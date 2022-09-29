Government of Canada invests $11.4 million in climate action projects to reduce emissions from food waste

GATINEAU, QC , Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today is the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste. This is an international day designated by the United Nations to raise awareness about food loss and waste issues, including greenhouse gas emissions, and to highlight opportunities to build healthier and more resilient food systems.

At the same time, Canadians are calling for ambitious climate action that keeps our air clean while building a strong, sustainable economy now and into the future. Through initiatives like the Low Carbon Economy Fund, the Government of Canada continues to work with domestic partners to cut pollution and build strong, resilient communities across the country.

Today, Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, investments of up to $1.4 million and $10 million to support Redcliff Cypress Regional Waste Management Authority and PurEnergy Inc.'s waste emissions reduction initiatives, respectively.

Redcliff Cypress Regional Waste Management Authority, in Redcliff, Alberta, will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by diverting organic waste from a landfill with the help of a compost treatment facility. Throughout the course of this project, Redcliff Cypress Regional Waste Management Authority will see a cumulative reduction of about 77,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to removing approximately 23,600 cars off the road for an entire year. Redcliff Cypress Regional Waste Management Authority is also contributing up to $2.5 million to support this project.

PurEnergy Inc., in Havelock Township, Ontario, will build a waste diversion facility that diverts organic waste from a landfill and processes it using anaerobic digestion to produce biogas and fertilizer. Throughout the course of this project, PurEnergy Inc. will see a cumulative reduction of about 377,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to removing approximately 115,000 cars off the road for an entire year. PurEnergy Inc. is also contributing up to $45 million to support this project.

This federal funding comes from the Low Carbon Economy Fund, which invests in projects that help to reduce carbon pollution and supports the adoption of clean technologies for a broad range of recipients across Canada.

These projects are good examples of the climate leadership that will be supported under the expanded Low Carbon Economy Fund, which in Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, received a $2.2‑billion recapitalization over seven years. Investments in climate action initiatives, such as these, are part of the Government of Canada's commitment to fight climate change, create good, sustainable jobs, and build a strong, resilient economy for everyone.

"By working with organizations across Canada such as Redcliff Cypress Regional Waste Management Authority and PurEnergy Inc., we can help communities grow their economies, all while fighting climate change. Through the Low Carbon Economy Fund, our government partners with climate leaders nationwide to cut emissions—and will continue to do so through a renewed commitment of an additional $2.2 billion, an important part of Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. Bravo to the leadership shown by Redcliff Cypress Regional Waste Management Authority and PurEnergy Inc. for helping to reduce waste emissions, keep our air clean, and build resilient communities in Alberta and Ontario."

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plans, helping to put Canada on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Government of Canada has committed an additional $2.2 billion to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, which was also noted in Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

