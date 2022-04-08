Government of Canada Invests $30 Million to Expand the CAN Health Network, Creating Jobs and Prosperity at Home

Funding will support CAN Health Network's growth into Quebec, the

territories, and with Indigenous communities.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - With yesterday's release of the 2022 Federal Budget, the Government of Canada reinforced its commitment to the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network with a $30 million investment. This investment prioritizes the growth of Canada's health focused small and medium-sized businesses and supports Canadian innovators in solving key issues faced by our health-care system, during this critical period of economic recovery.

The CAN Health Network is an expanding Integrated Marketplace that currently unites 27 hospitals, health authorities, and private clinics across the country to help identify their biggest challenges and match them with advanced Canadian-made technology solutions. By breaking down traditional barriers to entry into the health care sector for Canadian companies, their solutions can be quickly validated, procured, and scaled across the country while generating economic growth and creating a better future for Canada.

"We are extremely grateful to the Government of Canada for recognizing the need to invest in innovative, homegrown technologies," says Dr. Dante Morra, Chair, CAN Health Network.

"When Canadian innovators are enabled and empowered to scale and grow their solutions to solve challenges right here at home, they create jobs and prosperity for us all. We firmly believe this is a way to leverage the strength and ingenuity of Canadian innovation to solve Canadian challenges."

Since its launch just over two years ago, CAN Health Network's Integrated Marketplace model has already shown demonstrable success in health care, creating over $55 million in procurement value and hundreds of jobs. With these funds, we will build upon this success and expand our network nationally to even more companies and health care operators in Quebec, the territories, and in partnership with Indigenous communities.

By uniting Canadian talent from coast-to-coast-to-coast, and leveraging Canada's brand of trusted technology and innovation, we look forward to working with our government, health care operators and community partners to continue to make Canada a global leader in the global health care marketplace.

About The CAN Health Network

The CAN Health Network is a Canada-first approach to technology adoption. It helps break down barriers to scaling in the health care system and provides an environment for companies to scale to their full potential. Currently operating in Ontario, Western and Atlantic Canada, the CAN Health Network plans to expand into Quebec and the North. The Network has received $3.5 million in 2019 and $3.25 million in 2021 from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), $3.5 million from PrairiesCan and PacifiCan, and most $2.2 million from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency to build a national platform that harnesses the purchasing power of health care organizations. To learn more about the CAN Health Network, visit canhealthnetwork.ca

