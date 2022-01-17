U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.32
    +0.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5950
    +0.3950 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,131.30
    -930.88 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.34
    -14.39 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Government of Canada invests $35 million to expand settlement services for newcomers in small towns and rural communities

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Newcomers to Canada play a crucial role in the future of our country and contribute in important ways to our society and economic recovery from the pandemic. To ensure newcomers settling in small towns and rural communities have access to essential services during their first year in Canada, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced an investment of more than $35 million to expand resettlement capacity and settlement services across Canada.

These services have never been more critical for newcomers, as the ongoing pandemic has added to the already challenging process of building a new life in a new country. Following the Resettlement Assistance Program and Case Management Services call for proposals, 23 projects were selected to provide greater services to help refugees and vulnerable newcomers settle and adapt to life in Canada.

This investment includes $21 million to add 9 new Resettlement Assistance Program service providers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and New Brunswick. These organizations will help reduce pressure on the 32 existing Resettlement Assistance Program service providers across Canada and provide refugees with an opportunity to settle in small- and medium-sized towns and rural communities where affordable housing is more readily available. Settlement services help refugees and vulnerable newcomers learn the language, gain employment and contribute to their communities, so they can reach their full potential quicker as Canada moves towards economic recovery.

In addition, $14 million will be invested in case management services for 14 existing service providers, so that they can assist more vulnerable newcomers with support and referrals to successfully settle into their new communities. This includes a pilot project aimed at bolstering Francophone case management in the Prairies.

Canada's success as an international leader in settlement and integration is a result of the extraordinary efforts of our service provider organizations across Canada. They work tirelessly to deliver support services to newcomers in communities, which are critical during the global COVID-19 pandemic and as we welcome more newcomers than ever before. Newcomers often face many changes as they adjust to life in Canada: finding a home, starting a new job and learning a new language. With these new investments, newcomers like the Afghan refugees arriving in Canada will be even more supported as they adjust to life in their new home.

Quotes

"Newcomers and refugees have long been the motor of Canada's society and economy, and our country has a proud tradition of being an international leader in resettlement and integration. This success could not be achieved without the help of vital settlement service organizations that help newcomers learn Canada's official languages, find jobs and build successful lives in their new communities. Our investment today will be key to enhancing access to support services in smaller and rural communities. These services will support newcomer families and provide the tools for their long-term success in the years ahead."

- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

  • The Resettlement Assistance Program is a funding program operating in all provinces outside Quebec that supports government-assisted refugees and other eligible clients upon arrival in Canada. The program provides newcomers with direct financial support and funds service provider organizations to deliver immediate and essential services.

  • Financial support includes a one-time start up allowance and monthly income support typically provided for up to 1 year or until clients can support themselves, whichever comes first. Resettlement Assistance Program service provider organizations deliver immediate and essential services to clients generally within 4 to 6 weeks of arrival in Canada.

  • These new investments will expand the Resettlement Assistance Program service provider organization footprint to 41 communities across Canada, which will enhance the support our refugees need for their successful resettlement journey.

  • Case management refers to a comprehensive approach to supporting the settlement of government-assisted refugees and other high-needs and vulnerable newcomers facing multiple and complex barriers to integration during their first 12 to 18 months in Canada.

  • Case management services involve a comprehensive needs and assets assessment, resulting in a settlement plan that includes referrals, regular monitoring of progress and check-ins at set intervals, as well as personalized and intensive supports based on client needs.

