Government of Canada invests $4.4 million to increase access to Canada's high-quality grain products globally

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's grain sector is a major driver of economic growth domestically, with demand for Canadian export grain products on the rise from global markets. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of up to nearly $4.4 million, over two years, to support three industry organizations in their efforts to grow Canada's grain exports.

With funds under the federal AgriMarketing Program, the Government of Canada is supporting the sector by helping the following organizations to identify new opportunities for Canadian grain products, including:

Cereals Canada Inc., based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, who will receive up to $3.52 million to reach international new markets by promoting the high-quality aspects of Canadian wheat and durum wheat.

Canada Grains Council, based in Ottawa, Ontario, who will receive up to $461,000 to help increase and diversify Canadian grain exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities. The project will focus on reducing the potential impact of technology-related non-tariff trade barriers (NTBs) related to plant breeding innovation for Canadian grain exports.

The Prairie Oat Growers Association, based in Regina, Saskatchewan, who will receive up to $417,000 to help increase demand for Canadian oats by promoting the health and environmental benefits, as well as the diverse uses of oats.

Increasing markets for the grain industry contributes to the overall success of Canada's agriculture sector by benefiting farmers, feeding livestock and the country's growing population. As the demand for Canadian grain exports continues to increase, it is important to ensure new trade opportunities that help strengthen the value chain.

Canadian grains are in demand around the world because of their quality, nutrition and value. The Government of Canada is committed to helping the industry continue to seize new market opportunities that contribute to the sector's competitiveness.

Quotes

"Canadian grain producers are a key link in global food security. Today's investment will help industry organizations build new relationships in international markets so we can continue to feed a growing global population."
- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Canada is known for its safe, reliable, high-quality cereals. Canadian wheat, barley and oats are shipped around the world to over 84 countries. Funding from the Government of Canada allows Cereals Canada to leverage our value chain membership investments enabling us to continue to provide customer technical support and market access success on behalf of our farmers, exporters, developers and processors."
- Dean Dias, Chief Executive Officer, Cereals Canada Inc.

"Countering non-tariff trade barriers for Canadian grain exports is a cornerstone of the work the Canada Grains Council undertakes on behalf of the grains and oilseeds value chain. With the AgriMarketing Program funding, we are afforded the opportunity to build relationships with stakeholders around the world by participating and taking leadership roles in meetings with international organizations that are influential in the resolution of non-tariff trade barriers."
- Tyler Bjornson, Executive Vice-President, Canada Grains Council

"The AgriMarketing Program has been an extremely vital component of the Prairie Oat Growers Association's (POGA) success to increase demand in international markets. Since 2015, Canada has been able to more than triple its oat exports to Mexico and in 2020 Canada realized the largest oat exports to Japan in years. The program has led to the incredible value-added growth seen in Western Canadian oat processing and increased demand for Canadian oat growers. Canadian oat millers increased processing by over 34% between 2017 and 2021 and they increased capacity by over 6% or five times that of some other Canadian cereal crops. As a small organization, none of this work would be possible without the continued funding from AgriMarketing."
- Jenneth Johanson, President, The Prairie Oat Growers Association

Quick Facts

  • The Canadian grain industry generated a record $32.2 billion in farm cash receipts in 2021, with exports also setting a record by value at more than $24.5 billion.

  • The AgriMarketing Program, a federally-funded program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe food.

  • The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal-provincial and territorial governments, which will strengthen the agriculture, agri-food and agri-based products sector, ensuring continued innovation, growth and prosperity.

Additional Links

AgriMarketing Program
Canada Grains Council
Cereals Canada Inc.
The Prairie Oat Growers Association

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/03/c0892.html

