will add only 100,000 barrels a day of oil in September, givi

  • Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Spurs Chinese Battery Giant to Pause Plant Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- A giant Chinese supplier of electric-vehicle batteries decided to push back announcing a multibillion-dollar North American plant to supply Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co. due to tensions raised by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank